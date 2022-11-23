News Cinema
Independent Spirit Awards: domina Everything Everywhere All at Once con otto nomination
Sono state annunciate le candidature degli Independent Spirit Awards, che hanno snobbato The Whale, premiato Everything Everywhere All at Once e inserito Bones and All di Luca Guadagnino. Tutte le nomination.
p>Sono state annunciate le candidature degli Independent Spirit Awards, uno dei premi cinematografici più importanti, che in alcuni casi è il preludio degli Academy Awards. Quest'anno a fare incetta di nomination, ben otto, è stato il film più a sorpresa dell'anno, ovvero Everthing Everywhere All at Once, mentre salta agli occhi la clamorosa esclusione di The Whale di Darren Aronofski, visto che molti davano Brendan Fraser tra i favoriti per la sua bella performance. 7 candidature sono andate a Tàr, il film di Todd Field con Cate Blanchett, mentre tre sono andate a Bones and All di Luca Guadagnino. Gli Spirit verranno assegnati il 4 marzo durante una cerimonia sulla spiaggia al molo di Santa Monica. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le nomination.
Independent Spirit Awards 2023: tutte le nomination
- Miglior film (il premio va al produttore): Bones and All, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Our Father, the Devil, Tar, Women Talking
- Miglior esordio (il premio va al regista e al produttore): Aftersun di Charlotte Wells, Emily the Criminal di John Patton Ford, The Inspection di Elegance Bratton, Murina di Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Palm Trees and Power Lines di Jamie Dack
- John Cassavetes Award (al miglior film costato meno di 1 milione di dollari, premio per lo sceneggiatore, regista e produttore: The African Desperate di Martine Syms, A Love Song di Max Walker-Silverman, The Cathedral di Ricky D’Ambrose, Holy Emy di Araceli Lemos, Something in the Dirt di Justin Benson
- Miglior regista; Todd Field, Tár: Kogonada, After Yang; Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once: Sarah Polley, Women Talking; Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Miglior sceneggiatura: Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy, Todd Field, Tár, Kogonada, After Yang, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Miglior prima sceneggiatura: Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island, Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Palm Trees and Power Lines, K.D. Dávila, Emergency, Sarah DeLappe, Bodies Bodies Bodies, John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
- Miglior protagonista: Cate Blanchett, Tár, Dale Dickey, A Love Song, Mia Goth, Pearl, Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Paul Mescal, Aftersun, Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal, Jeremy Pope, The Inspection, Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie, Taylor Russell, Bones and All, Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Miglior non protagonista: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway, Nina Hoss, Tár, Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral, Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser, Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal, Mark Rylance, Bones and All, Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines. Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
- Best Breakthrough Performance (nuovo premio): Frankie Corio, Aftersun, Gracija Filipović, Murina, Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines, Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
- Miglior fotografia: Tár, Marina, Aftersun, Neptune Frost
- Miglior montaggio: The Cathedral, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Aftersun, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár
- Robert Altman Award (al regista di un film, il casting director e il cast): Women Talking
- Miglior documentario (al regista e produttore): All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, A House Made of Splinters, Midwives, Riotsville, U.S.A.
- Miglior film internazionale (al regista): Il corsetto dell'imperatrice di Marie Kreutzer, Joyland di Saim Sadiq, Leonor Will Never Died di Martika Ramirez Escobar, Return to Seoul di Davy Chou, Saint Omer di Alice Diop
- Producers Award a Liz Cardenas, Tory Lenosky, David Grove Churchill Viste
- Someone to Watch Award: Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny, Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy
- Truer Than Fiction Award: Isabel Castro, Mija, Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There, Rebeca Huntt, Beba.