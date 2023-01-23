Festival di Berlino 2023: ecco il programma della manifestazione
La 73esima edizione della Berlinale si terrà dal 16 al 26 febbraio prossimi. Tra gli italiani annunciati stamane l'opera prima di Giacomo Abbruzzese in concorso, Disco Boy (coproduzione con Francia e Polonia) e Le mura di Bergamo di Stefano Savona.
Ecco qui di seguito il programma completo del Festival di Berlino 2023, che è stato presentato questa mattina dal direttore artistico Carlo Chatrian con il direttore esecutivo Mariëtte Rissenbeek.
La 73esima edizione della Berlinale si terrà nella capitale tedesca dal 16 al 26 febbraio prossimi.
Concorso
20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)
by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren | with Sofía Otero, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ane Gabarain, Itziar Lazkano, Sara Cózar
Spain 2023
Competition | World premiere
Bai Ta Zhi Guang (The Shadowless Tower / Der schattenlose Turm)
by Zhang Lu | with Xin Baiqing, Huang Yao, Tian Zhuangzhuang, Nan Ji, Wang Hongwei
People’s Republic of China 2022
Competition | World premiere
Bis ans Ende der Nacht (Till the End of the Night)
by Christoph Hochhäusler | with Timocin Ziegler, Thea Ehre, Michael Sideris
Germany 2023
Competition | World premiere
BlackBerry
by Matt Johnson | with Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek
Canada 2023
Competition | World premiere
Disco Boy
by Giacomo Abbruzzese | with Franz Rogowski, Morr Ndiaye, Laëtitia Ky, Leon Lučev
France / Italy / Poland / Belgium 2023
Competition | World premiere | Debut film
Le grand chariot (The Plough)
by Philippe Garrel | with Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel, Lena Garrel, Francine Bergé
France / Switzerland 2022
Competition | World premiere
Ingeborg Bachmann – Reise in die Wüste (Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert)
by Margarethe von Trotta | with Vicky Krieps, Ronald Zehrfeld, Tobias Resch, Basil Eidenbenz, Luna Wedler
Germany / Switzerland / Austria / Luxembourg 2023
Competition | World premiere
Irgendwann werden wir uns alles erzählen (Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything)
by Emily Atef | with Marlene Burow, Felix Kramer, Cedric Eich
Germany 2023
Competition | World premiere
Limbo
by Ivan Sen | with Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, Nicholas Hope, Mark Coe
Australia 2023
Competition | World premiere
Mal Viver (Bad Living)
by João Canijo | with Anabela Moreira, Rita Blanco, Madalena Almeida, Cleia Almeida, Vera Barreto
Portugal / France 2023
Competition | World premiere
Manodrome
by John Trengove | with Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Odessa Young, Sallieu Sesay, Phil Ettinger
United Kingdom / USA 2022
Competition | World premiere
Music
by Angela Schanelec | with Aliocha Schneider, Agathe Bonitzer, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Agyris Xafis
Germany / France / Serbia 2023
Competition | World premiere
Past Lives
by Celine Song | with Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
USA 2022
Competition | International premiere | Debut film
Roter Himmel (Afire)
by Christian Petzold | with Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs, Matthias Brandt
Germany 2023
Competition | World premiere
Sur l’Adamant (On the Adamant)
by Nicolas Philibert
France / Japan 2022
Competition | World premiere | Documentary Form
The Survival of Kindness (Das Überleben der Freundlichkeit)
by Rolf de Heer | with Mwajemi Hussein, Deepthi Sharma, Darsan Sharma
Australia 2022
Competition | International premiere
Suzume
by Makoto Shinkai
Japan 2022
Competition | International premiere | Animation
Tótem
by Lila Avilés | with Naíma Sentíes, Monserrat Marañon, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Teresita Sánchez
Mexico / Denmark / France 2023
Competition | World premiere
Encounters
Adentro mío estoy bailando (The Klezmer Project)
by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann | with Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann
Argentina / Austria 2023
World premiere | Debut film
The Adults
by Dustin Guy Defa | with Michael Cera, Hannah Gross, Sophia Lillis
USA 2023
World premiere
El eco (The Echo / Das Echo)
by Tatiana Huezo
Mexico / Germany 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Here
by Bas Devos | with Stefan Gota, Liyo Gong
Belgium 2023
World premiere
Im toten Winkel (In the Blind Spot)
by Ayşe Polat | with Katja Bürkle, Ahmet Varlı, Çağla Yurga, Aybi Era, Maximilian Hemmersdorfer
Germany 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Kletka ishet ptitsu (The Cage is Looking for a Bird)
by Malika Musaeva | with Khadizha Bataeva, Madina Akkieva, Fatima Elzhurkaeva, Rita Merzhoeva, Magomed
Alhastov
France / Russian Federation 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Mon pire ennemi (My Worst Enemy)
by Mehran Tamadon | with Zar Amir Ebrahimi
France / Switzerland 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Müanyag égbolt (White Plastic Sky)
by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó | with Tamás Keresztes, Zsófia Szamosi, Géza Hegedűs D., Judit Schell,
István Znamenák
Hungary / Slovakia 2023
World premiere | Animation
mul-an-e-seo (in water)
by Hong Sangsoo | with Shin Seokho, Ha Seongguk, Kim Seungyun
South Korea 2023
World premiere
Mummola (Family Time)
by Tia Kouvo | with Ria Kataja, Elina Knihtilä, Leena Uotila, Tom Wentzel, Jarkko Pajunen
Finland / Sweden 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Le mura di Bergamo (The Walls of Bergamo)
by Stefano Savona
Italy 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Orlando, ma biographie politique (Orlando, My Political Biography)
by Paul B. Preciado
France 2023
World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Samsara
by Lois Patiño | with Amid Keomany, Toumor Xiong, Simone Milavanh, Mariam Vuaa Mtego, Juwairiya Idrisa
Uwesu
Spain 2023
World premiere
Shidniy front (Eastern Front)
by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
Latvia / Czechia / Ukraine / USA 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Viver Mal (Living Bad)
by João Canijo | with Nuno Lopes, Leonor Silveira, Beatriz Batarda
Portugal / France 2023
World premiere
Xue yun (Absence)
by Wu Lang | with Lee Kang-Sheng, Li Meng, Ren Ke, Liang Wanling
People’s Republic of China 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Berlinale Special
Golda
by Guy Nattiv | with Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, Liev Schreiber
United Kingdom 2022
World premiere
Kiss the Future
by Nenad Cicin-Sain
USA / Ireland 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
L’ultima notte di Amore (Last Night of Amore)
by Andrea Di Stefano | with Pierfrancesco Favino, Linda Caridi, Antonio Gerardi, Francesco Di Leva
Italy 2022
World premiere
Seneca (Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes)
by Robert Schwentke | with John Malkovich, Louis Hofmann, Geraldine Chaplin, Lilith Stangenberg, Samuel
Finzi
Germany / Morocco 2022
World premiere
She Came to Me
by Rebecca Miller | with Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, Anne Hathaway
USA 2023
World premiere
Sonne und Beton (Sun and Concrete)
by David Wnendt | with Levy Rico Arcos, Vincent Wiemer, Aaron Maldonado-Morales
Germany 2023
World premiere
Superpower
by Sean Penn, Aaron Kaufman | with Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky
USA 2022
World premiere | Documentary form
TÁR
by Todd Field | with Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer
USA 2022
German premiere
Untitled Boris Becker Documentary
by Alex Gibney
United Kingdom / USA 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Infinity Pool
by Brandon Cronenberg | with Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman
Canada 2022
European premiere
Kill Boksoon
by Byun Sung-hyun | with Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Si-A, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan
South Korea 2023
World premiere
Laggiù qualcuno mi ama (Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me)
by Mario Martone
Italy 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Loriots große Trickfilmrevue (Loriot’s Great Cartoon Revue)
by Peter Geyer, Loriot | with Loriot
Germany 2023
World premiere | Animation
#Manhole
by Kazuyoshi Kumakiri | with Yuto Nakajima, Nao, Kento Nagayama
Japan 2023
International premiere
Ming On (Mad Fate)
by Soi Cheang | with Lam Ka Tung, Yeung Lokman, Ng Berg, Ng Wing Sze, Chan Charm Man Peter
Hong Kong, China 2022
World premiere
Talk to Me
by Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou | with Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto
Australia 2022
European premiere
Der vermessene Mensch
by Lars Kraume | with Leonard Scheicher, Girley Charlene Jazama, Peter Simonischek, Sven Schelker
Germany 2022
World premiere
Agent
by Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Creator), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Director) | with Esben Smed, Selma Sol í Dali Pape, Julie
Agnete Vang, Nikolaj CosterWaldau, Ulrich Thomsen
Denmark 2023
World premiere | Broadcaster: TV2 | 2/8 episodes
Arkitekten (The Architect)
by Kerren Lumer-Klabbers (Director) | with Eili Harboe, Fredrik Stenberg D-S, Ingrid Unnur Giæver, Alexandra
Gjerpen, Petronella Barker
Norway 2023
World premiere | Debut film | Broadcaster: Viaplay Group | 4/4 episodes
Bad Behaviour
by Corrie Chen (Director) | with Jana McKinnon, Markella Kavenagh, Yerin Ha, Erana James, Melissa Kahraman
Australia 2023
Dahaad (Roar)
by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar (Creators), Reema Kagti (Showrunner), Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi (Directors)
| with Sonakshi Sinha,
Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah
India 2023
World premiere | 2/8 episodes
The Good Mothers
by Julian Jarrold, Elisa Amoruso (Directors) | with Gaia Girace, Valentina Bellè, Barbara Chichiarelli, Simona
Distefano, Micaela
Ramazzotti
United Kingdom / Italy 2023
World premiere | Broadcaster: Disney+ | 2/6 episodes
Der Schwarm (The Swarm)
by Barbara Eder, Luke Watson, Philipp Stölzl (Directors) | with Cécile de France, Alexander Karim, Leonie
Benesch, Joshua Odjick
Germany / Belgium 2023
Berlinale Series (Out of competition) | World premiere | Broadcaster: ZDF, France Télévisions, Rai, Viaplay
Group, Hulu Japan, ORF, SRF | 3/8 episodes
Spy/Master
by Adina Sădeanu, Kirsten Peters (Creators), Christopher Smith (Director) | with Alec Secăreanu, Parker
Sawyers, Svenja Jung, Ana Ularu, Laurențiu Bănescu
Romania / Germany 2023
World premiere | Broadcaster: HBO Max, Warner TV Serie | 2/6 episodes
Why Try to Change Me Now
by Yu Gong (Creator), Xiaohui Wang (Showrunner), Dalei Zhang (Director) | with Zijian Dong, Qing Hai, Tian
Qiu, Baoshi Dong, Chen
Zhang
People’s Republic of China 2023
International premiere | Broadcaster: iQIYI, Inc | 2/6 episodes
Panorama
After
by Anthony Lapia | with Louise Chevillotte, Majd Mastoura, Natalia Wiszniewska
France 2023
World premiere | Debut film
All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White
by Babatunde Apalowo | with Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Uchechika Elumelu, Floyd
Anekwe
Nigeria 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Al Murhaqoon (The Burdened)
by Amr Gamal | with Khaled Hamdan, Abeer Mohammed, Samah Alamrani, Awsam Abdulrahman, Shahd
Algonfedy
Yemen / Sudan / Saudi Arabia 2023
World premiere
And, Towards Happy Alleys
by Sreemoyee Singh | with Jafar Panahi, Nasrin Soutodeh, Jinous Nazokkar, Farhad Kheradmand, Aida
Mohammadkhani
India 2023
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Au cimetière de la pellicule (The Cemetery of Cinema)
by Thierno Souleymane Diallo
France / Senegal / Guinea / Saudi Arabia 2023
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
La Bête dans la jungle (The Beast in the Jungle)
by Patric Chiha | with Anaïs Demoustier, Tom Mercier, Béatrice Dalle, Martin Vischer, Sophie Demeyer
France / Belgium / Austria 2023
World premiere
El castillo (The Castle)
by Martín Benchimol | with Justina Olivo, Alexia Olivo
Argentina / France 2023
World premiere
Drifter
by Hannes Hirsch | with Lorenz Hochhuth, Cino Djavid, Gustav Schmidt, Oscar Hoppe, Marie Tragousti
Germany 2023
World premiere | Debut film
The Eternal Memory
by Maite Alberdi | with Paulina Urrutia, Augusto Góngora
Chile 2023
Panorama Dokumente | European premiere | Documentary form
Femme
by Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping | with George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
United Kingdom 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Ghaath (Ambush)
by Chhatrapal Ninawe | with Dhananjay Mandaokar, Milind Shinde, Jitendra Joshi, Janardan Kadam, Suruchi
Adarkar
India 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Green Night
by Han Shuai | with Fan Bingbing, Lee Joo Young, Kim Young Ho
Hong Kong, China 2023
World premiere
Hello Dankness
by Soda Jerk
Australia 2022
International premiere | Debut film
Heroico (Heroic)
by David Zonana | with Santiago Sandoval Carbajal, Fernando Cuautle, Mónica del Carmen, Esteban Caicedo
Mexico / Sweden 2023
European premiere
Inside
by Vasilis Katsoupis | with Willem Dafoe
Greece / Germany / Belgium 2023
World premiere
Iron Butterflies
by Roman Liubyi
Ukraine / Germany 2023
Panorama Dokumente | European premiere | Documentary form
Joan Baez I Am A Noise
by Karen O'Connor, Miri Navasky, Maeve O'Boyle | with Joan Baez, Mimi Farina, Bob Dylan, David Harris
USA 2023
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Kokomo City
by D. Smith | with Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, Dominique Silver
USA 2023
Panorama Dokumente | International premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Das Lehrerzimmer (The Teachers’ Lounge)
by İlker Çatak | with Leonie Benesch, Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau, Michael Klammer, Anne-Kathrin
Gummich
Germany 2023
World premiere
Matria
by Álvaro Gago | with María Vázquez, Santi Prego, Soraya Luaces, E.R. Cunha “Tatán”, Susana Sampedro
Spain 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Motståndaren (Opponent)
by Milad Alami | with Payman Maadi, Marall Nasiri, Björn Elgerd, Ardalan Esmaili
Sweden 2023
World premiere
Passages
by Ira Sachs | with Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulous
France 2023
European premiere
Perpetrator
by Jennifer Reeder | with Kiah McKirnan, Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Lowell, Melanie Liburd, Ireon Roach
USA 2023
World premiere
Propriedade (Property)
by Daniel Bandeira | with Malu Galli, Zuleika Ferreira, Tavinho Teixeira, Samuel Santos, Edilson Silva
Brazil 2022
International premiere
Reality
by Tina Satter | with Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, Marchánt Davis
USA 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Sages-femmes (Midwives)
by Léa Fehner | with Khadija Kouyaté, Héloïse Janjaud, Myriem Akheddiou, Quentin Vernede, Tarik Kariouh
France 2023
World premiere
Silver Haze
by Sacha Polak | with Vicky Knight, Esmé Creed-Miles, Charlotte Knight, Archie Brigden, Angela Bruce
Netherlands / United Kingdom 2023
World premiere
Siraby Apolline Traoré |
with Nafissatou Cissé, Mike Danon, Lazare Minoungou, Nathalie Vairac, Ruth Werner
Burkina Faso / France / Germany / Senegal 2023
World premiere
La Sirène (The Siren)
by Sepideh Farsi
France / Germany / Luxembourg / Belgium 2023
World premiere | Animation
Sisi & Ich (Sisi & I)
by Frauke Finsterwalder | with Sandra Hüller, Susanne Wolff, Georg Friedrich, Stefan Kurt, Sophie Hutter
Germany / Switzerland / Austria 2023
World premiere
Stams
by Bernhard Braunstein | with Sophia Waldauf, Martina Ambrosi, Eva-Maria Kofler, Pascal Mair, Kevin
Kirchebner
Austria 2023
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Stille Liv (The Quiet Migration)
by Malene Choi | with Cornelius Won Riedel-Clausen, Bjarne Henriksen, Bodil Jørgensen, Clara Thi Thanh
Heilmann Jensen, Dawid Ściupidro
Denmark 2023
World premiere
Transfariana
by Joris Lachaise
France / Colombia 2023
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere
Ty mene lubysh? (Do You Love Me?)
by Tonia Noyabrova | with Karyna Khymchuk, Maksym Myhayilychenko, Natalia Lazebnikova, Oleksandr
Zhyla, Daria Palagnyuk
Ukraine / Sweden 2023
World premiere
Under the Sky of Damascus
by Heba Khaled, Talal Derki, Ali Wajeeh
Denmark / Germany / USA / Syria 2023
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Forum
ALLENSWORTH
by James Benning
USA 2022
International premiere | Documentary form
Anqa
by Helin Çelik
Austria / Spain 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Arturo a los 30 (About Thirty)
by Martín Shanly | with Martín Shanly, Camila Dougall, Julia Azcurra, Ivo Colonna Olsen and Paula Grinszpan
Argentina 2023
World premiere
Being in a Place – A Portrait of Margaret Tait
by Luke Fowler | with Margaret Tait
United Kingdom 2022
International premiere | Documentary form
The Bride
by Myriam U. Birara | with Sandra Umulisa, Aline Amike, Daniel Gaga, Fabiola Mukasekuru, Beatrice
Mukandayishimiye
Rwanda 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Cidade Rabat
by Susana Nobre | with Raquel Castro, Paula Bárcia, Paula Só, Sara de Castro, Laura Afonso
Portugal / France 2023
World premiere
Concrete Valley
by Antoine Bourges | with Hussam Douhna, Amani Ibrahim, Abdullah Nadaf, Lynn Nanume
Canada 2022
International premiere
Dearest Fiona
by Fiona Tan
Netherlands 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
De Facto
by Selma Doborac | with Christoph Bach, Cornelius Obonya
Austria / Germany 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
O estranho (The Intrusion)
by Flora Dias, Juruna Mallon | with Larissa Siqueira, Antônia Franco, Rômulo Braga, Patrícia Saravy, Thiago
Calixto
Brazil / France 2023
World premiere
Le Gang des Bois du Temple (The Temple Woods Gang)
by Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche | with Régis Laroche, Philippe Petit, Marie Loustalot, Kenji Meunier, Salim AmeurZaïmeche
France 2022
International premiere
Gehen und Bleiben (Leaving and Staying)
by Volker Koepp | with Judith Zander, Peter Kurth, Heinz Lehmbäcker, Hanna Lehmbäcker, Hans-Jürgen
Syberberg
Germany 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Horse Opera
by Moyra Davey
USA 2022
European premiere
Între revoluții (Between Revolutions)
by Vlad Petri | with Victoria Stoiciu, Ilinca Harnut
Romania / Croatia / Qatar / Iran 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Ishi ga aru (There Is a Stone)
by Tatsunari Ota | with An Ogawa, Tsuchi Kanou
Japan 2022
International premiere
Jaii keh khoda nist (Where God Is Not)
by Mehran Tamadon
France / Switzerland 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
El juicio (The Trial)
by Ulises de la Orden
Argentina / Italy / France / Norway 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Llamadas desde Moscú (Calls from Moscow)
by Luís Alejandro Yero
Cuba / Germany / Norway 2023
World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Mammalia
by Sebastian Mihăilescu | with István Téglás, Mălina Manovici, Denisa Nicolae, Steliana Bălăcianu, Rolando
Matsangos
Romania / Poland / Germany 2023
World premiere
Notre corps (Our Body)
by Claire Simon
France 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Or de vie (A Golden Life)
by Boubacar Sangaré
Burkina Faso / Benin / France 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Poznámky z Eremocénu (Notes from Eremocene)
by Viera Čákanyová
Slovakia / Czechia 2023
World premiere
El rostro de la medusa (The Face of the Jellyfish)
by Melisa Liebenthal | with Rocío Stellato, Irene Bosch, Vladimir Durán, Federico Sack, Alicia Labraga
Argentina 2022
International premiere
Subete no Yoru wo Omoidasu (Remembering Every Night)
by Yui Kiyohara | with Kumi Hyodo, Minami Ohba, Ai Mikami, Guama Uchida, Tadashi Okuno
Japan 2022
International premiere
This Is the End
by Vincent Dieutre | with Dino Koutsolioutsos, Vincent Dieutre, Eva Truffaut, Jean-Marc Barr, Nelson Bourrec
Carter
France 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Unutma Biçimleri (Forms of Forgetting)
by Burak Çevik | with Nesrin Ucarlar, Erdem Senocak
Turkey 2023
World premiere
Uriwa sanggwaneopsi (Regardless of Us)
by Yoo Heong-jun | with Cho Hyunjin, Cho Soyeon, Kwak Minkyu, Kim Misook, Choi Sungwon
South Korea 2023
World premiere | Debut film
W Ukrainie (In Ukraine)
by Tomasz Wolski, Piotr Pawlus
Poland 2023
World premiere | Documentary form