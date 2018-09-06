People's Choice Awards 2018: Tutte le Serie TV nominate
I People's Choice Awards, il più popolare e importante tra i premi assegnati dal pubblico (attraverso una votazione online aperta fino al 24 settembre), hanno annunciato le serie tv e gli attori nominati all'edizione 2018, che si presenta con una formula rinnovata, anche nelle categorie.
Come ormai siamo abituati a vedere, Grey's Anatomy e The Walking Dead raccolgono il maggior numero di nomination, sei e otto rispettivamente, e bene fa anche il recente successo di NBC This Is Us con sette. Tra le serie più nominate anche The Big Bang Theory e Scandal, mentre tra i titoli Netflix prevalgono Tredici e Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Prima di lasciarvi alla lista completa dei nominati, segnaliamo che i vincitori saranno annunciati nel corso del consueto galà di premiazione - in onda per la prima volta su E! - l'11 novembre.
MIGLIOR PROGRAMMA
9-1-1
America's Got Talent
Grey's Anatomy
Modern Family
Saturday Night Live
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Doctor
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Tredici
Will & Grace
WWE Raw
MIGLIOR DRAMA
9-1-1
Castle Rock
Grey's Anatomy
Lost in Space
Riverdale
Scandal
The Good Doctor
The Handmaid's Tale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Tredici
Westworld
MIGLIOR COMEDY
Atlanta
Black-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Mom
Orange Is the New Black
Santa Clarita Diet
Saturday Night Live
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Will & Grace
MIGLIOR REVIVAL
American Idol
Arrested Development
Dynasty
Fear Factor
Giorno per giorno
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Lost in Space
Love Connection
Queer Eye
Trading Spaces
Will & Grace
X-Files
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Scott Foley, Scandal
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tony Goldwyn, Scandal
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Issa Rae, Insecure
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto
MIGLIOR INTERPRETE IN UN DRAMA
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Darren Criss, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Katherine Langford, Tredici
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
MIGLIOR INTERPRETE IN UNA COMEDY
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
MIGLIOR SERIE PER IL BINGE WATCHING
American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
GLOW
Killing Eve
La fantastica signora Maisel
Ozark
Queer Eye
Shameless
The Sinner
The Walking Dead
Tredici
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Younger
MIGLIOR SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY
Arrow
Black Lightning
C'era una volta
Cloak & Dagger
Doctor Who
Luke Cage
Jessica Jones
Shadowhunters
Supergirl
Supernatural
The Expanse
The Originals
Lascia un Commento