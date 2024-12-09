TGCom24
Golden Globe 2025: Tutte le Nomination per le Serie TV

Emanuele Manta

Annunciate oggi le nomination dell'edizione 82 del prestigioso premio assegnato dalla stampa estera di Hollywood alle migliori Serie TV e ai migliori interpreti dell'anno.

I Golden Globe celebrano l'eccellenza della tv e del cinema, premiando le serie, i film e gli interpreti che nel corso dell'ultimo anno si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. Questo pomeriggio, l'ex star di The Office Mindy Kaling, attualmente dietro le quinte della prossima comedy di Netflix Running Point, e Morris Chestnut, da fine gennaio su CBS con il nuovo procedurale Watson, hanno annunciato le nomination dell'edizione numero 82, evento di cui trovate il resoconto qui di seguito. Vi ricordiamo che, come di consueto, nei prossimi minuti arricchiremo questo approfondimento con un'analisi delle scelte compiute dai membri della Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

In aggiornamento...

MIGLIOR DRAMA

  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • Squid Game
  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

  • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley, Black Doves
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun

MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Bear
  • The Gentlemen

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Ripley
  • The Penguin
  • True Detective: Night Country​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Ewan McGregor, Un gentiluomo a Mosca
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Kate Winslet, The Regime

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Diego Luna, Máquina: Il pugile
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
