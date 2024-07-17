Emmy 2024, tutte le Nomination: Shogun e The Bear le più candidate e ottimo risultato per Ripley

News Serie TV

La Television Academy ha annunciato le Serie TV, gli interpreti, i registi e gli sceneggiatori candidati alla 76esima edizione del prestigioso premio.

La strada verso la notte più scintillante della tv inizia qui, con l'annuncio oggi delle nomination per la 76esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che celebra le eccellenze del piccolo schermo premiando le Serie TV, gli attori e le attrici, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultimo anno si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. La star di Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph e il pluripremiato Tony Hale, a breve in tv con The Decameron, hanno reso noto i candidati nelle principali categorie insieme con il presidente della Television Academy Cris Abrego. Qui di seguito potrete rivedere l'evento e consultare la lista dei nominati per i drama, le comedy, le miniserie, i film tv e le serie animate. I vincitori saranno proclamati il prossimo 15 settembre durante la consueta cerimonia di premiazione a Los Angeles.

Shōgun di FX (in Italia disponibile su Disney+) è la serie che raccoglie più nomination di tutte, ben 25. Il risultato non sorprende: il drama storico tratto dal romanzo di James Clavell si è affermato come una delle sorprese più belle della stagione, insieme con Baby Reindeer di Netflix, in gara con 11 candidature. Segue a breve distanza, senza sorpresa alcuna, la comedy di successo di FX The Bear (anch'essa su Disney+), candidata 23 volte per la seconda stagione. Nella passata edizione degli Emmy, che l'aveva vista trionfare come miglior comedy, erano state dieci in meno! Inoltre, The Bear batte il record di maggior numero di nomination per una comedy in una singola edizione detenuto precedentemente da 30 Rock. Sul terzo gradino del podio, a poca distanza, un'altra comedy: Only Murders in the Building di Hulu (e Disney+), che raccoglie 21 nomination, inclusa una per ciascuno dei protagonisti e un'altra per la leggenda di Hollywood Meryl Streep.

Con buona pace del polemico Nic Pizzolatto, le nomination per la quarta stagione di True Detective, Night Country, serie HBO in Italia proposta da Sky e NOW, sono 19, seguita dalla stagione finale della The Crown di Netflix con 18. A dir poco notevole il risultato di Fallout, serie post-apocalittica di Prime Video (16 nomination), candidata anche come miglior drama e per il miglior attore in un drama con Walton Goggins. Siamo felicissimi, poi, per le 13 nomination della miniserie di Netflix Ripley, girata in gran parte in Italia coinvolgendo anche diversi attori italiani. Attese, in questo caso, le nomination di Steven Zaillian per la sceneggiatura e la regia di una miniserie, così come quella del protagonista Andrew Scott. Buona la quinta per Fargo di FX (Sky e NOW in Italia), ancora molto forte con 15 nomination, e altrettanto forti i risultati di Hacks di Max, The Morning Show di Apple TV+ e Mr. & Mrs. Smith di Prime Video, ciascuna delle quali è stata candidata 16 volte.

E mentre sul finale la Television Academy si accorge finalmente di Reservation Dogs, snobbata clamorosamente negli anni precedenti, Ryan Murphy mette a segno un altro grande risultato con le 10 nomination di Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Entrambe sono altre due serie di FX, che, se non si fosse capito, esce da questa giornata da trionfatrice con un totale di 93 nomination. Non occupa il primo posto della classifica delle reti e piattaforme streaming con più candidature ma mette a segno il suo miglior risultato di sempre (l'ultimo record risaliva al 2016 con 56 nomination), battendo persino HBO/Max, che con 91 nomination (contro le 127 del 2023) viene superata nuovamente da Netflix, cresciuta da 103 a 107 nomination.

Emmy 2024: Tutte le Nomination

DRAMA

Fallout

Il problema dei 3 corpi

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show​

COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lezioni di chimica

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country​

FILM TV

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Rosso, Bianco e sangue Blu

Scoop

Unfrosted - Storia di uno snack americano

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Jonathan Bailey, Compagni di viaggio

Robert Downey Jr., Il simpatizzante

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)

Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)

Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)

Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)

Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri​)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)

Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good​)

Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)

Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)

Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)

Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob's Burgers

I Simpson

Scavengers Reign

X-Men '97

L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.