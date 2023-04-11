MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: ecco tutte le nomination
Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination per gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, che verranno assegnati nella notte di domenica 7 maggio nel corso di una serata di premiazione che si terrà nel famoso Barker Hangar di Los Angeles e verrà condotta da Drew Barrymore.
Sul palco degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 saliranno anche alcune personalità molto amate dal pubblico alla loro prima nomination, tra cui: Anna Torv, Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Beatrice Grannò, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, David Dawson, Doja Cat, Emma D'Arcy, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jennifer Coolidge, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joel Madden, Joseph Quinn, Justin Long, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, One Republic, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, Simona Tabasco, Sosie Bacon.
L'evento sarà trasmesso live in simulcast su MTV in oltre 170 paesi, e in Italia lo show andrà in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704). Lo show andrà in replica nella versione sottotitolata lunedì 8 maggio dalle 21.00 su MTV e dalle 22.00 su MTV Music, martedì 9 maggio dalle 21.00 su VH1 (canale Sky 715 e canale 167 del digitale terrestre) e su Comedy Central (canale Sky 129) mercoledì 10 maggio dalle 22.00. Lo show sarà disponibile successivamente anche sul servizio streaming Paramount+.
A partire da oggi i fan potranno votare i loro artisti preferiti nelle 26 categorie genderless visitando il sito vote.mtv.com entro lunedì 17 aprile alle 18.00.
Tra i titoli che hanno ricevuto più nomination nelle produzioni scripted vediamo in testa Top Gun: Maverick (6) al pari con Stranger Things (6) e The Last of Us (6). Seguono a ruota The White Lotus (4) insieme a Mercoledì (4).
Ecco la lista completa delle nomination 2023per gli MTV Movie & TV Awards:
BEST MOVIE
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer — Nope
- Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
- Diego Luna —Andor
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- The Bear — Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer – Nope
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5- Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long – Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon – Smile
BEST DUO
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
- Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
BEST HOST
- Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden – Ink Master
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie