L'amica geniale e un'altra serie italiana nominate ai Critics Choice Awards 2025
Shogun la più nominata. In corsa per il prestigioso premio anche The Penguin e Baby Reindeer.
L'amica geniale di Elena Ferrante riceve un altro importante riconoscimento dalla critica statunitense. Dopo aver visto il romanzo al primo posto nella classifica dei 100 migliori libri del 21° secolo del New York Times, l'adattamento televisivo di Rai e HBO, in onda attualmente in Italia con la quarta e ultima stagione, conquista una nomination ai 30esimi Critics Choice Awards, nella categoria Miglior serie in lingua straniera. Con L'amica geniale concorre - avvenimento più unico che raro - una seconda serie italiana, La legge di Lidia Poët, tornata recentemente su Netflix con la seconda stagione.
A mettere insieme il maggior numero di nomination all'edizione 2025 del prestigioso premio assegnato annualmente dall'associazione dei critici statunitensi è l'acclamato drama storico di FX Shōgun, già trionfatore agli ultimi Emmy con 18 premi. Le candidature sono sei: miglior drama e una per ciascun interprete Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira e Moeka Hoshi. Seguono, con quattro nomination, la comedy scolastica di ABC Abbott Elementary, il thriller psicologico di Apple TV+ Disclaimer, il thriller politico di Netflix The Diplomat, il crime drama di HBO The Penguin e la comedy vampiresca di FX What We Do in the Shadows.
Degne di nota anche le nomination per il nuovo protagonista di Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, per Eddie Redmayne e The Day of the Jackal, per il fenomeno Baby Reindeer, per la miniserie di Steven Zaillian girata in gran parte in Italia Ripley e il suo protagonista Andrew Scott, per la rinascita di True Detective e per il compianto Treat Williams in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. I vincitori saranno proclamati il 12 gennaio, durante la consueta cerimonia condotta questa volta da Chelsea Handler.
Critics' Choice Awards 2025: Le nomination
MIGLIOR DRAMA
- Evil
- Industry
- Interview With the Vampire
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- The Old Man
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
- Antony Starr, The Boys
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Shanola Hampton, Found
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Michael Emerson, Evil
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Sam Reid, Interview With the Vampire
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Nicole Kidman, Lioness
- Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
- Anna Sawai, Pachinko
- Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- English Teacher
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Somebody Somewhere
- St. Denis Medical
- What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Asher Grodman, Ghosts
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher
- Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along
- Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Masters of the Air
- Mr Bates vs the Post Office
- Ripley
- The Penguin
- True Detective: Night Country
- We Were the Lucky Ones
MIGLIOR FILM TV
- It's What's Inside
- Música
- Out of My Mind
- Rebel Ridge
- The Great Lillian Hall
- V/H/S/Beyond
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Ewan McGregor, Un gentiluomo a Mosca
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Robert Downey Jr., Il simpatizzante
- Hugh Grant, The Regime
- Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X
- Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones
- Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Leila George, Disclaimer
- Betty Gilpin, Three Women
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
MIGLIOR SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA
- Acapulco
- Citadel: Honey Bunny
- L'amica geniale
- La legge di Lidia Poët
- Máquina: Il pugile
- Pachinko
- Senna
- Squid Game
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
- Batman: Caped Crusader
- Bluey
- Bob's Burgers
- I Simpson
- Invincible
- X-Men '97