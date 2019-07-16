Nomination Emmy 2019: Risultato record per Il Trono di Spade e Chernobyl

Speciali Serie TV

Tra le serie più nominate anche La fantastica signora Maisel di Amazon Prime Video e When They See Us di Netflix.

L'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi le nomination dell'edizione 2019, la 71esima, dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il più prestigioso dei premi televisivi. In attesa del nostro commento online tra pochi minuti, puoi riguardare qui di seguito l'annuncio delle nomination nelle categorie principali e consultare la lista in aggiornamento di tutti i candidati.

DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Il Trono di Spade

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

La fantastica signora Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Veep

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Il Trono di Spade

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Emilia Clarke, Il Trono di Spade

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Alfie Allen, Il Trono di Spade

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Il Trono di Spade

Peter Dinklage, Il Trono di Spade

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Gwendoline Christie, Il Trono di Spade

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Il Trono di Spade

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Spade

Maisie Williams, Il Trono di Spade

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alan Arkin, Il metodo Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, La fantastica signora Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

MINISERIE

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

FILM TV

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: Il film

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharell Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K Williams, When They See Us

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Riparazione)

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Il Trono di Spade (Il Trono di Spade)

Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve (Mali estremi)

Adam McKay, Succession (Il compleanno)

David Nutter, Il Trono di Spade (Gli ultimi Stark)

Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale (Holly)

Miguel Sapochnik, Il Trono di Spade (La lunga notte)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Nessuno si perde mai)

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Il Trono di Spade (Il Trono di Spade)

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve (Carina e in ordine)

Peter Gould & Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Vincitore)

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard (Episodio 1)

Bruce Miller & Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale (Holly)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Michael Angarana, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, Le regole del delitto perfetto

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, Le regole del delitto perfetto

Carice van Houten, Il Trono di Spade

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, La fantastica signora Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, La fantastica signora Maisel

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Lynch, La fantastica Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

Adventure Time: Vieni insieme a me

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

I Simpson

CREDITI DI APERTURA

Conversazioni con un killer: Il caso Bundy

Il Trono di Spade

Star Trek: Discovery

True Detective

Warrior

EFFETTI SPECIALI

Il Trono di Spade

L'uomo nell'alto castello

Star Trek: Discovery

The Orville

The Umbrella Academy