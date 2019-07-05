Serie TV, si riparte: Le date di tutti i debutti autunnali USA

News Serie TV

Appuntamento a settembre, con le nuove stagioni delle vostre serie preferite e tante novità.

Nonostante la calura e l'opportunità di fare un tuffo in mare o in piscina, ammettetelo: il pensiero di quanto bisognerà aspettare prima del ritorno della vostra Serie TV preferita vi ha sfiorato, probabilmente più di qualche volta. Tranquilli: vi capiamo meglio di chiunque altro. Mentre almeno un paio di appuntamenti - Comic-Con di San Diego e TCA press tour - daranno nelle prossime settimane un assaggio sostanzioso di ciò che ci aspetta durante la stagione televisiva 2019-20, le reti americane ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC e The CW hanno annunciato le date di debutto autunnali delle rispettive produzioni originali, in corso e nuove. Le abbiamo raccolte qui di seguito:

LUNEDÌ 23 SETTEMBRE

20:00 The Neighborhood, Stagione 2 (CBS)

20:00 9-1-1, Stagione 3 (FOX)

20:30 Bob Hearts Abishola, Nuova comedy (CBS)

21:00 All Rise, Nuovo drama (CBS)

21:00 Prodigal Son, Nuovo drama (FOX)

22:00 The Good Doctor, Stagione 3 (ABC)

22:00 Bull, Stagione 4 (CBS)

22:00 Bluff City Law, Nuovo drama (NBC)

MARTEDÌ 24 SETTEMBRE

20:00 The Conners, Stagione 2 (ABC)

20:00 NCIS, Stagione 17 (CBS)

20:00 The Resident, Stagione 3 (FOX)

20:30: Bless This Mess, Stagione 2 (ABC)

21:00 Mixed-ish, Nuova comedy (ABC)

21:00 FBI, Stagione 2 (CBS)

21:00 Empire, Stagione 6 (FOX)

21:00 This Is Us, Stagione 4 (NBC)

21:30 Black-ish, Stagione 6 (ABC)

22:00 Emergence, Nuovo drama (ABC)

22:00 NCIS: New Orleans, Stagione 6 (CBS)

22:00 New Amsterdam, Stagione 2 (NBC)

MERCOLEDÌ 25 SETTEMBRE

20:00 The Goldbergs, Stagione 7 (ABC)

20:00 Chicago Med, Stagione 5 (NBC)

20:30 Schooled, Stagione 2 (ABC)

21:00 Modern Family, Stagione 11 (ABC)

21:00 Chicago Fire, Stagione 8 (NBC)

21:30 Single Parents, Stagione 2 (ABC)

22:00 Stumptown, Nuovo drama (ABC)

22:00 Chicago P.D., Stagione 7 (NBC)

GIOVEDÌ 26 SETTEMBRE

20:00 Grey's Anatomy, Stagione 16 (ABC)

20:00 Young Sheldon, Stagione 3 (CBS)

20:00 Superstore, Stagione 5 (NBC)

20:30 The Unicorn, Nuova comedy (CBS)

20:30 Perfect Harmony, Nuova comedy (NBC)

21:00 A Million Little Things, Stagione 2 (ABC)

21:00 Mom, Stagione 7 (CBS)

21:00 The Good Place, Stagione 4 (NBC)

21:30 Carol's Second Act, Nuova comedy (CBS)

21:30 Sunnyside, Nuova comedy (NBC)

22:00 Le regole del delitto perfetto, Stagione 6 (ABC)

22:00 Evil, Nuovo drama (CBS)

22:00 Law & Order: Unità Speciale, Stagione 21 (NBC)

VENERDÌ 27 SETTEMBRE

20:00 American Housewife, Stagione 4 (ABC)

20:00 Hawaii Five-0, Stagione 10 (CBS)

20:30 Fresh Off the Boat, Stagione 6 (ABC)

21:00 Magnum P.I., Stagione 2 (CBS)

22:00 Blue Bloods, Stagione 10 (CBS)

DOMENICA 29 SETTEMBRE

20:00 I Simpson, Stagione 31 (FOX)

20:30 God Friended Me, Stagione 2 (CBS)

20:30 Bless the Harts, Nuova comedy (FOX)

21:00 Bob's Burgers, Stagione 10 (FOX)

21:30 NCIS: Los Angeles, Stagione 11 (CBS)

21:30 I Griffin, Stagione 18 (FOX)

22:00 The Rookie, Stagione 2 (ABC)

MERCOLEDÌ 2 OTTOBRE

21:00 SEAL Team, Stagione 3 (CBS)

21:00 Almost Family, Nuovo drama (FOX)

22:00 S.W.A.T., Stagione 3 (CBS)

MERCOLEDÌ 4 OTTOBRE

20:00 The Blacklist, Stagione 7

DOMENICA 6 OTTOBRE

20:00 Batwoman, Nuovo drama (The CW)

21:00 Supergirl, Stagione 5 (The CW)

22:00 Madam Secretary, Stagione 6 (CBS)

LUNEDÌ 7 OTTOBRE

20:00 All American, Stagione 2 (The CW)

MARTEDÌ 8 OTTOBRE

20:00 The Flash, Stagione 6 (The CW)

MERCOLEDÌ 9 OTTOBRE

20:00 Riverdale, Stagione 4 (The CW)

21:00 Nancy Drew, Nuovo drama (The CW)

GIOVEDÌ 10 OTTOBRE

20:00 Supernatural, Stagione 15 (The CW)

21:00 Legacies, Stagione 2 (The CW)

VENERDÌ 11 OTTOBRE

20:00 Streghe, Stagione 2 (The CW)

21:00 Dynasty, Stagione 3 (The CW)

MARTEDÌ 15 OTTOBRE

21:00 Arrow, Stagione 8 (The CW)

LUNEDÌ 21 OTTOBRE

21:00 Black Lightning, Stagione 3 (The CW)

MIDSEASON

ABC: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Stagione 7), For Life, Station 19 (Stagione 3), The Baker and The Beauty, United We Fall.

CBS: Broke, Criminal Minds (Stagione 15), FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver (Stagione 4), Papà a tempo pieno (Stagione 4), Tommy.

FOX: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Deputy, Duncanville, Filthy Rich, L'uomo di casa (Stagione 8), neXt, Outmatched, The Great North, The Orville (Stagione 3).

NBC: Blindspot (Stagione 5), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Stagione 7), Council of Dads, Good Girls (Stagione 3), Indebted, Lincoln, Manifest (Stagione 2), The Kenan Show, Will & Grace (Stagione 3), Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The CW: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Stagione 5), In the Dark (Stagione 2), Katy Keene, Roswell, New Mexico (Stagione 2), The 100 (Stagione 7).