Golden Globe 2024 - i Vincitori: ecco tutti i premiati nelle categorie Cinema
Sono stati consegnati questa notte a Los Angeles i Golden Globe 2024, i premi assegnati ogni anno dalla HFPA (Associazione della Stampa Estera di Hollywood). Ecco tutti i premiati nelle varie categorie cinema
I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024: Qui sotto tutti i premi per il cinema consegnati in occasione dell'80esima edizione dei Golden Globes che si è svolta questa notte al Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills a Los Angeles, durante la cerimonia presentata dal popolare attore e stand-up comedian americano Jo Koy.
Golden Globes 2024: Tutti i Vincitori per il Cinema
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
VINCITORE: Oppenheimer
MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA
VINCITORE PREMIO: Povere creature!
MIGLIORE REGIA
VINCITORE: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer):
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere creature!)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Celine Song (Past Lives)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA
VINCITRICE: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Sandra Huller (Anatomia di una caduta)
- Greta Lee (Past Lives)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA
VINCITORE: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
- Andrew Scott (Estranei)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
VINCITORE: Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)
- Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)
- Matt Damon (Air)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Beau ha paura)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
VINCITRICE: Emma Stone (Povere creature!)
- Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Fidanzata in affitto)
- Natalie Portman (May December)
- Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves)
- Margot Robbie (Barbie)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
VINCITORE: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Willem Dafoe (Povere creature!)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Charles Melton (May December)
- Mark Ruffalo (Povere creature!)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
VINCITRICE: Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers):
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Julianne Moore (May December)
- Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)
MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE
VINCITORE: Anatomia di una caduta (Francia)
- Foglie al vento (Finlandia)
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Past Lives (Usa)
- Society of the Snow (Spagna)
- Zona d'interesse (UK/USA)
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA
VINCITORE: Anatomia di una caduta
- Barbie
- Povere creature!
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
VINCITORE: Oppenheimer
- Povere creature!
- Il ragazzo e l'airone
- La zona d'interesse
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
- Killers of the Flower Moon
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
VINCITRICE: "What Was I Made For?", per Barbie
- "Addicted to Romance" per She Came to Me
- "Dance the Night", per Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken", per Barbie
- "Peaches", per Super Mario Bros. - Il film
- "Road to Freedom", per Rustin
MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE
VINCITORE: Il ragazzo e l'airone
MIGLIOR BLOCKBUSTER
VINCITORE: Barbie
- Guardiani della Galassia vol. 3
- John Wick 4
- Mission Impossibile: Dead Reckoning Parte 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
- Super Mario Bros. - Il film
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour