Dan Da Dan e Kaiju n.8, le seconde stagioni per l'estate streaming di Crunchyroll, arriva Nyaight of the Living Cat

News Streaming

La piattaforma Crunchyroll di Sony, dedicata esclusivamente agli anime, prospetta un'estate ricca di nuovi contenuti, tra il delirante Nyaight of the Living Cat e le seconde stagioni di Kaiju n.8 e Dan Da Dan, senza dimenticare l'esordio di Gachiakuta. Ecco le date.

Dagli ultimi giorni del giugno 2025 comincia in streaming l'estate degli anime su Crunchyroll, la piattaforma Sony interamente dedicata all'animazione giapponese! Vi proponiamo un piccolo calendario non solo delle novità come Gachiakuta e Nyaight of the Living Cat, ma anche del prosieguo di serie amatissime come Kaiju n.8 e il fenomeno Dan Da Dan. Col passare dei mesi e dei suoi pochi anni, Crunchyroll è diventato un punto di riferimento per chi mangia pane e anime, tanto che annualmente assegna - previa una partecipata votazione popolare - gli Anime Awards. Cosa ci aspetta quindi tra la fine di giugno e la fine di agosto 2025? Leggi anche Solo Leveling vince ai Crunchyroll Anime Awards: l'elenco completo dei premi dopo 51 milioni di voti online

Crunchyroll, il calendario anime dell'estate 2025 in streaming

28 GIUGNO : Takopi’s Original Sin (ENISHIYA) - Miniserie di 6 episodi, Lord of Mysteries (BCMAY) - Anteprima dei primi due episodi

: Takopi’s Original Sin (ENISHIYA) - Miniserie di 6 episodi, Lord of Mysteries (BCMAY) - Anteprima dei primi due episodi 1° LUGLIO : Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (LIDENFILMS), Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show (Studio Gokumi), Rent-a-Girlfriend Stagione 4 (TMS Entertainment)

: Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (LIDENFILMS), Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show (Studio Gokumi), Rent-a-Girlfriend Stagione 4 (TMS Entertainment) 2 LUGLIO : Clevatess (Lay-duce), Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse (david production), New Saga (Sotsu and Studio Clutch), Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Stagione 2 (Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

: Clevatess (Lay-duce), Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse (david production), New Saga (Sotsu and Studio Clutch), Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Stagione 2 (Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ) 3 LUGLIO : DAN DA DAN Stagione 2 (Science SARU), The Water Magician (Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland), Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! (OLM), KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION (SMDE)

: DAN DA DAN Stagione 2 (Science SARU), The Water Magician (Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland), Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! (OLM), KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION (SMDE) 4 LUGLIO : Secrets of the Silent Witch (Studio Gokumi), Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER (Yostar Pictures), Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse (STAPLE ENTERTAINMENT), Betrothed to My Sister's Ex (LandQ Studios)

: Secrets of the Silent Witch (Studio Gokumi), Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER (Yostar Pictures), Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse (STAPLE ENTERTAINMENT), Betrothed to My Sister's Ex (LandQ Studios) 5 LUGLIO : My Dress-Up Darling Stagione 2 (CloverWorks), Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (CloverWorks), With You and the Rain (Lesprit), The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses (CONNECT), Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer (Felix Film), Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter (Studio Blanc.), Hoshina’s Day Off (Production I.G) - Episodio speciale di Kaiju No. 8

: My Dress-Up Darling Stagione 2 (CloverWorks), Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (CloverWorks), With You and the Rain (Lesprit), The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses (CONNECT), Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer (Felix Film), Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter (Studio Blanc.), Hoshina’s Day Off (Production I.G) - Episodio speciale di Kaiju No. 8 6 LUGLIO : Gachiakuta (Bones Film), Nyaight of the Living Cat (OLM), Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Stagione 2 (Lerche) Ritorno dalla stagione invernale 2025, Hotel Inhumans (Bridge), Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin (MAHO FILM), Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl (NOMAD), Ruri Rocks (Studio Bind)

: Gachiakuta (Bones Film), Nyaight of the Living Cat (OLM), Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Stagione 2 (Lerche) Ritorno dalla stagione invernale 2025, Hotel Inhumans (Bridge), Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin (MAHO FILM), Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl (NOMAD), Ruri Rocks (Studio Bind) 7 LUGLIO : Grand Blue Dreaming Stagione 2 (Zero-G and Liber), Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole (Brain's Base)

: Grand Blue Dreaming Stagione 2 (Zero-G and Liber), Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole (Brain's Base) 8 LUGLIO : Turkey! Time to Strike (BAKKEN RECORD), A Couple of Cuckoos Stagione 2 (Okuruto Noboru)

: Turkey! Time to Strike (BAKKEN RECORD), A Couple of Cuckoos Stagione 2 (Okuruto Noboru) 9 LUGLIO : The Rising of the Shield Hero Stagione 4 (Kinema citrus), I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Stagione 2 (Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab), Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze (P.A.WORKS)

: The Rising of the Shield Hero Stagione 4 (Kinema citrus), I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Stagione 2 (Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab), Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze (P.A.WORKS) 10 LUGLIO : Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Parte 2 (TMS Entertainment) Ritorno dalla stagione invernale 2025, Solo Camping for Two (SynergySP)

: Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Parte 2 (TMS Entertainment) Ritorno dalla stagione invernale 2025, Solo Camping for Two (SynergySP) 19 LUGLIO : Kaiju No. 8 Stagione 2 (Production I.G)

: Kaiju No. 8 Stagione 2 (Production I.G) 24 LUGLIO : Let's Go Karaoke! (Doga Kobo)

: Let's Go Karaoke! (Doga Kobo) 20 AGOSTO: Captivated, By You (Doga Kobo)

Non sono ancora invece state definite date per la miniserie di sei episodi See You Tomorrow at the Food Court (Atelier Pontdarc), mentre si ribadisce il prosieguo delle serie di primavera con nuovi episodi settimanali (ci riferiamo a Summer Pockets, TO BE HERO X, Anne Shirley, WITCH WATCH, One Piece).



