Festival di Berlino 2023: ecco il programma della manifestazione

La 73esima edizione della Berlinale si terrà dal 16 al 26 febbraio prossimi. Tra gli italiani annunciati stamane l'opera prima di Giacomo Abbruzzese in concorso, Disco Boy (coproduzione con Francia e Polonia) e Le mura di Bergamo di Stefano Savona.

Ecco qui di seguito il programma completo del Festival di Berlino 2023, che è stato presentato questa mattina dal direttore artistico Carlo Chatrian con il direttore esecutivo Mariëtte Rissenbeek.

La 73esima edizione della Berlinale si terrà nella capitale tedesca dal 16 al 26 febbraio prossimi.

Concorso

20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)

by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren | with Sofía Otero, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ane Gabarain, Itziar Lazkano, Sara Cózar

Spain 2023

Competition | World premiere



Bai Ta Zhi Guang (The Shadowless Tower / Der schattenlose Turm)

by Zhang Lu | with Xin Baiqing, Huang Yao, Tian Zhuangzhuang, Nan Ji, Wang Hongwei

People’s Republic of China 2022

Competition | World premiere



Bis ans Ende der Nacht (Till the End of the Night)

by Christoph Hochhäusler | with Timocin Ziegler, Thea Ehre, Michael Sideris

Germany 2023

Competition | World premiere



BlackBerry

by Matt Johnson | with Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek

Canada 2023

Competition | World premiere

Disco Boy

by Giacomo Abbruzzese | with Franz Rogowski, Morr Ndiaye, Laëtitia Ky, Leon Lučev

France / Italy / Poland / Belgium 2023

Competition | World premiere | Debut film

Le grand chariot (The Plough)

by Philippe Garrel | with Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel, Lena Garrel, Francine Bergé

France / Switzerland 2022

Competition | World premiere



Ingeborg Bachmann – Reise in die Wüste (Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert)

by Margarethe von Trotta | with Vicky Krieps, Ronald Zehrfeld, Tobias Resch, Basil Eidenbenz, Luna Wedler

Germany / Switzerland / Austria / Luxembourg 2023

Competition | World premiere

Irgendwann werden wir uns alles erzählen (Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything)

by Emily Atef | with Marlene Burow, Felix Kramer, Cedric Eich

Germany 2023

Competition | World premiere



Limbo

by Ivan Sen | with Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, Nicholas Hope, Mark Coe

Australia 2023

Competition | World premiere



Mal Viver (Bad Living)

by João Canijo | with Anabela Moreira, Rita Blanco, Madalena Almeida, Cleia Almeida, Vera Barreto

Portugal / France 2023

Competition | World premiere



Manodrome

by John Trengove | with Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Odessa Young, Sallieu Sesay, Phil Ettinger

United Kingdom / USA 2022

Competition | World premiere



Music

by Angela Schanelec | with Aliocha Schneider, Agathe Bonitzer, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Agyris Xafis

Germany / France / Serbia 2023

Competition | World premiere



Past Lives

by Celine Song | with Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

USA 2022

Competition | International premiere | Debut film



Roter Himmel (Afire)

by Christian Petzold | with Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs, Matthias Brandt

Germany 2023

Competition | World premiere



Sur l’Adamant (On the Adamant)

by Nicolas Philibert

France / Japan 2022

Competition | World premiere | Documentary Form



The Survival of Kindness (Das Überleben der Freundlichkeit)

by Rolf de Heer | with Mwajemi Hussein, Deepthi Sharma, Darsan Sharma

Australia 2022

Competition | International premiere



Suzume

by Makoto Shinkai

Japan 2022

Competition | International premiere | Animation



Tótem

by Lila Avilés | with Naíma Sentíes, Monserrat Marañon, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Teresita Sánchez

Mexico / Denmark / France 2023

Competition | World premiere

Encounters

Adentro mío estoy bailando (The Klezmer Project)

by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann | with Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann

Argentina / Austria 2023

World premiere | Debut film



The Adults

by Dustin Guy Defa | with Michael Cera, Hannah Gross, Sophia Lillis

USA 2023

World premiere



El eco (The Echo / Das Echo)

by Tatiana Huezo

Mexico / Germany 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Here

by Bas Devos | with Stefan Gota, Liyo Gong

Belgium 2023

World premiere



Im toten Winkel (In the Blind Spot)

by Ayşe Polat | with Katja Bürkle, Ahmet Varlı, Çağla Yurga, Aybi Era, Maximilian Hemmersdorfer

Germany 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Kletka ishet ptitsu (The Cage is Looking for a Bird)

by Malika Musaeva | with Khadizha Bataeva, Madina Akkieva, Fatima Elzhurkaeva, Rita Merzhoeva, Magomed

Alhastov

France / Russian Federation 2023

World premiere | Debut film



Mon pire ennemi (My Worst Enemy)

by Mehran Tamadon | with Zar Amir Ebrahimi

France / Switzerland 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Müanyag égbolt (White Plastic Sky)

by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó | with Tamás Keresztes, Zsófia Szamosi, Géza Hegedűs D., Judit Schell,

István Znamenák

Hungary / Slovakia 2023

World premiere | Animation



mul-an-e-seo (in water)

by Hong Sangsoo | with Shin Seokho, Ha Seongguk, Kim Seungyun

South Korea 2023

World premiere



Mummola (Family Time)

by Tia Kouvo | with Ria Kataja, Elina Knihtilä, Leena Uotila, Tom Wentzel, Jarkko Pajunen

Finland / Sweden 2023

World premiere | Debut film



Le mura di Bergamo (The Walls of Bergamo)

by Stefano Savona

Italy 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Orlando, ma biographie politique (Orlando, My Political Biography)

by Paul B. Preciado

France 2023

World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form



Samsara

by Lois Patiño | with Amid Keomany, Toumor Xiong, Simone Milavanh, Mariam Vuaa Mtego, Juwairiya Idrisa

Uwesu

Spain 2023

World premiere



Shidniy front (Eastern Front)

by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

Latvia / Czechia / Ukraine / USA 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Viver Mal (Living Bad)

by João Canijo | with Nuno Lopes, Leonor Silveira, Beatriz Batarda

Portugal / France 2023

World premiere



Xue yun (Absence)

by Wu Lang | with Lee Kang-Sheng, Li Meng, Ren Ke, Liang Wanling

People’s Republic of China 2023

World premiere | Debut film

Berlinale Special

Golda

by Guy Nattiv | with Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, Liev Schreiber

United Kingdom 2022

World premiere



Kiss the Future

by Nenad Cicin-Sain

USA / Ireland 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



L’ultima notte di Amore (Last Night of Amore)

by Andrea Di Stefano | with Pierfrancesco Favino, Linda Caridi, Antonio Gerardi, Francesco Di Leva

Italy 2022

World premiere



Seneca (Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes)

by Robert Schwentke | with John Malkovich, Louis Hofmann, Geraldine Chaplin, Lilith Stangenberg, Samuel

Finzi

Germany / Morocco 2022

World premiere



She Came to Me

by Rebecca Miller | with Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, Anne Hathaway

USA 2023

World premiere



Sonne und Beton (Sun and Concrete)

by David Wnendt | with Levy Rico Arcos, Vincent Wiemer, Aaron Maldonado-Morales

Germany 2023

World premiere



Superpower

by Sean Penn, Aaron Kaufman | with Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky

USA 2022

World premiere | Documentary form



TÁR

by Todd Field | with Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer

USA 2022

German premiere



Untitled Boris Becker Documentary

by Alex Gibney

United Kingdom / USA 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Infinity Pool

by Brandon Cronenberg | with Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman

Canada 2022

European premiere



Kill Boksoon

by Byun Sung-hyun | with Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Si-A, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan

South Korea 2023

World premiere



Laggiù qualcuno mi ama (Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me)

by Mario Martone

Italy 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Loriots große Trickfilmrevue (Loriot’s Great Cartoon Revue)

by Peter Geyer, Loriot | with Loriot

Germany 2023

World premiere | Animation



#Manhole

by Kazuyoshi Kumakiri | with Yuto Nakajima, Nao, Kento Nagayama

Japan 2023

International premiere



Ming On (Mad Fate)

by Soi Cheang | with Lam Ka Tung, Yeung Lokman, Ng Berg, Ng Wing Sze, Chan Charm Man Peter

Hong Kong, China 2022

World premiere



Talk to Me

by Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou | with Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto

Australia 2022

European premiere



Der vermessene Mensch

by Lars Kraume | with Leonard Scheicher, Girley Charlene Jazama, Peter Simonischek, Sven Schelker

Germany 2022

World premiere



Agent

by Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Creator), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Director) | with Esben Smed, Selma Sol í Dali Pape, Julie

Agnete Vang, Nikolaj CosterWaldau, Ulrich Thomsen

Denmark 2023

World premiere | Broadcaster: TV2 | 2/8 episodes



Arkitekten (The Architect)

by Kerren Lumer-Klabbers (Director) | with Eili Harboe, Fredrik Stenberg D-S, Ingrid Unnur Giæver, Alexandra

Gjerpen, Petronella Barker

Norway 2023

World premiere | Debut film | Broadcaster: Viaplay Group | 4/4 episodes



Bad Behaviour

by Corrie Chen (Director) | with Jana McKinnon, Markella Kavenagh, Yerin Ha, Erana James, Melissa Kahraman

Australia 2023



Dahaad (Roar)

by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar (Creators), Reema Kagti (Showrunner), Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi (Directors)

| with Sonakshi Sinha,

Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah

India 2023

World premiere | 2/8 episodes



The Good Mothers

by Julian Jarrold, Elisa Amoruso (Directors) | with Gaia Girace, Valentina Bellè, Barbara Chichiarelli, Simona

Distefano, Micaela

Ramazzotti

United Kingdom / Italy 2023

World premiere | Broadcaster: Disney+ | 2/6 episodes



Der Schwarm (The Swarm)

by Barbara Eder, Luke Watson, Philipp Stölzl (Directors) | with Cécile de France, Alexander Karim, Leonie

Benesch, Joshua Odjick

Germany / Belgium 2023

Berlinale Series (Out of competition) | World premiere | Broadcaster: ZDF, France Télévisions, Rai, Viaplay

Group, Hulu Japan, ORF, SRF | 3/8 episodes



Spy/Master

by Adina Sădeanu, Kirsten Peters (Creators), Christopher Smith (Director) | with Alec Secăreanu, Parker

Sawyers, Svenja Jung, Ana Ularu, Laurențiu Bănescu

Romania / Germany 2023

World premiere | Broadcaster: HBO Max, Warner TV Serie | 2/6 episodes



Why Try to Change Me Now

by Yu Gong (Creator), Xiaohui Wang (Showrunner), Dalei Zhang (Director) | with Zijian Dong, Qing Hai, Tian

Qiu, Baoshi Dong, Chen

Zhang

People’s Republic of China 2023

International premiere | Broadcaster: iQIYI, Inc | 2/6 episodes

Panorama

After

by Anthony Lapia | with Louise Chevillotte, Majd Mastoura, Natalia Wiszniewska

France 2023

World premiere | Debut film



All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White

by Babatunde Apalowo | with Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Uchechika Elumelu, Floyd

Anekwe

Nigeria 2023

World premiere | Debut film



Al Murhaqoon (The Burdened)

by Amr Gamal | with Khaled Hamdan, Abeer Mohammed, Samah Alamrani, Awsam Abdulrahman, Shahd

Algonfedy

Yemen / Sudan / Saudi Arabia 2023

World premiere



And, Towards Happy Alleys

by Sreemoyee Singh | with Jafar Panahi, Nasrin Soutodeh, Jinous Nazokkar, Farhad Kheradmand, Aida

Mohammadkhani

India 2023

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form



Au cimetière de la pellicule (The Cemetery of Cinema)

by Thierno Souleymane Diallo

France / Senegal / Guinea / Saudi Arabia 2023

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form



La Bête dans la jungle (The Beast in the Jungle)

by Patric Chiha | with Anaïs Demoustier, Tom Mercier, Béatrice Dalle, Martin Vischer, Sophie Demeyer

France / Belgium / Austria 2023

World premiere



El castillo (The Castle)

by Martín Benchimol | with Justina Olivo, Alexia Olivo

Argentina / France 2023

World premiere



Drifter

by Hannes Hirsch | with Lorenz Hochhuth, Cino Djavid, Gustav Schmidt, Oscar Hoppe, Marie Tragousti

Germany 2023

World premiere | Debut film



The Eternal Memory

by Maite Alberdi | with Paulina Urrutia, Augusto Góngora

Chile 2023

Panorama Dokumente | European premiere | Documentary form



Femme

by Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping | with George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

United Kingdom 2023

World premiere | Debut film



Ghaath (Ambush)

by Chhatrapal Ninawe | with Dhananjay Mandaokar, Milind Shinde, Jitendra Joshi, Janardan Kadam, Suruchi

Adarkar

India 2023

World premiere | Debut film



Green Night

by Han Shuai | with Fan Bingbing, Lee Joo Young, Kim Young Ho

Hong Kong, China 2023

World premiere



Hello Dankness

by Soda Jerk

Australia 2022

International premiere | Debut film



Heroico (Heroic)

by David Zonana | with Santiago Sandoval Carbajal, Fernando Cuautle, Mónica del Carmen, Esteban Caicedo

Mexico / Sweden 2023

European premiere



Inside

by Vasilis Katsoupis | with Willem Dafoe

Greece / Germany / Belgium 2023

World premiere



Iron Butterflies

by Roman Liubyi

Ukraine / Germany 2023

Panorama Dokumente | European premiere | Documentary form



Joan Baez I Am A Noise

by Karen O'Connor, Miri Navasky, Maeve O'Boyle | with Joan Baez, Mimi Farina, Bob Dylan, David Harris

USA 2023

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form



Kokomo City

by D. Smith | with Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, Dominique Silver

USA 2023

Panorama Dokumente | International premiere | Debut film | Documentary form



Das Lehrerzimmer (The Teachers’ Lounge)

by İlker Çatak | with Leonie Benesch, Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau, Michael Klammer, Anne-Kathrin

Gummich

Germany 2023

World premiere



Matria

by Álvaro Gago | with María Vázquez, Santi Prego, Soraya Luaces, E.R. Cunha “Tatán”, Susana Sampedro

Spain 2023

World premiere | Debut film



Motståndaren (Opponent)

by Milad Alami | with Payman Maadi, Marall Nasiri, Björn Elgerd, Ardalan Esmaili

Sweden 2023

World premiere



Passages

by Ira Sachs | with Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulous

France 2023

European premiere



Perpetrator

by Jennifer Reeder | with Kiah McKirnan, Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Lowell, Melanie Liburd, Ireon Roach

USA 2023

World premiere



Propriedade (Property)

by Daniel Bandeira | with Malu Galli, Zuleika Ferreira, Tavinho Teixeira, Samuel Santos, Edilson Silva

Brazil 2022

International premiere



Reality

by Tina Satter | with Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, Marchánt Davis

USA 2023

World premiere | Debut film



Sages-femmes (Midwives)

by Léa Fehner | with Khadija Kouyaté, Héloïse Janjaud, Myriem Akheddiou, Quentin Vernede, Tarik Kariouh

France 2023

World premiere



Silver Haze

by Sacha Polak | with Vicky Knight, Esmé Creed-Miles, Charlotte Knight, Archie Brigden, Angela Bruce

Netherlands / United Kingdom 2023

World premiere



Siraby Apolline Traoré |

with Nafissatou Cissé, Mike Danon, Lazare Minoungou, Nathalie Vairac, Ruth Werner

Burkina Faso / France / Germany / Senegal 2023

World premiere



La Sirène (The Siren)

by Sepideh Farsi

France / Germany / Luxembourg / Belgium 2023

World premiere | Animation



Sisi & Ich (Sisi & I)

by Frauke Finsterwalder | with Sandra Hüller, Susanne Wolff, Georg Friedrich, Stefan Kurt, Sophie Hutter

Germany / Switzerland / Austria 2023

World premiere



Stams

by Bernhard Braunstein | with Sophia Waldauf, Martina Ambrosi, Eva-Maria Kofler, Pascal Mair, Kevin

Kirchebner

Austria 2023

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form



Stille Liv (The Quiet Migration)

by Malene Choi | with Cornelius Won Riedel-Clausen, Bjarne Henriksen, Bodil Jørgensen, Clara Thi Thanh

Heilmann Jensen, Dawid Ściupidro

Denmark 2023

World premiere



Transfariana

by Joris Lachaise

France / Colombia 2023

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere



Ty mene lubysh? (Do You Love Me?)

by Tonia Noyabrova | with Karyna Khymchuk, Maksym Myhayilychenko, Natalia Lazebnikova, Oleksandr

Zhyla, Daria Palagnyuk

Ukraine / Sweden 2023

World premiere



Under the Sky of Damascus

by Heba Khaled, Talal Derki, Ali Wajeeh

Denmark / Germany / USA / Syria 2023

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form

Forum

ALLENSWORTH

by James Benning

USA 2022

International premiere | Documentary form



Anqa

by Helin Çelik

Austria / Spain 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Arturo a los 30 (About Thirty)

by Martín Shanly | with Martín Shanly, Camila Dougall, Julia Azcurra, Ivo Colonna Olsen and Paula Grinszpan

Argentina 2023

World premiere



Being in a Place – A Portrait of Margaret Tait

by Luke Fowler | with Margaret Tait

United Kingdom 2022

International premiere | Documentary form



The Bride

by Myriam U. Birara | with Sandra Umulisa, Aline Amike, Daniel Gaga, Fabiola Mukasekuru, Beatrice

Mukandayishimiye

Rwanda 2023

World premiere | Debut film



Cidade Rabat

by Susana Nobre | with Raquel Castro, Paula Bárcia, Paula Só, Sara de Castro, Laura Afonso

Portugal / France 2023

World premiere



Concrete Valley

by Antoine Bourges | with Hussam Douhna, Amani Ibrahim, Abdullah Nadaf, Lynn Nanume

Canada 2022

International premiere



Dearest Fiona

by Fiona Tan

Netherlands 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



De Facto

by Selma Doborac | with Christoph Bach, Cornelius Obonya

Austria / Germany 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



O estranho (The Intrusion)

by Flora Dias, Juruna Mallon | with Larissa Siqueira, Antônia Franco, Rômulo Braga, Patrícia Saravy, Thiago

Calixto

Brazil / France 2023

World premiere



Le Gang des Bois du Temple (The Temple Woods Gang)

by Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche | with Régis Laroche, Philippe Petit, Marie Loustalot, Kenji Meunier, Salim AmeurZaïmeche

France 2022

International premiere



Gehen und Bleiben (Leaving and Staying)

by Volker Koepp | with Judith Zander, Peter Kurth, Heinz Lehmbäcker, Hanna Lehmbäcker, Hans-Jürgen

Syberberg

Germany 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Horse Opera

by Moyra Davey

USA 2022

European premiere



Între revoluții (Between Revolutions)

by Vlad Petri | with Victoria Stoiciu, Ilinca Harnut

Romania / Croatia / Qatar / Iran 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Ishi ga aru (There Is a Stone)

by Tatsunari Ota | with An Ogawa, Tsuchi Kanou

Japan 2022

International premiere



Jaii keh khoda nist (Where God Is Not)

by Mehran Tamadon

France / Switzerland 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



El juicio (The Trial)

by Ulises de la Orden

Argentina / Italy / France / Norway 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Llamadas desde Moscú (Calls from Moscow)

by Luís Alejandro Yero

Cuba / Germany / Norway 2023

World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form



Mammalia

by Sebastian Mihăilescu | with István Téglás, Mălina Manovici, Denisa Nicolae, Steliana Bălăcianu, Rolando

Matsangos

Romania / Poland / Germany 2023

World premiere



Notre corps (Our Body)

by Claire Simon

France 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Or de vie (A Golden Life)

by Boubacar Sangaré

Burkina Faso / Benin / France 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Poznámky z Eremocénu (Notes from Eremocene)

by Viera Čákanyová

Slovakia / Czechia 2023

World premiere



El rostro de la medusa (The Face of the Jellyfish)

by Melisa Liebenthal | with Rocío Stellato, Irene Bosch, Vladimir Durán, Federico Sack, Alicia Labraga

Argentina 2022

International premiere



Subete no Yoru wo Omoidasu (Remembering Every Night)

by Yui Kiyohara | with Kumi Hyodo, Minami Ohba, Ai Mikami, Guama Uchida, Tadashi Okuno

Japan 2022

International premiere



This Is the End

by Vincent Dieutre | with Dino Koutsolioutsos, Vincent Dieutre, Eva Truffaut, Jean-Marc Barr, Nelson Bourrec

Carter

France 2023

World premiere | Documentary form



Unutma Biçimleri (Forms of Forgetting)

by Burak Çevik | with Nesrin Ucarlar, Erdem Senocak

Turkey 2023

World premiere



Uriwa sanggwaneopsi (Regardless of Us)

by Yoo Heong-jun | with Cho Hyunjin, Cho Soyeon, Kwak Minkyu, Kim Misook, Choi Sungwon

South Korea 2023

World premiere | Debut film



W Ukrainie (In Ukraine)

by Tomasz Wolski, Piotr Pawlus

Poland 2023

World premiere | Documentary form