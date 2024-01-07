Golden Globe 2024: tutto sulle Nomination e la Cerimonia di Premiazione

News Cinema

Golden Globe 2024: saranno consegnati questa notte, ora italiana, i premi assegnati ogni anno dalla stampa estera di Hollywood ai migliori film, alle migliori serie tv, ai loro protagonisti e realizzatori. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere sui candidati e sulla cerimonia di premiazione.

Golden Globe 2024: la Cerimonia di Premiazione

La Cerimonia di Premiazione di questa 81esima edizione dei Golden Globes si svolgerà al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills a partire dalle ore 17 di Los Angeles (in Italia saranno le 2 nella notte tra domenica 7 e lunedì 8 gennaio) e sarà condotta dal popolare attore e stand-up comedian americano Jo Koy.

Tra le star presenti alla serata che saliranno sul palco per consegnare i vari premi, al momento sono stati annunciati i nomi di: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar e Will Ferrell.



La Cerimonia di Premiazione sarà trasmessa in diretta TV e in Streaming sul canale CBS e sulle sue app e online anche su Paramount+. Tutto questo però solo negli USA, al momento sembra che non ci sia la possibilità di assistere in diretta anche in Italia all'evento

Nomination Golden Globes 2024: tutti candidati nelle categorie Cinema

Segnaliamo che tra i sei nominati al premio per il miglior film non in lingua inglese, auspicabilmente anticamera per l'Oscar corrispondente dove rappresenta l'Italia (per il film internazionale), c'è il nostro Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone.

Ma osserviamo la lista completa delle nomination ai Golden Globe 2024 per quanto riguarda il cinema.

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA

MIGLIORE REGIA

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere creature!)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Huller (Anatomia di una caduta)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Andrew Scott (Estranei)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Matt Damon (Air)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdlovers)

Joaquin Phoenix (Beau ha paura)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Jennifer Lawrence (Fidanzata in affitto)

Natalie Portman (May December)

Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Povere creature!)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe (Povere creature!)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May December)

Mark Ruffalo (Povere creature!)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdlovers)

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

Anatomia di una caduta (Francia)

Foglie al vento (Finlandia)

Io Capitano (Italia)

Past Lives (Usa)

Society of the Snow (Spagna)

Zona d'interesse (UK/USA)

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

Barbie

Povere creature!

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomia di una caduta

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Povere creature!

Oppenheimer

Il ragazzo e l'airone

La zona d'interesse

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

"Addicted to Romance" per She Came to Me

"Dance the Night", per Barbie

"I'm Just Ken", per Barbie

"Peaches", per Super Mario Bros. - Il film

"Road to Freedom", per Rustin

"What Was I Made For?", per Barbie

MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE

MIGLIOR BLOCKBUSTER

Golden Globe 2024: tutte le Nomination per le Serie TV

Nelle categorie Serie TV, ad aver raccolto il maggior numero di candidature è stata la serie drammatica di HBO Succession. Seguono, con cinque nomination ciascuna, due comedy: The Bear di FX e Only Murders in the Building. Ottimo risultato anche per The Crown: la serie britannica di Netflix ha ottenuto quattro nomination. Tra le più nominate ai Golden Globe 2024, inoltre, Lo scontro di Netflix, Daisy Jones & the Six di Prime Video, Fargo di FX, Ted Lasso di Apple TV+ e The Last of Us di HBO.

Qui sotto l'elenco completo delle nomination ai Golden Globes 2024 nella varie categorie delle Serie TV.

MIGLIOR DRAMA

1923

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Compagni di viaggio

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Lezioni di chimica

Lo scontro

Tutta la luce che non vediamo

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: La storia di Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Lo scontro

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Inseparabili

Ali Wong, Lo scontro

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE