People's Choice Awards 2018: Tutte le Serie TV nominate

I People's Choice Awards, il più popolare e importante tra i premi assegnati dal pubblico (attraverso una votazione online aperta fino al 24 settembre), hanno annunciato le serie tv e gli attori nominati all'edizione 2018, che si presenta con una formula rinnovata, anche nelle categorie.

Come ormai siamo abituati a vedere, Grey's Anatomy e The Walking Dead raccolgono il maggior numero di nomination, sei e otto rispettivamente, e bene fa anche il recente successo di NBC This Is Us con sette. Tra le serie più nominate anche The Big Bang Theory e Scandal, mentre tra i titoli Netflix prevalgono Tredici e Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Prima di lasciarvi alla lista completa dei nominati, segnaliamo che i vincitori saranno annunciati nel corso del consueto galà di premiazione - in onda per la prima volta su E! - l'11 novembre.

MIGLIOR PROGRAMMA

9-1-1

America's Got Talent

Grey's Anatomy

Modern Family

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Doctor

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Tredici

Will & Grace

WWE Raw

MIGLIOR DRAMA

9-1-1

Castle Rock

Grey's Anatomy

Lost in Space

Riverdale

Scandal

The Good Doctor

The Handmaid's Tale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Tredici

Westworld

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Atlanta

Black-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Mom

Orange Is the New Black

Santa Clarita Diet

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Will & Grace

MIGLIOR REVIVAL

American Idol

Arrested Development

Dynasty

Fear Factor

Giorno per giorno

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Lost in Space

Love Connection

Queer Eye

Trading Spaces

Will & Grace

X-Files

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Scott Foley, Scandal

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Issa Rae, Insecure

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto

MIGLIOR INTERPRETE IN UN DRAMA

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Darren Criss, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Katherine Langford, Tredici

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale

MIGLIOR INTERPRETE IN UNA COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

MIGLIOR SERIE PER IL BINGE WATCHING

American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace

GLOW

Killing Eve

La fantastica signora Maisel

Ozark

Queer Eye

Shameless

The Sinner

The Walking Dead

Tredici

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Younger

MIGLIOR SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY

Arrow

Black Lightning

C'era una volta

Cloak & Dagger

Doctor Who

Luke Cage

Jessica Jones

Shadowhunters

Supergirl

Supernatural

The Expanse

The Originals