Guardiani dalla Galassia 2, l'evoluzione di Mantis nella sua concept art
Il designer Andy Park condivide alcuni suoi bozzetti per i film Marvel: qui tocca alla delicata Mantis interpretata da Pom Klementieff.
In questi giorni di isolamento causa Covid-19, i designer e concept artist del Marvel Cinematic Universe stanno condividendo con noi alcuni loro lavori per il production design dei film: è il caso anche di questa Mantis da Guardiani della Galassia vol. 2, offertaci gentilmente da Andy Park, arrivato alla Marvel nel 2010, dopo una carriera nel settore videoludico. Park si era infatti occupato di ideare ambienti e personaggi per la Sony, in giochi come God of War II.
E' sempre interessante confrontare l'ideazione del personaggio e il suo aspetto effettivo nel film: lo stesso Park spiega che ogni personaggio sullo schermo è il prodotto finale combinato del suo disegno, del reparto costumi, degli effetti visivi e dell'apporto dell'attore stesso, in questo caso come ricorderete Mantis è interpretata da Pom Klementieff.
Più in basso potete operare un ulteriore confronto con una versione antecedente dell'aliena, molto più debitrice in quello stadio della sua seconda natura "insettoide": da notare che, tra la vecchia e la nuova versione del concept, Pom era stata scritturata dal regista James Gunn, quindi Park ha potuto implementare nelle successivi versioni del design le fattezze effettive dell'attrice. Leggi anche Iron Man, l'armatura che non avete mai visto, condivisa su Instagram
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Happy Birthday @pom.klementieff aka Mantis! This was the concept design I did of her character in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. I showed the more insect-y design I did that almost made it in the film a few posts back. This was her more final look before it went off to the other departments like hair & makeup, specialty fx @legacyeffects & costumes. So that’s why this is not exactly her look in the film. I think the collaboration between us all & then the AMAZING performance by Pom has made her into such a great and unique character in the MCU. I can’t wait to see her again in the future... Pom & Mantis! 😁 #Mantis #guardiansofthegalaxy #avengers #conceptart #happybirthday
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This closeup was of what Mantis almost looked like. I did this design for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. But like Gamora (see my last post) James Gunn (director) decided to simplify their looks. Even though I would’ve loved to see both Gamora & Mantis in these ways I think he ultimately made the right decision. And like my last post, this was done before they cast Pom so I painted up a non- descript Asian face. #mantis #guardiansofthegalaxy #conceptart #costumedesign #digitalpainting #그림 #그림스타그램 #일러스트레이션 #marvel #portrait #marvel #marvelstudios #alien
- Giornalista specializzato in audiovisivi
- Autore di "La stirpe di Topolino"