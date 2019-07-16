Nomination Emmy 2019: Risultato record per Il Trono di Spade e Chernobyl
Tra le serie più nominate anche La fantastica signora Maisel di Amazon Prime Video e When They See Us di Netflix.
L'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi le nomination dell'edizione 2019, la 71esima, dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il più prestigioso dei premi televisivi. In attesa del nostro commento online tra pochi minuti, puoi riguardare qui di seguito l'annuncio delle nomination nelle categorie principali e consultare la lista in aggiornamento di tutti i candidati.
DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Il Trono di Spade
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
La fantastica signora Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
Veep
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Il Trono di Spade
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Emilia Clarke, Il Trono di Spade
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Alfie Allen, Il Trono di Spade
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Il Trono di Spade
Peter Dinklage, Il Trono di Spade
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House Of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Gwendoline Christie, Il Trono di Spade
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Il Trono di Spade
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Spade
Maisie Williams, Il Trono di Spade
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Alan Arkin, Il metodo Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, La fantastica signora Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
MINISERIE
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
FILM TV
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: Il film
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharell Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K Williams, When They See Us
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Riparazione)
David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Il Trono di Spade (Il Trono di Spade)
Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve (Mali estremi)
Adam McKay, Succession (Il compleanno)
David Nutter, Il Trono di Spade (Gli ultimi Stark)
Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale (Holly)
Miguel Sapochnik, Il Trono di Spade (La lunga notte)
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Nessuno si perde mai)
David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Il Trono di Spade (Il Trono di Spade)
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve (Carina e in ordine)
Peter Gould & Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Vincitore)
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard (Episodio 1)
Bruce Miller & Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale (Holly)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
Michael Angarana, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, Le regole del delitto perfetto
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, Le regole del delitto perfetto
Carice van Houten, Il Trono di Spade
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, La fantastica signora Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, La fantastica signora Maisel
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
Jane Lynch, La fantastica Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
Adventure Time: Vieni insieme a me
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
I Simpson
CREDITI DI APERTURA
Conversazioni con un killer: Il caso Bundy
Il Trono di Spade
Star Trek: Discovery
True Detective
Warrior
EFFETTI SPECIALI
Il Trono di Spade
L'uomo nell'alto castello
Star Trek: Discovery
The Orville
The Umbrella Academy
