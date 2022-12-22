News Cinema
Annunciate le shortlist degli Oscar: fuori Nostalgia di Martone, dentro Le Pupille di Rohrwacher
Per 10 categorie sono state annunciate le shortlist dei film che concorreranno ai prossimi Academy Awards. Vediamo quali sono. Purtroppo Nostalgia non ci è rientrato.
Sono state annunciate a Hollywood le shortlist per 10 categorie che concorreranno ai prossimi Oscar. Ogni categoria è composta da svariati titoli che ovviamente verranno successivamente scremati da ulteriori votazioni, fino ad arrivare ai candidati finali. Non è rientrato in quella del miglior film internazionale, purtroppo, Nostalgia di Mario Martone, mentre il cortometraggio di Alba Rorhwacher Le pupille figura nella shortlist dei corti. Ecco tutti i titoli selezionati fino ad ora.
Shortlist Oscar 2023
- LUNGOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO: All That Breathes, All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Bad Axe, Children of the Mist, Descendant, Fire of Love, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, Hidden Letters, A House Made of Splinters, The Janes Last Flight Home, Moonage Daydream, Navalny, Retrograde, The Territory
- CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO: American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton, Anastasia, Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison, As Far as They Can Run, The Elephant Whisperers, The Flagmakers, Happiness Is £4 Million, Haulout, Holding Moses, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Nuisance Bear, Shut Up and Paint, Stranger at the Gate 38 at the Garden
- FILM INTERNAZIONALE: Argentina, 1985, Argentina: Close, Belgio; Return to Seoul, Cambogia; Holy Spider, Danimarca; Saint Omer, Francia; Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, Germania; Last Film Show, India; The Quiet Girl, Irlanda; Bardo, Messico; The Blue Caftan, Marocco; Joyland, Pakistan; EO, Polonia; La donna del mistero, Corea del Sud; Cairo Conspiracy, Svezia
- ACCONCIATURE E TRUCCO: Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, Amsterdam, Babylon, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blonde, Crimes of the Future, Elvis, Emancipation, The Whale
- MUSICA (COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE): Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, Avatar: La via dell'acqua, Babylon, Gli spiriti dell'isola, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Devotion, Don't Worry Darling, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion, Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro, Nope, She Said, The Woman King, Women Talking
- MUSICA (CANZONE ORIGINALE): "Time" da Amsterdam, "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" da Avatar: La via dell'acqua, "Lift Me Up" da Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "This Is A Life" da Everything Everywhere All at Once, "Ciao Papa" da Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro, "Til You’re Home" da Non così vicino, "Naatu Naatu" da RRR, "My Mind & Me" da Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me "Good Afternoon" da Spirited "Applause" da Tell It like a Woman "Stand Up" da Till "Hold My Hand" da Top Gun: Maverick, "Dust & Ash" da The Voice of Dust and Ash, "Carolina" da La ragazza della palude, "New Body Rhumba" da White Noise
- CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO: Black Slide, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, The Debutante, The Flying Sailor, The Garbage Man, Ice Merchants, It’s Nice in Here More than I Want to Remember, My Year of Dicks, New Moon, An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It, Passenger, Save Ralph, Sierra, Steakhouse
- CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE ACTION: All in Favor, Almost Home, An Irish Goodbye, Ivalu, LE PUPILLE, The Lone Wolf, Nakam, Night Ride, Plastic Killer, The Red Suitcase, The Right Words, Sideral, The Treatment, Tula, Warsha
- SONORO: Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, Avatar: La via dell'acqua, Babylon, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro, Moonage Daydream, Top Gun: Maverick
- EFFETTI VISIVI: Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale, Avatar: La via dell'acqua, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange nel multiverso della follia, Animali fantastici: I segreti di Silente, Jurassic World Il dominio, Nope, Tredici vite, Top Gun: Maverick.