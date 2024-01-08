TGCom24
Home | Cinema | News | Golden Globe 2024 - i Vincitori: ecco tutti i premiati nelle categorie Cinema
News Cinema

Golden Globe 2024 - i Vincitori: ecco tutti i premiati nelle categorie Cinema

4

Sono stati consegnati questa notte a Los Angeles i Golden Globe 2024, i premi assegnati ogni anno dalla HFPA (Associazione della Stampa Estera di Hollywood). Ecco tutti i premiati nelle varie categorie cinema

Golden Globe 2024 - i Vincitori: ecco tutti i premiati nelle categorie Cinema

I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024: Qui sotto tutti i premi per il cinema consegnati in occasione dell'80esima edizione dei Golden Globes che si è svolta questa notte al Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills a Los Angeles, durante la cerimonia presentata dal popolare attore e stand-up comedian americano Jo Koy.

Golden Globes 2024: Tutti i Vincitori per il Cinema

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

VINCITORE: Oppenheimer

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA

VINCITORE PREMIO: Povere creature!

MIGLIORE REGIA

VINCITORE: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer):

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere creature!)
  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Celine Song (Past Lives)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA

VINCITRICE: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)
  • Sandra Huller (Anatomia di una caduta)
  • Greta Lee (Past Lives)
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
  • Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMMA

VINCITORE: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Colman Domingo (Rustin)
  • Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
  • Andrew Scott (Estranei)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

VINCITORE: Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

VINCITRICE: Emma Stone (Povere creature!)

  • Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)
  • Jennifer Lawrence (Fidanzata in affitto)
  • Natalie Portman (May December)
  • Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves)
  • Margot Robbie (Barbie)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

VINCITORE: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

  • Willem Dafoe (Povere creature!)
  • Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
  • Charles Melton (May December)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Povere creature!)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

VINCITRICE: Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers):

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

VINCITORE: Anatomia di una caduta (Francia)

  • Foglie al vento (Finlandia)
  • Io Capitano (Italia)
  • Past Lives (Usa)
  • Society of the Snow (Spagna)
  • Zona d'interesse (UK/USA)

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

VINCITORE: Anatomia di una caduta

  • Barbie
  • Povere creature!
  • Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Past Lives

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

VINCITORE: Oppenheimer

  • Povere creature!
  • Il ragazzo e l'airone
  • La zona d'interesse
  • Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

VINCITRICE: "What Was I Made For?", per Barbie

  • "Addicted to Romance" per She Came to Me
  • "Dance the Night", per Barbie
  • "I'm Just Ken", per Barbie
  • "Peaches", per Super Mario Bros. - Il film
  • "Road to Freedom", per Rustin

MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE

VINCITORE: Il ragazzo e l'airone

MIGLIOR BLOCKBUSTER

VINCITORE: Barbie

Palinsesto di tutti i film in programmazione attualmente nei cinema, con informazioni, orari e sale.
Inizia la ricerca
Trova i migliori Film e Serie TV disponibili sulle principali piattaforme di streaming legale.
Inizia la ricerca
I Programmi in tv ora in diretta, la guida completa di tutti i canali televisi del palinsesto.
Guida TV
Piattaforme Streaming
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Disney+
NOW
Infinity+
CHILI
TIMVision
Apple Itunes
Google Play
RaiPlay
Rakuten TV
Paramount+
HODTV
Suggerisci una correzione per l'articolo
Ultime News
L'uomo d'acciaio, Zack Snyder confessa le scene più commoventi del film
news Cinema L'uomo d'acciaio, Zack Snyder confessa le scene più commoventi del film
Saltburn, Jacob Elordi commenta la reazione del pubblico alla scena nella vasca da bagno
news Cinema Saltburn, Jacob Elordi commenta la reazione del pubblico alla scena nella vasca da bagno
Deadpool 3, e se Wade e Wolverine si scontrassero con una nuova variante di Kang? La teoria
news Cinema Deadpool 3, e se Wade e Wolverine si scontrassero con una nuova variante di Kang? La teoria
Stasera in TV: Film da vedere Domenica 7 Gennaio, in prima serata
news Cinema Stasera in TV: Film da vedere Domenica 7 Gennaio, in prima serata
Hunger Games, Julianne Moore svela perché si è unita al franchise
news Cinema Hunger Games, Julianne Moore svela perché si è unita al franchise
Deadpool 3, clamorose indiscrezioni sul ruolo degli X-Men e di Cassandra Nova
news Cinema Deadpool 3, clamorose indiscrezioni sul ruolo degli X-Men e di Cassandra Nova
Golden Globe 2024: tutto sulle Nomination e la Cerimonia di Premiazione
news Cinema Golden Globe 2024: tutto sulle Nomination e la Cerimonia di Premiazione
Barbie, Greta Gerwig ha fortemente apprezzato i look rosa dei fan
news Cinema Barbie, Greta Gerwig ha fortemente apprezzato i look rosa dei fan
Scopri tutte le News Film
Film stasera in TV
The Imitation Game
Il Cardinale
The Rock
Taddeo l'esploratore e la tavola di smeraldo
Moonfall
Upside Down
Un Bebè per Natale
Criminal
Matrimonio al Sud
Aquaman
Miracolo a Città del Capo
Film stasera in TV