Emmy 2017: The Handmaid's Tale e Big Little Lies grandi vincitori

È un trionfo, senza alcun se o ma, quello di cui il drama di Hulu The Handmaid's Tale e la miniserie di HBO Big Little Lies si sono resi protagonisti alla 69esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il più importante premio televisivo a livello internazionale. Le due produzioni hanno vinto quasi tutto, lasciando pochissimo margine alle altre serie e agli altri attori in gara, in particolare le altre favorite Stranger Things, Westworld e FEUD, e portando a nuova gloria i loro cast prevalentemente femminili. Otto gli Emmy conquistati complessivamente (inclusi i Creative Arts Emmys Awards della scorsa settimana) da ciascuna. Un grandissimo risultato per Hulu, che solo nel 2016 festeggiava la sua prima volta agli Emmy con due premi nelle categorie tecniche, e che un anno più tardi si afferma come il primo servizio di video in streaming a vincere un Emmy per la migliore serie drammatica. Dopo essere stato il fenomeno televisivo della scorsa primavera, The Handmaid's Tale, serie basata sul romanzo di Margaret Atwood, a fine serata salita sul palco con i produttori e il cast, si prepara ora al lancio in Italia il 26 settembre su TIMvision.

È stata invece una storia a parte quella messa nero su bianco tra le categorie riservate alle comedy, dove a imporsi è stata ancora una volta Veep di HBO. La serie ha vinto in tutto 5 Emmy, mentre la protagonista Julia Louis-Dreyfus quella stessa storia l'ha riscritta vincendo il suo sesto Emmy consecutivo come migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy. "Questo è stato e continua a essere il ruolo di una vita" ha detto l'attrice durante il suo discorso di ringraziamento, accennando anche al fatto che la prossima, settima stagione sarà l'ultima per l'incompetente Selina Meyer. Questo probabilmente ha fatto tirare un sospiro di sollievo alla concorrenza, sebbene qualcun altro sia riuscito a imporsi nonostante il costante successo di Veep. Stiamo parlando della comedy di FX Atlanta, che dopo i due Golden Globe vinti a gennaio, ieri sera ha potuto mettere le mani - quelle del protagonista, ideatore e regista Donald Glover - anche su due Emmy. Detto questo, ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori:

DRAMA

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

COMEDY

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Even Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

MINISERIE

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

FILM TV

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: Il detective morente

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: Il detective morente

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, FEUD

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Stephen Daldry, The Crown: Hyde Park Corner

Kate Dennis, The Handmaid's Tale: The Bridge

Matt e Ross Duffer, Stranger Things: The Vanishing of Will Byers

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul: Witness

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland: America First

Reed Morano, The Handmaid's Tale: Offred

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld: The Bicameral Mind

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley: Intellectual Property

Donald Glover, Atlanta: B.A.N.

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley: Server Error

David Mandel, Veep: Groundbreaking

Morgan Sackett, Veep: Blurb

Dale Stern, Veep: Justice

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Noah Hawley, Fargo: The Law of Vacant Places

Ron Howard, Genius: Einstein: Chapter One

James Marsh, The Night Of: The Art of War

Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette and Joan: And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)

Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies

Steven Zaillian, The Night Of: The Beach

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Matt e Ross Duffer, Stranger Things: The Vanishing of Will Byers

Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg, The Americans: The Soviet Division

Lisa Joy e Jonathan Nolan, Westworld: The Bicameral Mind

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale: Offred

Peter Morgan, The Crown: Assassins

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul: Chicanery

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

Aziz Ansari e Lena Waithe, Master of None: Thanksgiving

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley: Success Failure

Donald Glover, Atlanta: B.A.N.

Stephen Glover, Atlanta: Streets on Lock

Billy Kimball, Veep: Georgia

David Mandel, Veep: Groundbreaking

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero

Jaffe Cohen, Ryan Murphy e Michael Zam, FEUD: Bette and Joan: Pilot

Noah Hawley, Fargo: The Law of Vacant Places

David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies

Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette and Joan: And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)

Richard Price e Steven Zaillian, The Night Of: The Call of the Wild

L'elenco completo dei vincitori, inclusi i premi nelle categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.