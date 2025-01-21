Festival di Berlino 2025: il programma completo della 75a edizione della Berlinale
Nessun film italiano in corsa per l'Orso d'oro in questa prima edizione del festival tedesco diretta dall'inglese Tricia Tuttle. Ecco tutti i film del Festival di Berlino 2025.
Si terrà dal 13 al 23 febbraio l'edizione 2025 del Festival di Berlino, la 75esima della sua storia. Da quest'anno direttrice artistica della Berlinale è l'inglese Tricia Tuttle, che è succeduta al nostro Carlo Chatrian, direttore per quattro anni, dal 2021 al 2024. A presiedere la Giuria Internazione del Concorso, che assegnerà l'Orso d'Oro e gli altri premi, è come stato annunciato il regista americano Todd Haynes. Nessun film italiano è presente nel concorso, nel quale spiccano i nomi di Richard Linklater, Hong Sangsoo e Radu Jude.
Ecco il programma completo del Festival di Berlino 2025
CONCORSO (19 film)
Ari
by Léonor Serraille | with Andranic Manet, Pascal Rénéric, Théo Delezenne, Ryad Ferrad, Eva Lallier Juan
France / Belgium 2025
World premiere
Blue Moon
by Richard Linklater | with Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott
USA / Ireland 2025
World premiere
La cache (The Safe House)
by Lionel Baier | with Dominique Reymond, Michel Blanc, William Lebghil, Aurélien Gabrielli, Liliane Rovère
Switzerland / Luxembourg / France 2025
World premiere
Dreams
by Michel Franco | with Jessica Chastain, Isaac Hernández, Rupert Friend, Marshall Bell
Mexico 2025
World premiere
Drømmer (Dreams (Sex Love))
by Dag Johan Haugerud | with Ella Øverbye, Selome Emnetu, Ane Dahl Torp, Anne Marit Jacobsen
Norway 2024
International premiere
Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani (What Does that Nature Say to You)
by Hong Sangsoo | with Ha Seongguk, Kwon Haehyo, Cho Yunhee, Kang Soyi
South Korea 2025
World premiere
Hot Milk
by Rebecca Lenkiewicz | with Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Perez
United Kingdom 2025
World premiere | Debut film
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
by Mary Bronstein | with Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Ivy Wolk
USA 2024
International premiere
Kontinental '25
by Radu Jude | with Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța
Romania 2025
World premiere
El mensaje (The Message)
by Iván Fund | with Mara Bestelli, Marcelo Subiotto, Anika Bootz, Betania Cappato
Argentina / Spain 2025
World premiere
Mother's Baby
by Johanna Moder | with Marie Leuenberger, Hans Löw, Claes Bang, Julia Franz Richter
Austria / Switzerland / Germany 2025
World premiere
O último azul (The Blue Trail)
by Gabriel Mascaro | with Denise Weinberg, Rodrigo Santoro, Miriam Socorrás, Adanilo
Brazil / Mexico / Chile / Netherlands 2025
World premiere
Reflet dans un diamant mort (Reflection in a Dead Diamond)
by Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani | with Fabio Testi, Yannick Renier, Koen De Bouw, Maria de Medeiros,
Thi Mai Nguyen
Belgium / Luxembourg / Italy / France 2025
World premiere
Sheng xi zhi di (Living the Land)
By Huo Meng │with Wang Shang, Zhang Chuwen, Zhang Yanrong, Zhang Caixia, Cao Lingzhi
People’s Republic of China 2025
World premiere
Strichka chasu (Timestamp)
by Kateryna Gornostai | with Olha Bryhynets, Borys Khovriak, Mykola Kolomiiets
Ukraine / Luxembourg / Netherlands / France 2025
World premiere | Documentary form
La Tour de Glace (The Ice Tower)
by Lucile Hadžihalilović | with Marion Cotillard, Clara Pacini, August Diehl, Gaspar Noé
France / Germany 2025
World premiere
Was Marielle weiß (What Marielle Knows)
by Frédéric Hambalek | with Julia Jentsch, Felix Kramer, Laeni Geiseler, Mehmet Ateşçi, Moritz Treuenfels
Germany 2025
World premiere
Xiang fei de nv hai (Girls on Wire)
by Vivian Qu | with Liu Haocun, Wen Qi, Zhang Youhao
People’s Republic of China 2025
World premiere
Yunan
by Ameer Fakher Eldin | with Georges Khabbaz, Hanna Schygulla, Ali Suliman, Sibel Kekilli, Tom
Wlaschiha
Germany / Canada / Italy / Palestine / Qatar / Jordan / Saudi Arabia 2025
World premiere
Berlinale Special Gala (10 film)
After This Death
by Lucio Castro | with Mia Maestro, Lee Pace, Rupert Friend, Gwendoline Christie, Philip Ettinger USA 2025
World premiere
A Complete Unknown (Like A Complete Unknown)
by James Mangold | with Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook
USA 2024
German premiere
Heldin (Late Shift)
by Petra Volpe | with Leonie Benesch, Sonja Riesen, Urs Bihler, Margherita Schoch, Jürg Plüss Switzerland / Germany 2025
World premiere
Islands
by Jan-Ole Gerster | with Sam Riley, Stacy Martin, Jack Farthing, Dylan Torrell Germany 2025
World premiere
Köln 75
by Ido Fluk | with Mala Emde, John Magaro, Michael Chernus, Alexander Scheer Germany / Poland / Belgium 2025
World premiere
Das Licht (The Light)
by Tom Tykwer | with Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger, Tala Al-Deen, Elke Biesendorfer, Julius Gause Germany 2025
World premiere
Lurker
by Alex Russell | with Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, Zach Fox, Havana Rose Liu, Sunny Suljic USA / Italy 2025
International premiere | Debut film
Mickey 17
by Bong Joon Ho | with Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo USA / South Korea / United Kingdom 2024
German Premiere
The Thing with Feathers
by Dylan Southern | with Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Boxall, Henry Boxall, Sam Spruell, Vinette Robinson
United Kingdom 2025
European premiere
Berlinale Special Series Gala
The Narrow Road to the Deep North
by Justin Kurzel | with Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young, Olivia DeJonge, Simon Baker Australia 2025
World premiere | Series
Berlinale Special (11 film)
Ancestral Visions of the Future
by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese | with Siphiwe Nzima, Sobo Bernard, Zaman Mathejane, Mochesane Edwin Kotsoane, Rehauhetsoe Ernest Kotsoane
France / Lesotho / Germany / Saudi Arabia 2025
World premiere | Documentary form
Das Deutsche Volk
by Marcin Wierzchowski
Germany 2025
World premiere | Documentary form
Honey Bunch
by Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | with Grace Glowicki, Ben Petrie, Kate Dickie, Jason Isaacs, India Brown
Canada 2025
World premiere
Je n’avais que le néant – "Shoah" par Claude Lanzmann (All I Had Was Nothingness)
by Guillaume Ribot
France 2025
World premiere
Kein Tier. So Wild. (No Beast. So Fierce.)
by Burhan Qurbani | with Kenda Hmeidan, Verena Altenberger, Hiam Abbass, Mona Zarreh Hoshyari Khah, Mehdi Nebbou
Germany / Poland / France 2025
World premiere
Leibniz – Chronik eines verschollenen Bildes (Leibniz – Chronicle of a Lost Painting)
by Edgar Reitz, Anatol Schuster | with Edgar Selge, Aenne Schwarz, Michael Kranz, Lars Eidinger, Barbara Sukowa
Germany 2025
World premiere
A melhor mãe do mundo (The Best Mother in the World | Die beste Mutter der Welt)
by Anna Muylaert | with Shirley Cruz, Seu Jorge, Rihanna Barbosa, Benin Ayo Brazil / Argentina 2025
World premiere
Michtav Le'David (A Letter to David)
by Tom Shoval | with David Cunio, Eitan Cunio, Sharon Aloni-Cunio, Silvia Cunio, Luis Cunio Israel / USA 2025
World premiere | Documentary form
My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow
by Julia Loktev | with Anna Nemzer, Elena Kostyuchenko, Ksenia Mironova, Sonya Groysman, Alesya Marokhovskaya
USA 2024
International premiere | Documentary form
Pa-gwa (The Old Woman with the Knife)
by Min Kyu-dong | with Hyeyoung Lee, Kim Sung-cheol, Yeon Woo-jin, Kim Moo-yul, Shin Sia South Korea 2025
World premiere
Shoah
by Claude Lanzmann France 1985
Berlinale Special – Goldener Ehrenbär
Friendship’s Death
by Peter Wollen | with Tilda Swinton, Patrick Bauchau, Bill Paterson United Kingdom 1987
Perspectives Films (14 film)
Al Mosta'mera (The Settlement)
by Mohamed Rashad | with Adham Shoukry, Ziad Islam, Hajar Omar, Mohamed Abdel Hady, Emad Ghoneim
Egypt / France / Germany / Saudi Arabia / Qatar 2025
World premiere
Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)
by Tanushree Das, Saumyananda Sahi | with Tillotama Shome, Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar, Suman Saha
India / France / USA / Spain 2025
World premiere
BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions
by Kahlil Joseph | with Kaneza Schaal, Hope Giselle, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Funmilayo Akechukwu, Peter Hernandez
USA 2025
International premiere | Debut film
Come la notte (Where the Night Stands Still)
by Liryc Dela Cruz | with Jenny Llanto Caringal, Tess Magallanes, Benjamin Vasquez Barcellano Jr. Italy / Philippines 2025
World premiere
El Diablo Fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja) (The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box))
by Ernesto Martinez Bucio | with Mariapau Bravo Aviña, Rafael Nieto Martínez, Regina Alejandra, Donovan Said, Laura Uribe Rojas
Mexico 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Duas Vezes João Liberada (Two Times João Liberada)
by Paula Tomás Marques | with June João, André Tecedeiro, Eloísa d'Ascensão, Tiago Aires Lêdo, Jenny Larrue
Portugal 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Hé mán (Eel)
by Chu Chun-Teng | with Devin Pan, Misi Ke, Chin-Yu Pan, Bella Chen, Mei-Hou Wu Taiwan 2025
World premiere | Debut film
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
by Florian Pochlatko | with Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Elke Winkens, Cornelius Obonya, Felix Pöchhacker, David Scheid
Austria 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Kaj ti je deklica (Little Trouble Girls)
by Urška Đukić | with Jara Sofija Ostan, Mina Švajger, Saša Tabaković, Nataša Burger, Staša Popović Slovenia / Italy / Croatia / Serbia 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)
by Joel Alfonso Vargas | with Juan Collado, Destiny Checo, Yohanna Florentino, Nathaly Navarro USA 2025
International premiere | Debut film
Minden Rendben (Growing Down)
by Bálint Dániel Sós | with Szabolcs Hajdu, Ágoston Sáfrány, Anna Hay, Zonga Jakab-Aponyi, Zsófi Szamosi
Hungary 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Mit der Faust in die Welt schlagen (Punching the World)
by Constanze Klaue | with Anton Franke, Camille Moltzen, Anja Schneider, Christian Näthe, Johannes Scheidweiler
Germany 2025
World premiere | Debut film
On vous croit (We believe you)
by Arnaud Dufeys, Charlotte Devillers | with Myriem Akheddiou, Laurent Capelluto, Natali Broods, Ulysse Goffin, Adèle Pinckaers
Belgium 2025
World premiere
Le rendez-vous de l'été (That Summer in Paris)
by Valentine Cadic | with Blandine Madec, India Hair, Arcadi Radeff, Matthias Jacquin, Lou Deleuze France 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Panorama (34 film)
1001 Frames
by Mehrnoush Alia
USA 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Ato noturno (Night Stage)
by Marcio Reolon, Filipe Matzembacher | with Gabriel Faryas, Cirillo Luna, Henrique Barreira, Ivo Müller, Kaya Rodrigues
Brazil 2025
World premiere
Bajo las banderas, el sol (Under the Flags, the Sun)
by Juanjo Pereira
Paraguay / Argentina / USA / France / Germany 2025
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Bedrock
by Kinga Michalska
Canada 2025
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Begyndelser (Beginnings)
by Jeanette Nordahl | with Trine Dyrholm, David Dencik, Johanne Louise Schmidt, Bjørk Storm, Luna Fuglsang Svelmøe
Denmark / Sweden / Belgium 2025
World premiere
Confidente (Confidante)
by Çağla Zencirci, Guillaume Giovanetti | with Saadet Işıl Aksoy, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Muhammet Uzuner, Nilgün Türksever, İlber
Uygar Kaboğlu
Turkey / France / Luxembourg 2025
World premiere
Delicious
by Nele Mueller-Stöfen | with Fahri Yardim, Valerie Pachner, Carla Díaz, Naila Schuberth, Caspar Hoffmann
Germany 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Den stygge stesøsteren (The Ugly Stepsister)
by Emilie Blichfeldt | with Lea Myren, Thea Loch Næss, Ane Dahl Torp, Flo Fagerli Norway / Poland / Sweden / Denmark 2025
European premiere | Debut film
Dreamers
by Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor | with Ronkę Adékoluęjo, Ann Akinjirin, Diana Yekinni, Aiysha Hart, Harriet Webb
United Kingdom 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Dreams in Nightmares
by Shatara Michelle Ford | with Denée Benton, Mars Storm Rucker, Dezi Bing, Sasha Compere, Charlie Barnett
USA / Taiwan / United Kingdom 2024
International premiere
The Heart Is a Muscle
by Imran Hamdulay | with Keenan Arrison, Melissa De Vries, Loren Loubser, Dean Marais, Ridaa Adams
South Africa / Saudi Arabia 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Hjem kaere hjem (Home Sweet Home)
by Frelle Petersen | with Jette Søndergaard, Karen Tygesen, Mimi Bræmer Dueholm, Hanne Knudsen, Finn Nissen
Denmark 2025
World premiere
Hysteria
by Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay | with Devrim Lingnau, Mehdi Meskar, Serkan Kaya, Nicolette Krebitz, Aziz Çapkurt
Germany 2025
World premiere
Ich will alles. Hildegard Knef (I Want It All)
by Luzia Schmid
Germany 2025
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
L' Incroyable femme des neiges (The Incredible Snow Woman)
by Sébastien Betbeder | with Blanche Gardin, Philippe Katerine, Bastien Bouillon, Ole Eliassen, Martin Jensen
France 2025
World premiere
Khartoum
by Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy, Timeea M Ahmed, Phil Cox | with Khadmallah, Majdi, Jawad, Lokain, Wilson
Sudan / United Kingdom / Germany / Qatar 2025
Panorama Dokumente | European premiere | Documentary form
Lesbian Space Princess
by Emma Hough Hobbs, Leela Varghese | with Shabana Azeez, Gemma Chua Tran, Richard Roxburgh, Bernie Van Tiel, Mark Bonanno
Australia 2025
World premiere | Debut film | Animation
Listy z Wilczej (Letters from Wolf Street)
by Arjun Talwar
Poland / Germany 2025
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Magic Farm
by Amalia Ulman | with Chloë Sevigny, Alex Wolff, Joe Apollonio, Camila Del Campo, Simon Rex USA / Argentina 2025
International premiere
Mikusu Modan (The Longing)
by Toshizo Fujiwara | with Daiki Ido, Toshizo Fujiwara, Rino Tsuneishi, Sasha, Tomoko Fujita Japan 2025
World premiere
Die Möllner Briefe (The Moelln Letters)
by Martina Priessner | with Hava Arslan, İbrahim Arslan, Namık Arslan, Yeliz Burhan Germany 2025
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Monk in Pieces
by Billy Shebar | with Meredith Monk, Björk, David Byrne, Ping Chong, John Schaefer USA 2025
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Olmo
by Fernando Eimbcke | with Aivan Uttapa, Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Diego Olmedo, Andrea Suárez Paz, Rosa Armendariz
USA / Mexico 2025
World premiere
Other People's Money (Die Affäre Cum-EX)
by Jan Schomburg, Dustin Loose, Kaspar Munk | with Justus von Dohnányi, Nils Strunk, Lisa Wagner, Karen-Lise Mynster, David Dencik
Germany / Denmark / Austria 2025
World premiere | Series
Paul
by Denis Côté | with Cleaning Simp Paul
Canada 2025
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Peter Hujar's Day
by Ira Sachs | with Ben Wishaw, Rebecca Hall USA / Germany 2025
International premiere
Queerpanorama
by Jun Li | with Jayden Cheung, Erfan Shekarriz, Sebastian Mahito Soukup, Arm Anatphikorn, Zenni Corbin
USA / Hong Kong, China 2025
World premiere
Schwesterherz (The Good Sister)
by Sarah Miro Fischer | with Marie Bloching, Anton Weil, Proschat Madani, Laura Balzer, Jane Chirwa Germany / Spain 2025
World premiere | Debut film
Silent Sparks
by Ping Chu | with Akira Huang, Shih Ming Shuai, Jui Chun Fan, Chih Wei Cheng, Wei Jei Hu Taiwan 2024
International premiere | Debut film
Sir Isaac Julien Double Feature
Looking for Langston
by Isaac Julien | with Ben Ellison, Matthew Baidoo, Akim Mogaji, John Wilson, Dencil Williams United Kingdom 1989
No premiere
Once Again... (Statues Never Die)
by Isaac Julien | with André Holland, Danny Huston, Sharlene Whyte, Devon Terrell, Alex Part United Kingdom 2025
World premiere
Sorda (Deaf)
by Eva Libertad | with Miriam Garlo, Álvaro Cervantes, Elena Irureta, Joaquín Notario Spain 2025
World premiere
Welcome Home Baby
by Andreas Prochaska | with Julia Franz Richter, Reinout Scholten van Aschat, Gerti Drassl, Maria Hofstätter, Gerhard Liebmann
Austria / Germany 2025
World premiere
Yalla Parkour
by Areeb Zuaiter | with Ahmed Matar
Sweden / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Palestine 2024
Panorama Dokumente | European premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Zikaden (Cicadas)
by Ina Weisse | with Nina Hoss, Saskia Rosendahl, Vincent Macaigne Germany / France 2025
World premiere