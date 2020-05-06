Guardiani dalla Galassia 2, l'evoluzione di Mantis nella sua concept art

News Cinema

Il designer Andy Park condivide alcuni suoi bozzetti per i film Marvel: qui tocca alla delicata Mantis interpretata da Pom Klementieff.

In questi giorni di isolamento causa Covid-19, i designer e concept artist del Marvel Cinematic Universe stanno condividendo con noi alcuni loro lavori per il production design dei film: è il caso anche di questa Mantis da Guardiani della Galassia vol. 2, offertaci gentilmente da Andy Park, arrivato alla Marvel nel 2010, dopo una carriera nel settore videoludico. Park si era infatti occupato di ideare ambienti e personaggi per la Sony, in giochi come God of War II.

E' sempre interessante confrontare l'ideazione del personaggio e il suo aspetto effettivo nel film: lo stesso Park spiega che ogni personaggio sullo schermo è il prodotto finale combinato del suo disegno, del reparto costumi, degli effetti visivi e dell'apporto dell'attore stesso, in questo caso come ricorderete Mantis è interpretata da Pom Klementieff.

Più in basso potete operare un ulteriore confronto con una versione antecedente dell'aliena, molto più debitrice in quello stadio della sua seconda natura "insettoide": da notare che, tra la vecchia e la nuova versione del concept, Pom era stata scritturata dal regista James Gunn, quindi Park ha potuto implementare nelle successivi versioni del design le fattezze effettive dell'attrice.