Golden Globe 2024: tutto sulle Nomination e la Cerimonia di Premiazione
Golden Globe 2024: saranno consegnati questa notte, ora italiana, i premi assegnati ogni anno dalla stampa estera di Hollywood ai migliori film, alle migliori serie tv, ai loro protagonisti e realizzatori. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere sui candidati e sulla cerimonia di premiazione.
- Golden Globe 2024: la Cerimonia di Premiazione
- Nomination Golden Globes 2024: tutti candidati nelle categorie Cinema
- Golden Globe 2024: tutte le Nomination per le Serie TV
Saranno consegnati questa notte (sarà il tardo pomeriggio a Los Angeles), i Golden Globes, i premi assegnati ogni anno a partire dal 1944 dalla stampa estera accreditata a Hollywood ai migliori film, alle migliori serie tv, ai loro protagonisti e realizzatori.
Golden Globe 2024: la Cerimonia di Premiazione
La Cerimonia di Premiazione di questa 81esima edizione dei Golden Globes si svolgerà al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills a partire dalle ore 17 di Los Angeles (in Italia saranno le 2 nella notte tra domenica 7 e lunedì 8 gennaio) e sarà condotta dal popolare attore e stand-up comedian americano Jo Koy.
Tra le star presenti alla serata che saliranno sul palco per consegnare i vari premi, al momento sono stati annunciati i nomi di: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar e Will Ferrell.
La Cerimonia di Premiazione sarà trasmessa in diretta TV e in Streaming sul canale CBS e sulle sue app e online anche su Paramount+. Tutto questo però solo negli USA, al momento sembra che non ci sia la possibilità di assistere in diretta anche in Italia all'evento
Nomination Golden Globes 2024: tutti candidati nelle categorie Cinema
Segnaliamo che tra i sei nominati al premio per il miglior film non in lingua inglese, auspicabilmente anticamera per l'Oscar corrispondente dove rappresenta l'Italia (per il film internazionale), c'è il nostro Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone.
Ma osserviamo la lista completa delle nomination ai Golden Globe 2024 per quanto riguarda il cinema.
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
- Anatomia di una caduta
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- La zona d'interesse
MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA
MIGLIORE REGIA
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere creature!)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Celine Song (Past Lives)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Huller (Anatomia di una caduta)
- Greta Lee (Past Lives)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Andrew Scott (Estranei)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)
- Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)
- Matt Damon (Air)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdlovers)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Beau ha paura)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Fidanzata in affitto)
- Natalie Portman (May December)
- Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves)
- Margot Robbie (Barbie)
- Emma Stone (Povere creature!)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Willem Dafoe (Povere creature!)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Charles Melton (May December)
- Mark Ruffalo (Povere creature!)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Julianne Moore (May December)
- Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)
- Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdlovers)
MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE
- Anatomia di una caduta (Francia)
- Foglie al vento (Finlandia)
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Past Lives (Usa)
- Society of the Snow (Spagna)
- Zona d'interesse (UK/USA)
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA
- Barbie
- Povere creature!
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- Anatomia di una caduta
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
- Povere creature!
- Oppenheimer
- Il ragazzo e l'airone
- La zona d'interesse
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
- Killers of the Flower Moon
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- "Addicted to Romance" per She Came to Me
- "Dance the Night", per Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken", per Barbie
- "Peaches", per Super Mario Bros. - Il film
- "Road to Freedom", per Rustin
- "What Was I Made For?", per Barbie
MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE
- Il ragazzo e l'airone
- Elemental
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
- Super Mario Bros. - Il film
- Suzume
- Wish
MIGLIOR BLOCKBUSTER
- Barbie
- Guardiani della Galassia vol. 3
- John Wick 4
- Mission Impossibile: Dead Reckoning Parte 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
- Super Mario Bros. - Il film
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Golden Globe 2024: tutte le Nomination per le Serie TV
Nelle categorie Serie TV, ad aver raccolto il maggior numero di candidature è stata la serie drammatica di HBO Succession. Seguono, con cinque nomination ciascuna, due comedy: The Bear di FX e Only Murders in the Building. Ottimo risultato anche per The Crown: la serie britannica di Netflix ha ottenuto quattro nomination. Tra le più nominate ai Golden Globe 2024, inoltre, Lo scontro di Netflix, Daisy Jones & the Six di Prime Video, Fargo di FX, Ted Lasso di Apple TV+ e The Last of Us di HBO.
Qui sotto l'elenco completo delle nomination ai Golden Globes 2024 nella varie categorie delle Serie TV.
MIGLIOR DRAMA
- 1923
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Compagni di viaggio
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Lezioni di chimica
- Lo scontro
- Tutta la luce che non vediamo
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: La storia di Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Lo scontro
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Inseparabili
- Ali Wong, Lo scontro
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso