Emmy 2024, tutti i vincitori: Shogun, The Bear e Baby Reindeer le più premiate
Il drama storico di FX Shogun è il più premiato di sempre in una singola edizione degli Emmy con 18 premi complessivi. Tra le comedy grande successo anche per Hacks.
La notte più scintillante della tv si è conclusa con l'incoronazione di Shōgun, e nessuno può dirsi sorpreso. Il drama storico di FX ambientato nel Seicento, adattamento del romanzo omonimo di James Clavell, ha trionfato ai 76esimi Primetime Emmy Awards vincendo complessivamente 18 dei 25 premi ai quali era candidato, inclusi quelli per il miglior drama e per i migliori interpreti protagonisti in un drama con Hiroyuki Sanada e Anna Sawai. Esso stesso ha fatto la storia del prestigioso premio televisivo assegnato dalla Television Academy ampliando ulteriormente il record di serie più premiata in una singola edizione degli Emmy dopo le 14 statuette vinte lo scorso weekend ai Creative Arts Emmy Awards, stracciando un primato che la miniserie di HBO John Adams deteneva dal lontano 2008. Storica anche la vittoria della Sawai, prima attrice giapponese a vincere un Emmy. Durante il suo discorso di accettazione, tra le lacrime, ha detto: "Stavo piangendo prima che il mio nome fosse annunciato. Oggi sono un disastro". E ringraziando il cast e la troupe di Shōgun e sua madre, ha omaggiato le "donne che non si aspettano nulla e continuano a essere un esempio per tutti".
Quella appena trascorsa è stata anche la grande notte di FX. La rete via cavo festeggia pure gli 11 Emmy portati a casa da The Bear, un altro risultato ampiamente previsto. Mai nessuna comedy aveva vinto così tanto con una sua stagione, in questo caso la seconda, battendo un record fissato da lei stessa solo pochi mesi prima alla precedente edizione del premio. Tuttavia, quella di The Bear non è stata una vittoria ampia e generalizzata come ci si poteva aspettare. Si registra lo strepitoso e costante successo di Hacks. La serie di Max è stata premiata nella categoria più importante, miglior comedy, e per la migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy con un'incontrastata Jean Smart, al suo sesto Emmy, il terzo consecutivo per Hacks. Non così scontati, invece, gli Emmy vinti da Baby Reindeer di Netflix, in una sezione, quella delle miniserie e serie antologiche, diventata assai competitiva negli ultimi anni. Richard Gadd si è portato a casa tre statuette: per la migliore miniserie, come miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie e per la migliore sceneggiatura di una miniserie, mentre Jessica Gunning è stata premiata come miglior attrice non protagonista. A questi si aggiungono i due premi tecnici ritirati la scorsa settimana.
Prima di lasciarvi alla lista completa dei vincitori, segnaliamo anche l'Emmy vinto da Jodie Foster, il primo della sua carriera, per la sua interpretazione nella quarta stagione di True Detective, in onda su HBO, e la sorprendente vittoria (questa sì, e lo era anche lui al momento della proclamazione) di Lamorne Morris come miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie per Fargo di FX. Simo felici, inoltre, per Steven Zaillian, premiato per la migliore regia di una miniserie con Ripley, titolo di Netflix che su ComingSoon.it abbiamo apprezzato e sostenuto molto.
Emmy 2024: Tutti i Vincitori della 76esima edizione
DRAMA
VINCITORE: Shōgun
- Fallout
- Il problema dei 3 corpi
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Slow Horses
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
COMEDY
VINCITRICE: Hacks
- Abbott Elementary
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- The Bear
- What We Do in the Shadows
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Dominic West, The Crown
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
VINCITRICE: Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITORE: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITRICE: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
VINCITRICE: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITORE: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITRICE: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
VINCITRICE: Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lezioni di chimica
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORE: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITRICE: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORE: Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Jonathan Bailey, Compagni di viaggio
- Robert Downey Jr., Il simpatizzante
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITRICE: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri)
- Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)
- Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
- Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)
- Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
VINCITORI: Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)
- Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)
- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good)
- Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)
- Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORE: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)
- Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)
- Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
- Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)
- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)
- Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
VINCITORE: Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)
- Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)
- Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)
- Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORE: Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
- Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)
- Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)
- Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)
L'elenco completo dei vincitori, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.