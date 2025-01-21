Festival di Berlino 2025: il programma completo della 75a edizione della Berlinale

News Cinema

Nessun film italiano in corsa per l'Orso d'oro in questa prima edizione del festival tedesco diretta dall'inglese Tricia Tuttle. Ecco tutti i film del Festival di Berlino 2025.

Si terrà dal 13 al 23 febbraio l'edizione 2025 del Festival di Berlino, la 75esima della sua storia. Da quest'anno direttrice artistica della Berlinale è l'inglese Tricia Tuttle, che è succeduta al nostro Carlo Chatrian, direttore per quattro anni, dal 2021 al 2024. A presiedere la Giuria Internazione del Concorso, che assegnerà l'Orso d'Oro e gli altri premi, è come stato annunciato il regista americano Todd Haynes. Nessun film italiano è presente nel concorso, nel quale spiccano i nomi di Richard Linklater, Hong Sangsoo e Radu Jude.

Ecco il programma completo del Festival di Berlino 2025

CONCORSO (19 film)

Ari

by Léonor Serraille | with Andranic Manet, Pascal Rénéric, Théo Delezenne, Ryad Ferrad, Eva Lallier Juan

France / Belgium 2025

World premiere



Blue Moon

by Richard Linklater | with Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott

USA / Ireland 2025

World premiere



La cache (The Safe House)

by Lionel Baier | with Dominique Reymond, Michel Blanc, William Lebghil, Aurélien Gabrielli, Liliane Rovère

Switzerland / Luxembourg / France 2025

World premiere



Dreams

by Michel Franco | with Jessica Chastain, Isaac Hernández, Rupert Friend, Marshall Bell

Mexico 2025

World premiere



Drømmer (Dreams (Sex Love))

by Dag Johan Haugerud | with Ella Øverbye, Selome Emnetu, Ane Dahl Torp, Anne Marit Jacobsen

Norway 2024

International premiere



Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani (What Does that Nature Say to You)

by Hong Sangsoo | with Ha Seongguk, Kwon Haehyo, Cho Yunhee, Kang Soyi

South Korea 2025

World premiere



Hot Milk

by Rebecca Lenkiewicz | with Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Perez

United Kingdom 2025

World premiere | Debut film



If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

by Mary Bronstein | with Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Ivy Wolk

USA 2024

International premiere



Kontinental '25

by Radu Jude | with Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța

Romania 2025

World premiere



El mensaje (The Message)

by Iván Fund | with Mara Bestelli, Marcelo Subiotto, Anika Bootz, Betania Cappato

Argentina / Spain 2025

World premiere



Mother's Baby

by Johanna Moder | with Marie Leuenberger, Hans Löw, Claes Bang, Julia Franz Richter

Austria / Switzerland / Germany 2025

World premiere



O último azul (The Blue Trail)

by Gabriel Mascaro | with Denise Weinberg, Rodrigo Santoro, Miriam Socorrás, Adanilo

Brazil / Mexico / Chile / Netherlands 2025

World premiere



Reflet dans un diamant mort (Reflection in a Dead Diamond)

by Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani | with Fabio Testi, Yannick Renier, Koen De Bouw, Maria de Medeiros,

Thi Mai Nguyen

Belgium / Luxembourg / Italy / France 2025

World premiere



Sheng xi zhi di (Living the Land)

By Huo Meng │with Wang Shang, Zhang Chuwen, Zhang Yanrong, Zhang Caixia, Cao Lingzhi

People’s Republic of China 2025

World premiere



Strichka chasu (Timestamp)

by Kateryna Gornostai | with Olha Bryhynets, Borys Khovriak, Mykola Kolomiiets

Ukraine / Luxembourg / Netherlands / France 2025

World premiere | Documentary form



La Tour de Glace (The Ice Tower)

by Lucile Hadžihalilović | with Marion Cotillard, Clara Pacini, August Diehl, Gaspar Noé

France / Germany 2025

World premiere



Was Marielle weiß (What Marielle Knows)

by Frédéric Hambalek | with Julia Jentsch, Felix Kramer, Laeni Geiseler, Mehmet Ateşçi, Moritz Treuenfels

Germany 2025

World premiere



Xiang fei de nv hai (Girls on Wire)

by Vivian Qu | with Liu Haocun, Wen Qi, Zhang Youhao

People’s Republic of China 2025

World premiere



Yunan

by Ameer Fakher Eldin | with Georges Khabbaz, Hanna Schygulla, Ali Suliman, Sibel Kekilli, Tom

Wlaschiha

Germany / Canada / Italy / Palestine / Qatar / Jordan / Saudi Arabia 2025

World premiere

Berlinale Special Gala (10 film)

After This Death

by Lucio Castro | with Mia Maestro, Lee Pace, Rupert Friend, Gwendoline Christie, Philip Ettinger USA 2025

World premiere



A Complete Unknown (Like A Complete Unknown)

by James Mangold | with Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook

USA 2024

German premiere



Heldin (Late Shift)

by Petra Volpe | with Leonie Benesch, Sonja Riesen, Urs Bihler, Margherita Schoch, Jürg Plüss Switzerland / Germany 2025

World premiere



Islands

by Jan-Ole Gerster | with Sam Riley, Stacy Martin, Jack Farthing, Dylan Torrell Germany 2025

World premiere



Köln 75

by Ido Fluk | with Mala Emde, John Magaro, Michael Chernus, Alexander Scheer Germany / Poland / Belgium 2025

World premiere



Das Licht (The Light)

by Tom Tykwer | with Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger, Tala Al-Deen, Elke Biesendorfer, Julius Gause Germany 2025

World premiere



Lurker

by Alex Russell | with Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, Zach Fox, Havana Rose Liu, Sunny Suljic USA / Italy 2025

International premiere | Debut film



Mickey 17

by Bong Joon Ho | with Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo USA / South Korea / United Kingdom 2024

German Premiere



The Thing with Feathers

by Dylan Southern | with Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Boxall, Henry Boxall, Sam Spruell, Vinette Robinson

United Kingdom 2025

European premiere

Berlinale Special Series Gala

The Narrow Road to the Deep North

by Justin Kurzel | with Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young, Olivia DeJonge, Simon Baker Australia 2025

World premiere | Series

Berlinale Special (11 film)

Ancestral Visions of the Future

by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese | with Siphiwe Nzima, Sobo Bernard, Zaman Mathejane, Mochesane Edwin Kotsoane, Rehauhetsoe Ernest Kotsoane

France / Lesotho / Germany / Saudi Arabia 2025

World premiere | Documentary form



Das Deutsche Volk

by Marcin Wierzchowski

Germany 2025

World premiere | Documentary form



Honey Bunch

by Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | with Grace Glowicki, Ben Petrie, Kate Dickie, Jason Isaacs, India Brown

Canada 2025

World premiere



Je n’avais que le néant – "Shoah" par Claude Lanzmann (All I Had Was Nothingness)

by Guillaume Ribot

France 2025

World premiere



Kein Tier. So Wild. (No Beast. So Fierce.)

by Burhan Qurbani | with Kenda Hmeidan, Verena Altenberger, Hiam Abbass, Mona Zarreh Hoshyari Khah, Mehdi Nebbou

Germany / Poland / France 2025

World premiere



Leibniz – Chronik eines verschollenen Bildes (Leibniz – Chronicle of a Lost Painting)

by Edgar Reitz, Anatol Schuster | with Edgar Selge, Aenne Schwarz, Michael Kranz, Lars Eidinger, Barbara Sukowa

Germany 2025

World premiere



A melhor mãe do mundo (The Best Mother in the World | Die beste Mutter der Welt)

by Anna Muylaert | with Shirley Cruz, Seu Jorge, Rihanna Barbosa, Benin Ayo Brazil / Argentina 2025

World premiere



Michtav Le'David (A Letter to David)

by Tom Shoval | with David Cunio, Eitan Cunio, Sharon Aloni-Cunio, Silvia Cunio, Luis Cunio Israel / USA 2025

World premiere | Documentary form



My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow

by Julia Loktev | with Anna Nemzer, Elena Kostyuchenko, Ksenia Mironova, Sonya Groysman, Alesya Marokhovskaya

USA 2024

International premiere | Documentary form



Pa-gwa (The Old Woman with the Knife)

by Min Kyu-dong | with Hyeyoung Lee, Kim Sung-cheol, Yeon Woo-jin, Kim Moo-yul, Shin Sia South Korea 2025

World premiere



Shoah

by Claude Lanzmann France 1985

Berlinale Special – Goldener Ehrenbär

Friendship’s Death

by Peter Wollen | with Tilda Swinton, Patrick Bauchau, Bill Paterson United Kingdom 1987

Perspectives Films (14 film)

Al Mosta'mera (The Settlement)

by Mohamed Rashad | with Adham Shoukry, Ziad Islam, Hajar Omar, Mohamed Abdel Hady, Emad Ghoneim

Egypt / France / Germany / Saudi Arabia / Qatar 2025

World premiere



Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)

by Tanushree Das, Saumyananda Sahi | with Tillotama Shome, Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar, Suman Saha

India / France / USA / Spain 2025

World premiere



BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions

by Kahlil Joseph | with Kaneza Schaal, Hope Giselle, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Funmilayo Akechukwu, Peter Hernandez

USA 2025

International premiere | Debut film



Come la notte (Where the Night Stands Still)

by Liryc Dela Cruz | with Jenny Llanto Caringal, Tess Magallanes, Benjamin Vasquez Barcellano Jr. Italy / Philippines 2025

World premiere



El Diablo Fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja) (The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box))

by Ernesto Martinez Bucio | with Mariapau Bravo Aviña, Rafael Nieto Martínez, Regina Alejandra, Donovan Said, Laura Uribe Rojas

Mexico 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Duas Vezes João Liberada (Two Times João Liberada)

by Paula Tomás Marques | with June João, André Tecedeiro, Eloísa d'Ascensão, Tiago Aires Lêdo, Jenny Larrue

Portugal 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Hé mán (Eel)

by Chu Chun-Teng | with Devin Pan, Misi Ke, Chin-Yu Pan, Bella Chen, Mei-Hou Wu Taiwan 2025

World premiere | Debut film



How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World

by Florian Pochlatko | with Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Elke Winkens, Cornelius Obonya, Felix Pöchhacker, David Scheid

Austria 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Kaj ti je deklica (Little Trouble Girls)

by Urška Đukić | with Jara Sofija Ostan, Mina Švajger, Saša Tabaković, Nataša Burger, Staša Popović Slovenia / Italy / Croatia / Serbia 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)

by Joel Alfonso Vargas | with Juan Collado, Destiny Checo, Yohanna Florentino, Nathaly Navarro USA 2025

International premiere | Debut film



Minden Rendben (Growing Down)

by Bálint Dániel Sós | with Szabolcs Hajdu, Ágoston Sáfrány, Anna Hay, Zonga Jakab-Aponyi, Zsófi Szamosi

Hungary 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Mit der Faust in die Welt schlagen (Punching the World)

by Constanze Klaue | with Anton Franke, Camille Moltzen, Anja Schneider, Christian Näthe, Johannes Scheidweiler

Germany 2025

World premiere | Debut film



On vous croit (We believe you)

by Arnaud Dufeys, Charlotte Devillers | with Myriem Akheddiou, Laurent Capelluto, Natali Broods, Ulysse Goffin, Adèle Pinckaers

Belgium 2025

World premiere



Le rendez-vous de l'été (That Summer in Paris)

by Valentine Cadic | with Blandine Madec, India Hair, Arcadi Radeff, Matthias Jacquin, Lou Deleuze France 2025

World premiere | Debut film

Panorama (34 film)

1001 Frames

by Mehrnoush Alia

USA 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Ato noturno (Night Stage)

by Marcio Reolon, Filipe Matzembacher | with Gabriel Faryas, Cirillo Luna, Henrique Barreira, Ivo Müller, Kaya Rodrigues

Brazil 2025

World premiere



Bajo las banderas, el sol (Under the Flags, the Sun)

by Juanjo Pereira

Paraguay / Argentina / USA / France / Germany 2025

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form



Bedrock

by Kinga Michalska

Canada 2025

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form



Begyndelser (Beginnings)

by Jeanette Nordahl | with Trine Dyrholm, David Dencik, Johanne Louise Schmidt, Bjørk Storm, Luna Fuglsang Svelmøe

Denmark / Sweden / Belgium 2025

World premiere



Confidente (Confidante)

by Çağla Zencirci, Guillaume Giovanetti | with Saadet Işıl Aksoy, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Muhammet Uzuner, Nilgün Türksever, İlber

Uygar Kaboğlu

Turkey / France / Luxembourg 2025

World premiere



Delicious

by Nele Mueller-Stöfen | with Fahri Yardim, Valerie Pachner, Carla Díaz, Naila Schuberth, Caspar Hoffmann

Germany 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Den stygge stesøsteren (The Ugly Stepsister)

by Emilie Blichfeldt | with Lea Myren, Thea Loch Næss, Ane Dahl Torp, Flo Fagerli Norway / Poland / Sweden / Denmark 2025

European premiere | Debut film



Dreamers

by Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor | with Ronkę Adékoluęjo, Ann Akinjirin, Diana Yekinni, Aiysha Hart, Harriet Webb

United Kingdom 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Dreams in Nightmares

by Shatara Michelle Ford | with Denée Benton, Mars Storm Rucker, Dezi Bing, Sasha Compere, Charlie Barnett

USA / Taiwan / United Kingdom 2024

International premiere



The Heart Is a Muscle

by Imran Hamdulay | with Keenan Arrison, Melissa De Vries, Loren Loubser, Dean Marais, Ridaa Adams

South Africa / Saudi Arabia 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Hjem kaere hjem (Home Sweet Home)

by Frelle Petersen | with Jette Søndergaard, Karen Tygesen, Mimi Bræmer Dueholm, Hanne Knudsen, Finn Nissen

Denmark 2025

World premiere



Hysteria

by Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay | with Devrim Lingnau, Mehdi Meskar, Serkan Kaya, Nicolette Krebitz, Aziz Çapkurt

Germany 2025

World premiere



Ich will alles. Hildegard Knef (I Want It All)

by Luzia Schmid

Germany 2025

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form



L' Incroyable femme des neiges (The Incredible Snow Woman)

by Sébastien Betbeder | with Blanche Gardin, Philippe Katerine, Bastien Bouillon, Ole Eliassen, Martin Jensen

France 2025

World premiere



Khartoum

by Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy, Timeea M Ahmed, Phil Cox | with Khadmallah, Majdi, Jawad, Lokain, Wilson

Sudan / United Kingdom / Germany / Qatar 2025

Panorama Dokumente | European premiere | Documentary form



Lesbian Space Princess

by Emma Hough Hobbs, Leela Varghese | with Shabana Azeez, Gemma Chua Tran, Richard Roxburgh, Bernie Van Tiel, Mark Bonanno

Australia 2025

World premiere | Debut film | Animation



Listy z Wilczej (Letters from Wolf Street)

by Arjun Talwar

Poland / Germany 2025

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form



Magic Farm

by Amalia Ulman | with Chloë Sevigny, Alex Wolff, Joe Apollonio, Camila Del Campo, Simon Rex USA / Argentina 2025

International premiere



Mikusu Modan (The Longing)

by Toshizo Fujiwara | with Daiki Ido, Toshizo Fujiwara, Rino Tsuneishi, Sasha, Tomoko Fujita Japan 2025

World premiere



Die Möllner Briefe (The Moelln Letters)

by Martina Priessner | with Hava Arslan, İbrahim Arslan, Namık Arslan, Yeliz Burhan Germany 2025

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form



Monk in Pieces

by Billy Shebar | with Meredith Monk, Björk, David Byrne, Ping Chong, John Schaefer USA 2025

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form



Olmo

by Fernando Eimbcke | with Aivan Uttapa, Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Diego Olmedo, Andrea Suárez Paz, Rosa Armendariz

USA / Mexico 2025

World premiere



Other People's Money (Die Affäre Cum-EX)

by Jan Schomburg, Dustin Loose, Kaspar Munk | with Justus von Dohnányi, Nils Strunk, Lisa Wagner, Karen-Lise Mynster, David Dencik

Germany / Denmark / Austria 2025

World premiere | Series



Paul

by Denis Côté | with Cleaning Simp Paul

Canada 2025

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form



Peter Hujar's Day

by Ira Sachs | with Ben Wishaw, Rebecca Hall USA / Germany 2025

International premiere



Queerpanorama

by Jun Li | with Jayden Cheung, Erfan Shekarriz, Sebastian Mahito Soukup, Arm Anatphikorn, Zenni Corbin

USA / Hong Kong, China 2025

World premiere



Schwesterherz (The Good Sister)

by Sarah Miro Fischer | with Marie Bloching, Anton Weil, Proschat Madani, Laura Balzer, Jane Chirwa Germany / Spain 2025

World premiere | Debut film



Silent Sparks

by Ping Chu | with Akira Huang, Shih Ming Shuai, Jui Chun Fan, Chih Wei Cheng, Wei Jei Hu Taiwan 2024

International premiere | Debut film



Sir Isaac Julien Double Feature

Looking for Langston

by Isaac Julien | with Ben Ellison, Matthew Baidoo, Akim Mogaji, John Wilson, Dencil Williams United Kingdom 1989

No premiere

Once Again... (Statues Never Die)

by Isaac Julien | with André Holland, Danny Huston, Sharlene Whyte, Devon Terrell, Alex Part United Kingdom 2025

World premiere



Sorda (Deaf)

by Eva Libertad | with Miriam Garlo, Álvaro Cervantes, Elena Irureta, Joaquín Notario Spain 2025

World premiere



Welcome Home Baby

by Andreas Prochaska | with Julia Franz Richter, Reinout Scholten van Aschat, Gerti Drassl, Maria Hofstätter, Gerhard Liebmann

Austria / Germany 2025

World premiere



Yalla Parkour

by Areeb Zuaiter | with Ahmed Matar

Sweden / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Palestine 2024

Panorama Dokumente | European premiere | Debut film | Documentary form



Zikaden (Cicadas)

by Ina Weisse | with Nina Hoss, Saskia Rosendahl, Vincent Macaigne Germany / France 2025

World premiere