Emmy 2017: The Handmaid's Tale e Big Little Lies grandi vincitori
È un trionfo, senza alcun se o ma, quello di cui il drama di Hulu The Handmaid's Tale e la miniserie di HBO Big Little Lies si sono resi protagonisti alla 69esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il più importante premio televisivo a livello internazionale. Le due produzioni hanno vinto quasi tutto, lasciando pochissimo margine alle altre serie e agli altri attori in gara, in particolare le altre favorite Stranger Things, Westworld e FEUD, e portando a nuova gloria i loro cast prevalentemente femminili. Otto gli Emmy conquistati complessivamente (inclusi i Creative Arts Emmys Awards della scorsa settimana) da ciascuna. Un grandissimo risultato per Hulu, che solo nel 2016 festeggiava la sua prima volta agli Emmy con due premi nelle categorie tecniche, e che un anno più tardi si afferma come il primo servizio di video in streaming a vincere un Emmy per la migliore serie drammatica. Dopo essere stato il fenomeno televisivo della scorsa primavera, The Handmaid's Tale, serie basata sul romanzo di Margaret Atwood, a fine serata salita sul palco con i produttori e il cast, si prepara ora al lancio in Italia il 26 settembre su TIMvision.
È stata invece una storia a parte quella messa nero su bianco tra le categorie riservate alle comedy, dove a imporsi è stata ancora una volta Veep di HBO. La serie ha vinto in tutto 5 Emmy, mentre la protagonista Julia Louis-Dreyfus quella stessa storia l'ha riscritta vincendo il suo sesto Emmy consecutivo come migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy. "Questo è stato e continua a essere il ruolo di una vita" ha detto l'attrice durante il suo discorso di ringraziamento, accennando anche al fatto che la prossima, settima stagione sarà l'ultima per l'incompetente Selina Meyer. Questo probabilmente ha fatto tirare un sospiro di sollievo alla concorrenza, sebbene qualcun altro sia riuscito a imporsi nonostante il costante successo di Veep. Stiamo parlando della comedy di FX Atlanta, che dopo i due Golden Globe vinti a gennaio, ieri sera ha potuto mettere le mani - quelle del protagonista, ideatore e regista Donald Glover - anche su due Emmy. Detto questo, ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori:
DRAMA
Better Call Saul
House of Cards
Stranger Things
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
COMEDY
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Even Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
MINISERIE
Big Little Lies
Fargo
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
FILM TV
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Sherlock: Il detective morente
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: Il detective morente
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, FEUD
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
Stephen Daldry, The Crown: Hyde Park Corner
Kate Dennis, The Handmaid's Tale: The Bridge
Matt e Ross Duffer, Stranger Things: The Vanishing of Will Byers
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul: Witness
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland: America First
Reed Morano, The Handmaid's Tale: Offred
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld: The Bicameral Mind
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley: Intellectual Property
Donald Glover, Atlanta: B.A.N.
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley: Server Error
David Mandel, Veep: Groundbreaking
Morgan Sackett, Veep: Blurb
Dale Stern, Veep: Justice
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Noah Hawley, Fargo: The Law of Vacant Places
Ron Howard, Genius: Einstein: Chapter One
James Marsh, The Night Of: The Art of War
Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette and Joan: And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)
Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies
Steven Zaillian, The Night Of: The Beach
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
Matt e Ross Duffer, Stranger Things: The Vanishing of Will Byers
Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg, The Americans: The Soviet Division
Lisa Joy e Jonathan Nolan, Westworld: The Bicameral Mind
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale: Offred
Peter Morgan, The Crown: Assassins
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul: Chicanery
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
Aziz Ansari e Lena Waithe, Master of None: Thanksgiving
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley: Success Failure
Donald Glover, Atlanta: B.A.N.
Stephen Glover, Atlanta: Streets on Lock
Billy Kimball, Veep: Georgia
David Mandel, Veep: Groundbreaking
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Jaffe Cohen, Ryan Murphy e Michael Zam, FEUD: Bette and Joan: Pilot
Noah Hawley, Fargo: The Law of Vacant Places
David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies
Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette and Joan: And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)
Richard Price e Steven Zaillian, The Night Of: The Call of the Wild
L'elenco completo dei vincitori, inclusi i premi nelle categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.
