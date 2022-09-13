Emmy 2022, tutti i vincitori: Trionfa The White Lotus e si riaffermano Succession e Ted Lasso
Tra gli attori, premiati Lee Jung-jae per Squid Game e Zendaya per Euphoria.
La scorsa notte, al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, l'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le serie tv, gli attori e le attrici, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i produttori vincitori ai Primetime Emmy Awards, il più prestigioso dei premi televisivi, nel corso di una cerimonia condotta dall'attore e comico Kenan Thompson. A giochi fatti, The White Lotus emerge come trionfatrice di questa 74esima edizione, con un totale 10 Emmy. Nelle categorie principali, la miniserie di HBO si è affermata in ciascuna in cui era eleggibile, con l'ideatore Mike White premiato per la migliore miniserie, la migliore regia e la migliore sceneggiatura. Inoltre, emozionano gli Emmy - sperati e chiesti da più parti - agli interpreti Jennifer Coolidge e Murray Bartlett.
Per il resto, come spesso accade, a prevalere è stata la stabilità, con una pletora di riconfermati (alcuni sacrosanti, altri un po' meno) e pronostici ampiamente rispettati. Sebbene molti sperassero nell'Emmy alla stagione finale di Better Call Saul, Succession si riafferma migliore serie drammatica della tv, così come Ted Lasso fa il bis come migliore comedy. Secondo Emmy di migliore attrice in un drama a Zendaya per il suo ruolo in Euphoria, mentre per Julia Garner, attrice non protagonista nel drama Ozark, è il terzo. Rimane a bocca asciutta Stranger Things, mentre la comedy rivelazione Abbott Elementary può festeggiare almeno l'Emmy a Sheryl Lee Ralph come migliore attrice non protagonista.
Qualche colpo di scena, tuttavia, c'è stato. La serie fenomeno di Netflix Squid Game chiude un'annata storica conquistando complessivamente 6 Emmy, incluso quello non così scontato a Lee Jung-jae come migliore attore in un drama, strappato a star del calibro di Jason Bateman, Bob Odenkirk e Adam Scott apprezzatissimi in Ozark, Better Call Saul e Scissione rispettivamente, e quello molto sensato a Hwang Dong-hyuk per la regia. Un po' più prevedibile l'Emmy a Michael Keaton per la sua interpretazione in Dopesick, solo un po' meno quello ad Amanda Seyfried per The Dropout, semplicemente perché arrivato in una categoria nella quale la concorrenza era fortissima. Per entrambe le star di Hollywood si tratta del primo.
Emmy 2022: Tutti i vincitori della 74esima edizione
DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Scissione
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession - VINCITRICE
- Yellowjackets
COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- La fantastica signora Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso - VINCITRICE
- What We Do in the Shadows
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game - VINCITORE
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Scissione
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria - VINCITRICE
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - VINCITORE
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks - VINCITRICE
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - VINCITORE
- John Turturro, Scissione
- Christopher Walken, Scissione
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette, Scissione
- Julia Garner, Ozark - VINCITRICE
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - VINCITORE
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - VINCITRICE
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- Dopesick
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus - VINCITRICE
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo
- Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick - VINCITORE
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
- Margaret Qually, Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - VINCITRICE
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus - VINCITORE
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - VINCITRICE
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark (Una fine difficile)
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un, due, tre, stella) - VINCITORE
- Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)
- Mark Mylod, Succession (Un accordo segreto)
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Un compleanno intenso)
- Ben Stiller, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)
- Cathy Yan, Succession (La perturbazione)
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Will Be Blood)
- Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (True crime)
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day)
- Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (Il ragazzo della 6B)
- MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale) - VINCITRICE
- Bill Hader, Barry (710N)
- Hiro Murai, Atlanta (Nuovo jazz)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Iron Sister)
- Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (Episodio 1)
- Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Centrifuga verde)
- Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)
- John Wells, Maid (Celeste)
- Mike White, The White Lotus - VINCITORE
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
- Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Un accordo segreto) - VINCITORE
- Dan Erickson, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un giorno fortunato)
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Fa diesis)
- Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)
- Chris Mundy, Ozark (Una fine difficile)
- Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Il piano e l'esecuzione)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (The One, The Only)
- Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale)
- Alec Berg e Bill Hader, Barry (starting now)
- Duffy Boudreau, Barry (710N)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot) - VINCITRICE
- Steve Martin e John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building (True crime)
- Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows (Il casinò)
- Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (Il centro benessere)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Sarah Burgess, American Crime Story: Impeachment (Atto di forza)
- Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (Ho fretta)
- Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (Schiocchi)
- Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (Episodio 10)
- Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)
- Mike White, The White Lotus - VINCITORE
L'elenco completo dei vincitori, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.
