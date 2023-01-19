TGCom24
News Cinema

Premi BAFTA 2023: tutte le nomination di cui 14 al film Netflix Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Antonio Bracco

In diretta streaming, gli attori Hayley Atwell e Toheeb Jimoh hanno annunciato le candidature ai prestigiosi riconoscimenti britannici BAFTA la cui cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 19 febbraio 2023 alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra.

Premi BAFTA 2023: tutte le nomination di cui 14 al film Netflix Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

La cerimonia di premiazione dei BAFTA Awards 2023 avrà luogo il 19 febbraio alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra e sarà presentata dall'attore Richard E. Grant. I prestigiosi riconoscimenti britannici arrivano quest'anno alla 76esima edizione. L'annuncio delle nomination è avvenuto in diretta streaming sul canale YouTube dei BAFTA e a leggere i nomi di titoli e nomi candidati c'erano gli attori Hayley Atwell, la Peggy Carter del Marvel Cinematic Universe che vedremo quest'anno in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, e Toheeb Jimoh che rivedremo in primavera nella terza stagione della pluripremiata serie Ted Lasso.

A ricevere più candidature in assoluto è stato il film di guerra Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, disponibile su Netflix, con 14 nomination. Seguono con 10 candidature ciascuno Gli spiriti dell'isola e Everything Everywhere All at Once. Subito dopo troviamo Elvis con 9 e Tár con 5 nomination.

Premi BAFTA 2023: tutte le nomination

MIGLIOR FILM

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

  • Aftersun
  • Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Brian e Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Il piacere è tutto mio
  • Living
  • Matilda - Il musical
  • Omicidio nel West End
  • Le nuotatrici
  • Il prodigio

MIGLIOR ATTORE

  • Brendan Fraser per The Whale
  • Colin Farrell per Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Austin Butler per Elvis
  • Daryl McCormack per Il piacere è tutto mio
  • Paul Mescal per Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy per Living

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

  • Michelle Yeoh per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Cate Blanchett per Tár
  • Viola Davis per The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler per Till
  • Ana De Armas per Blonde
  • Emma Thompson per Il piacere è tutto mio

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Brendan Gleeson per Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Barry Keoghan per Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Ke Huy Quan per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne per The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Michael Ward per Empire of Light

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Angela Bassett per Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau per The Whale
  • Kerry Condon per Triangle of Sadness
  • Dolly De Leon per Triangle of Sadness
  • Jamie Lee Curtis per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Carey Mulligan per Anche io

MIGLIOR REGIA

  • Edward Berger per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Martin McDonagh per Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Park Chan-wook per Decision to Leave
  • Todd Field per Tár
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood per The Woman King

MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE

  • Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell
  • Il gatto con gli stivali: L'ultimo desiderio
  • Red

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Il corsetto dell'imperatrice
  • Decision to Leave
  • The Quiet Girl

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Martin McDonagh per Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tony Kushner e Steven Spielberg per The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field per Tár
  • Ruben Östlund per Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA (ADATTAMENTO)

  • Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro per Living
  • Colm Bairéad per The Quiet Girl
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz per Anche io
  • Samuel D. Hunter per The Whale

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • James Friend per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Greig Fraser per The Batman
  • Mandy Walker per Elvis
  • Roger Deakins per Empire of Light
  • Claudio Miranda per Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • Sven Budelmann per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Mikkel E. G. Nielsen per Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Jonathan Redmond e Matt Villa per Elvis
  • Paul Rogers per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Hamilton per Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

  • Christian M. Goldbreck e Ernestine Hipper per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Florencia Martin e Anthony Carlino per Babylon
  • James Chinlund e Lee Sandales per The Batman
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy e Bev Dunn per Elvis
  • Curt Enderle, Guy Davis per Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

  • Volker Bertelmann per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Justin Hurwitz per Babylon
  • Carter Burwell per Gli spiriti dell'isola
  • Son Lux per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Alexandre Desplat per Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

MIGLIOR COSTUMI

  • Lisy Christl per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Mary Zophres per Babylon
  • J.R. Hawbaker e Albert Wolsky per Amsterdam
  • Catherine Martin per Elvis
  • Jenny Beavan per La signora Harris va a Parigi

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • Heike Merker per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Naomi Donne, Mike Marino e Zoe Tahir per The Batman
  • Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston e Shane Thomas per Elvis
  • Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower e Sharon Martin per Matilda - Il musical
  • Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot per The Whale

MIGLIOR SONORO

  • Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil e Markus Stemler per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers e Gwendoyln Yates Whittle per Avatar: La via dell'acqua
  • Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson e Wayne Pashley per Elvis
  • Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single e Roland Winke per Tár
  • Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor e Mark Weingarten per Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR EFFETTI VISIVI

  • Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller e Frank Petzoid per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri e Eric Saindon per Avatar: La via dell'acqua
  • Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands e Dominic Tuohy per The Batman
  • Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck e Zak Stoltz per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson e Ryan Tudhope per Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR CASTING

  • Lucy Pardee per Aftersun
  • Simone Bär per Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Nikki Barrett e Denise Chamian Elvis
  • Sarah Halley Finn per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Pauline Hansson per Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • All That Breathes
  • Tutta la bellezza e il dolore
  • Fire of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO DI UNO SCENEGGIATORE, REGISTA O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

  • Charlotte Well (sceneggiatrice/regista) per Aftersun
  • Georgia Oakley (sceneggiatrice/regista) e Hélène Sifre (produttrice) per Blue Jean
  • Marie Lidén (regista) per Electric Malady
  • Katy Brand (sceneggiatrice) per Il piacere è tutto mio
  • Maia Kenworthy (regista) per Rebellion

 

Qui sotto il trailer di Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale.

