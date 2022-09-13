Emmy 2022, tutti i vincitori: Trionfa The White Lotus e si riaffermano Succession e Ted Lasso

News Serie TV

Tra gli attori, premiati Lee Jung-jae per Squid Game e Zendaya per Euphoria.

La scorsa notte, al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, l'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le serie tv, gli attori e le attrici, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i produttori vincitori ai Primetime Emmy Awards, il più prestigioso dei premi televisivi, nel corso di una cerimonia condotta dall'attore e comico Kenan Thompson. A giochi fatti, The White Lotus emerge come trionfatrice di questa 74esima edizione, con un totale 10 Emmy. Nelle categorie principali, la miniserie di HBO si è affermata in ciascuna in cui era eleggibile, con l'ideatore Mike White premiato per la migliore miniserie, la migliore regia e la migliore sceneggiatura. Inoltre, emozionano gli Emmy - sperati e chiesti da più parti - agli interpreti Jennifer Coolidge e Murray Bartlett.

Per il resto, come spesso accade, a prevalere è stata la stabilità, con una pletora di riconfermati (alcuni sacrosanti, altri un po' meno) e pronostici ampiamente rispettati. Sebbene molti sperassero nell'Emmy alla stagione finale di Better Call Saul, Succession si riafferma migliore serie drammatica della tv, così come Ted Lasso fa il bis come migliore comedy. Secondo Emmy di migliore attrice in un drama a Zendaya per il suo ruolo in Euphoria, mentre per Julia Garner, attrice non protagonista nel drama Ozark, è il terzo. Rimane a bocca asciutta Stranger Things, mentre la comedy rivelazione Abbott Elementary può festeggiare almeno l'Emmy a Sheryl Lee Ralph come migliore attrice non protagonista.

Qualche colpo di scena, tuttavia, c'è stato. La serie fenomeno di Netflix Squid Game chiude un'annata storica conquistando complessivamente 6 Emmy, incluso quello non così scontato a Lee Jung-jae come migliore attore in un drama, strappato a star del calibro di Jason Bateman, Bob Odenkirk e Adam Scott apprezzatissimi in Ozark, Better Call Saul e Scissione rispettivamente, e quello molto sensato a Hwang Dong-hyuk per la regia. Un po' più prevedibile l'Emmy a Michael Keaton per la sua interpretazione in Dopesick, solo un po' meno quello ad Amanda Seyfried per The Dropout, semplicemente perché arrivato in una categoria nella quale la concorrenza era fortissima. Per entrambe le star di Hollywood si tratta del primo.

Emmy 2022: Tutti i vincitori della 74esima edizione

DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Scissione

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession - VINCITRICE

Yellowjackets

COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

La fantastica signora Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso - VINCITRICE

What We Do in the Shadows

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game - VINCITORE

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Scissione

Jeremy Strong, Succession

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria - VINCITRICE

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - VINCITORE

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks - VINCITRICE

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - VINCITORE

John Turturro, Scissione

Christopher Walken, Scissione

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, Scissione

Julia Garner, Ozark - VINCITRICE

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - VINCITORE

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - VINCITRICE

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus - VINCITRICE

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo

Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Keaton, Dopesick - VINCITORE

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qually, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - VINCITRICE

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus - VINCITORE

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - VINCITRICE

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Una fine difficile)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un, due, tre, stella) - VINCITORE

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)

Mark Mylod, Succession (Un accordo segreto)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Un compleanno intenso)

Ben Stiller, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)

Cathy Yan, Succession (La perturbazione)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Will Be Blood)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (True crime)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (Il ragazzo della 6B)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale) - VINCITRICE

Bill Hader, Barry (710N)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (Nuovo jazz)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Iron Sister)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (Episodio 1)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Centrifuga verde)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)

John Wells, Maid (Celeste)

Mike White, The White Lotus - VINCITORE

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Un accordo segreto) - VINCITORE

Dan Erickson, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un giorno fortunato)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Fa diesis)

Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (Una fine difficile)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Il piano e l'esecuzione)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (The One, The Only)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale)

Alec Berg e Bill Hader, Barry (starting now)

Duffy Boudreau, Barry (710N)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot) - VINCITRICE

Steve Martin e John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building (True crime)

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows (Il casinò)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (Il centro benessere)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Sarah Burgess, American Crime Story: Impeachment (Atto di forza)

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (Ho fretta)

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (Schiocchi)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (Episodio 10)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)

Mike White, The White Lotus - VINCITORE

L'elenco completo dei vincitori, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.

Foto: Twitter / Latestly