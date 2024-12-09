News Serie TV

Annunciate oggi le nomination dell'edizione 82 del prestigioso premio assegnato dalla stampa estera di Hollywood alle migliori Serie TV e ai migliori interpreti dell'anno.

I Golden Globe celebrano l'eccellenza della tv e del cinema, premiando le serie, i film e gli interpreti che nel corso dell'ultimo anno si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. Questo pomeriggio, l'ex star di The Office Mindy Kaling, attualmente dietro le quinte della prossima comedy di Netflix Running Point, e Morris Chestnut, da fine gennaio su CBS con il nuovo procedurale Watson, hanno annunciato le nomination dell'edizione numero 82, evento di cui trovate il resoconto qui di seguito. Vi ricordiamo che, come di consueto, nei prossimi minuti arricchiremo questo approfondimento con un'analisi delle scelte compiute dai membri della Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Golden Globe 2025: Tutte le Nomination per le Serie TV

MIGLIOR DRAMA

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Bear

The Gentlemen

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Ripley

The Penguin

True Detective: Night Country​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Ewan McGregor, Un gentiluomo a Mosca

Andrew Scott, Ripley

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, Máquina: Il pugile

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA