Golden Globe 2024 - i Vincitori: ecco tutti i premiati nelle categorie Cinema

News Cinema

Sono stati consegnati questa notte a Los Angeles i Golden Globe 2024, i premi assegnati ogni anno dalla HFPA (Associazione della Stampa Estera di Hollywood). Ecco tutti i premiati nelle varie categorie cinema

I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024: Qui sotto tutti i premi per il cinema consegnati in occasione dell'80esima edizione dei Golden Globes che si è svolta questa notte al Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills a Los Angeles, durante la cerimonia presentata dal popolare attore e stand-up comedian americano Jo Koy.

Golden Globes 2024: Tutti i Vincitori per il Cinema

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

VINCITORE: Oppenheimer

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA

VINCITORE PREMIO: Povere creature!

MIGLIORE REGIA

VINCITORE: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer):

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere creature!)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA

VINCITRICE: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Sandra Huller (Anatomia di una caduta)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA

VINCITORE: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Andrew Scott (Estranei)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

VINCITORE: Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Matt Damon (Air)

Joaquin Phoenix (Beau ha paura)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

VINCITRICE: Emma Stone (Povere creature!)

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Jennifer Lawrence (Fidanzata in affitto)

Natalie Portman (May December)

Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

VINCITORE: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Willem Dafoe (Povere creature!)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May December)

Mark Ruffalo (Povere creature!)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

VINCITRICE: Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers):

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

VINCITORE: Anatomia di una caduta (Francia)

Foglie al vento (Finlandia)

Io Capitano (Italia)

Past Lives (Usa)

Society of the Snow (Spagna)

Zona d'interesse (UK/USA)

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

VINCITORE: Anatomia di una caduta

Barbie

Povere creature!

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

VINCITORE: Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Il ragazzo e l'airone

La zona d'interesse

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

VINCITRICE: "What Was I Made For?", per Barbie

"Addicted to Romance" per She Came to Me

"Dance the Night", per Barbie

"I'm Just Ken", per Barbie

"Peaches", per Super Mario Bros. - Il film

"Road to Freedom", per Rustin

MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE

VINCITORE: Il ragazzo e l'airone

MIGLIOR BLOCKBUSTER

VINCITORE: Barbie