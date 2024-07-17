Emmy 2024, tutte le Nomination: Shogun e The Bear le più candidate e ottimo risultato per Ripley
La Television Academy ha annunciato le Serie TV, gli interpreti, i registi e gli sceneggiatori candidati alla 76esima edizione del prestigioso premio.
La strada verso la notte più scintillante della tv inizia qui, con l'annuncio oggi delle nomination per la 76esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che celebra le eccellenze del piccolo schermo premiando le Serie TV, gli attori e le attrici, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultimo anno si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. La star di Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph e il pluripremiato Tony Hale, a breve in tv con The Decameron, hanno reso noto i candidati nelle principali categorie insieme con il presidente della Television Academy Cris Abrego. Qui di seguito potrete rivedere l'evento e consultare la lista dei nominati per i drama, le comedy, le miniserie, i film tv e le serie animate. I vincitori saranno proclamati il prossimo 15 settembre durante la consueta cerimonia di premiazione a Los Angeles.
Shōgun di FX (in Italia disponibile su Disney+) è la serie che raccoglie più nomination di tutte, ben 25. Il risultato non sorprende: il drama storico tratto dal romanzo di James Clavell si è affermato come una delle sorprese più belle della stagione, insieme con Baby Reindeer di Netflix, in gara con 11 candidature. Segue a breve distanza, senza sorpresa alcuna, la comedy di successo di FX The Bear (anch'essa su Disney+), candidata 23 volte per la seconda stagione. Nella passata edizione degli Emmy, che l'aveva vista trionfare come miglior comedy, erano state dieci in meno! Inoltre, The Bear batte il record di maggior numero di nomination per una comedy in una singola edizione detenuto precedentemente da 30 Rock. Sul terzo gradino del podio, a poca distanza, un'altra comedy: Only Murders in the Building di Hulu (e Disney+), che raccoglie 21 nomination, inclusa una per ciascuno dei protagonisti e un'altra per la leggenda di Hollywood Meryl Streep.
Con buona pace del polemico Nic Pizzolatto, le nomination per la quarta stagione di True Detective, Night Country, serie HBO in Italia proposta da Sky e NOW, sono 19, seguita dalla stagione finale della The Crown di Netflix con 18. A dir poco notevole il risultato di Fallout, serie post-apocalittica di Prime Video (16 nomination), candidata anche come miglior drama e per il miglior attore in un drama con Walton Goggins. Siamo felicissimi, poi, per le 13 nomination della miniserie di Netflix Ripley, girata in gran parte in Italia coinvolgendo anche diversi attori italiani. Attese, in questo caso, le nomination di Steven Zaillian per la sceneggiatura e la regia di una miniserie, così come quella del protagonista Andrew Scott. Buona la quinta per Fargo di FX (Sky e NOW in Italia), ancora molto forte con 15 nomination, e altrettanto forti i risultati di Hacks di Max, The Morning Show di Apple TV+ e Mr. & Mrs. Smith di Prime Video, ciascuna delle quali è stata candidata 16 volte.
E mentre sul finale la Television Academy si accorge finalmente di Reservation Dogs, snobbata clamorosamente negli anni precedenti, Ryan Murphy mette a segno un altro grande risultato con le 10 nomination di Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Entrambe sono altre due serie di FX, che, se non si fosse capito, esce da questa giornata da trionfatrice con un totale di 93 nomination. Non occupa il primo posto della classifica delle reti e piattaforme streaming con più candidature ma mette a segno il suo miglior risultato di sempre (l'ultimo record risaliva al 2016 con 56 nomination), battendo persino HBO/Max, che con 91 nomination (contro le 127 del 2023) viene superata nuovamente da Netflix, cresciuta da 103 a 107 nomination.
Emmy 2024: Tutte le Nomination
DRAMA
- Fallout
- Il problema dei 3 corpi
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- The Bear
- What We Do in the Shadows
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lezioni di chimica
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
FILM TV
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Rosso, Bianco e sangue Blu
- Scoop
- Unfrosted - Storia di uno snack americano
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Jonathan Bailey, Compagni di viaggio
- Robert Downey Jr., Il simpatizzante
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
- Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)
- Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
- Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)
- Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
- Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)
- Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)
- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good)
- Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)
- Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)
- Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
- Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)
- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)
- Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)
- Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)
- Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)
- Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)
- Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)
- Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
- Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)
- Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)
- Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob's Burgers
- I Simpson
- Scavengers Reign
- X-Men '97
L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.