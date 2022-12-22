Annunciate le shortlist degli Oscar: fuori Nostalgia di Martone, dentro Le Pupille di Rohrwacher

News Cinema

Per 10 categorie sono state annunciate le shortlist dei film che concorreranno ai prossimi Academy Awards. Vediamo quali sono. Purtroppo Nostalgia non ci è rientrato.

Sono state annunciate a Hollywood le shortlist per 10 categorie che concorreranno ai prossimi Oscar. Ogni categoria è composta da svariati titoli che ovviamente verranno successivamente scremati da ulteriori votazioni, fino ad arrivare ai candidati finali. Non è rientrato in quella del miglior film internazionale, purtroppo, Nostalgia di Mario Martone, mentre il cortometraggio di Alba Rorhwacher Le pupille figura nella shortlist dei corti. Ecco tutti i titoli selezionati fino ad ora.

Shortlist Oscar 2023