Vermiglio candidato agli EFA 2024 come Miglior Film Europeo e Miglior Regista

News Cinema

La European Film Academy ha reso note le nomination ai suoi premi 2024, e il film di Maura Delpero, già candidato italiano agli Oscar, appare nelle due categorie più importanti. Ecco tutte le nomination agli EFA 2024.

La European Film Academy ha reso note le nomination agli EFA 2024 e il cinema italiano è ben rappresentato da Vermiglio, il film di Maura Delpero che ha già vinto il Leone d'Argento a Venezia ed è stato selezionato come rappresentante italiano agli Oscar. Vermiglio è stato candidato alla vittoria dell'EFA come miglior film europeo, e anche a quello per la migliore regia.

Qui di seguito tutte le candidature agli European Film Awards 2024, che verranno consegnati il prossimo 7 dicembre a Lucerna.

European Film:

BYE BYE TIBERIAS (BYE BYE TIBERIADE) (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar) – documentary film, directed by Lina Soualem, produced by Jean-Marie Nizan, Guillaume Malandrin & Ossama Bawardi

DAHOMEY (France, Senegal) – documentary film, directed by Mati Diop, produced by Eve Robin, Judith Lou-Lévy & Mati Diop

EMILIA PÉREZ (France) – feature film, directed by Jacques Audiard, produced by Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard, Valérie Schermann & Anthony Vaccarello

FLOW (STRAUME) (Latvia, France, Belgium) – animated feature film, directed by Gints Zilbalodis, produced by Matīss Kaža, Gints Zilbalodis, Ron Dyens & Gregory Zalcman

IN LIMBO (W ZAWIESZENIU) (Poland) – documentary film, directed by Alina Maksimenko, produced by Filip Marczewski

LIVING LARGE (ŽIVOT K SEŽRÁNÍ) (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia) – animated feature film, directed by Kristina Dufková, produced by Matej Chlupacek, Agata Novinski & Marc Faye

NO OTHER LAND (Palestine, Norway) – documentary film, directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal, produced by Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor & Hamdan Ballal

SAVAGES (SAUVAGES) (Switzerland, France, Belgium) – animated feature film, directed by Claude Barras, produced by Nicolas Burlet, Laurence Petit, Barbara Letellier, Carole Scotta, Vincent Tavier, Hugo Deghilage, Annemie Degryse & Olivier Glassey

SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D'ETAT (France, Belgium, Netherlands) – documentary film, directed by Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius & Rémi Grellety

SULTANA’S DREAM (EL SUEÑO DE LA SULTANA) (Spain, Germany, India) – animated feature film, directed by Isabel Herguera, produced by Chelo Loureiro, Diego Herguera, Fabian Driehorst, Mariano Baratech & Iván Miñambres

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR (Spain) – feature film, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, produced by Agustín Almodóvar & Esther García

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (DANAYE ANJIR-E MOABAD) (Germany, France) – feature film, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, produced by Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei, Jean-Christophe Simon, Mani Tilgner & Rozita Hendijanian

THE SUBSTANCE (UK, United States, France) – feature film, directed by Coralie Fargeat, produced by Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner

THEY SHOT THE PIANO PLAYER (Spain, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Peru) – animated feature film, directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal, produced by Cristina Huete, Serge Lalou, Sophie Cabon, Bruno Felix, Janneke van de Kerkhoff, Femke Wolting & Humberto Santana

VERMIGLIO (Italy, France, Belgium) – feature film, directed by Maura Delpero, produced by Francesca Andreoli, Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli, Santiago Fondevila Sancet & Maura Delpero

European Documentary:

BYE BYE TIBERIAS (BYE BYE TIBERIADE) (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar), directed by Lina Soualem, produced by Jean-Marie Nizan, Guillaume Malandrin & Ossama Bawardi

DAHOMEY (France, Senegal), directed by Mati Diop, produced by Eve Robin, Judith Lou-Lévy & Mati Diop

IN LIMBO (W ZAWIESZENIU) (Poland), directed by Alina Maksimenko, produced by Filip Marczewski

NO OTHER LAND (Palestine, Norway), directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal, produced by Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor & Hamdan Ballal

SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D'ETAT (France, Belgium, Netherlands), directed by Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius & Rémi Grellety

European Director:

Andrea Arnold for BIRD

Jacques Audiard for EMILIA PÉREZ

Pedro Almodóvar for THE ROOM NEXT DOOR

Mohammad Rasoulof for THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

Maura Delpero for VERMIGLIO

European Screenwriter

Jacques Audiard for EMILIA PÉREZ

Magnus von Horn & Line Langebek for THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

Pedro Almodóvar for THE ROOM NEXT DOOR

Mohammad Rasoulof for THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

Coralie Fargeat for THE SUBSTANCE

European Actress:

Renate Reinsve in ARMAND

Karla Sofía Gascón in EMILIA PÉREZ

Trine Dyrholm in THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

Vic Carmen Sonne in THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

Tilda Swinton in THE ROOM NEXT DOOR

European Actor:

Franz Rogowski in BIRD

Ralph Fiennes in CONCLAVE

Lars Eidinger in DYING

Daniel Craig in QUEER

Abou Sangare in SOULEYMANE'S STORY

European Screenwriter:

Jacques Audiard for EMILIA PÉREZ

Magnus von Horn & Line Langebek for THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

Pedro Almodóvar for THE ROOM NEXT DOOR

Mohammad Rasoulof for THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

Coralie Fargeat for THE SUBSTANCE

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

ARMAND (Norway, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden), directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, produced by Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

HOARD (UK), directed by Luna Carmoon, produced by Loran Dunn, Helen Simmons & Andrew Starke

KNEECAP (Ireland, UK), directed by Rich Peppiatt, produced by Patrick O’Neill, Trevor Birney & Jack Tarling

SANTOSH (UK, France, Germany), directed by Sandhya Suri, produced by Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Roman Paul, Gerhard Meixner, Carole Scotta & Eliott Khayat

THE NEW YEAR THAT NEVER CAME (ANUL NOU CARE N-A FOST) (Romania, Serbia), directed and produced by Bogdan Mureșanu

TOXIC (AKIPLĖŠA) (Lithuania) directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė, produced by Giedre Burokaite

European Young Audience Award:

LARS IS LOL (Norway, Denmark), directed by Eirik Sæter Stordahl, produced by Caroline Hitland & Matilda Appelin

THE REMARKABLE LIFE OF IBELIN (Norway), directed by Benjamin Ree, produced by Ingvil Giske

WINNERS (Germany), directed by Soleen Yusef, produced by Sonja Schmitt, Marc Schmidheiny & Christoph Daniel

Animated Feature