Emmy 2024, tutti i vincitori: Shogun, The Bear e Baby Reindeer le più premiate

Speciali Serie TV

Il drama storico di FX Shogun è il più premiato di sempre in una singola edizione degli Emmy con 18 premi complessivi. Tra le comedy grande successo anche per Hacks.

La notte più scintillante della tv si è conclusa con l'incoronazione di Shōgun, e nessuno può dirsi sorpreso. Il drama storico di FX ambientato nel Seicento, adattamento del romanzo omonimo di James Clavell, ha trionfato ai 76esimi Primetime Emmy Awards vincendo complessivamente 18 dei 25 premi ai quali era candidato, inclusi quelli per il miglior drama e per i migliori interpreti protagonisti in un drama con Hiroyuki Sanada e Anna Sawai. Esso stesso ha fatto la storia del prestigioso premio televisivo assegnato dalla Television Academy ampliando ulteriormente il record di serie più premiata in una singola edizione degli Emmy dopo le 14 statuette vinte lo scorso weekend ai Creative Arts Emmy Awards, stracciando un primato che la miniserie di HBO John Adams deteneva dal lontano 2008. Storica anche la vittoria della Sawai, prima attrice giapponese a vincere un Emmy. Durante il suo discorso di accettazione, tra le lacrime, ha detto: "Stavo piangendo prima che il mio nome fosse annunciato. Oggi sono un disastro". E ringraziando il cast e la troupe di Shōgun e sua madre, ha omaggiato le "donne che non si aspettano nulla e continuano a essere un esempio per tutti".

Quella appena trascorsa è stata anche la grande notte di FX. La rete via cavo festeggia pure gli 11 Emmy portati a casa da The Bear, un altro risultato ampiamente previsto. Mai nessuna comedy aveva vinto così tanto con una sua stagione, in questo caso la seconda, battendo un record fissato da lei stessa solo pochi mesi prima alla precedente edizione del premio. Tuttavia, quella di The Bear non è stata una vittoria ampia e generalizzata come ci si poteva aspettare. Si registra lo strepitoso e costante successo di Hacks. La serie di Max è stata premiata nella categoria più importante, miglior comedy, e per la migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy con un'incontrastata Jean Smart, al suo sesto Emmy, il terzo consecutivo per Hacks. Non così scontati, invece, gli Emmy vinti da Baby Reindeer di Netflix, in una sezione, quella delle miniserie e serie antologiche, diventata assai competitiva negli ultimi anni. Richard Gadd si è portato a casa tre statuette: per la migliore miniserie, come miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie e per la migliore sceneggiatura di una miniserie, mentre Jessica Gunning è stata premiata come miglior attrice non protagonista. A questi si aggiungono i due premi tecnici ritirati la scorsa settimana.

Prima di lasciarvi alla lista completa dei vincitori, segnaliamo anche l'Emmy vinto da Jodie Foster, il primo della sua carriera, per la sua interpretazione nella quarta stagione di True Detective, in onda su HBO, e la sorprendente vittoria (questa sì, e lo era anche lui al momento della proclamazione) di Lamorne Morris come miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie per Fargo di FX. Simo felici, inoltre, per Steven Zaillian, premiato per la migliore regia di una miniserie con Ripley, titolo di Netflix che su ComingSoon.it abbiamo apprezzato e sostenuto molto.

Emmy 2024: Tutti i Vincitori della 76esima edizione

DRAMA

VINCITORE: ​Shōgun

Fallout

Il problema dei 3 corpi

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show​

COMEDY

VINCITRICE: Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

VINCITRICE: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITORE: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITRICE: Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

VINCITRICE: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITORE: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITRICE: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

VINCITRICE: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lezioni di chimica

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country​

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITRICE: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Jonathan Bailey, Compagni di viaggio

Robert Downey Jr., Il simpatizzante

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITRICE: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri​)

Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)

Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)

Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)

Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

VINCITORI: Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)

Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good​)

Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)

Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)

Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)

Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)

Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

VINCITORE: Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)

Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)

L'elenco completo dei vincitori, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.