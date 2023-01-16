Vincitori Critics Choice Awards 2023: Finalmente un po' di meritati premi per Better Call Saul

News Serie TV

Premiate anche la comedy Abbott Elementary e la miniserie The Dropout.

La sesta e ultima stagione di Better Call Saul ha ricevuto i suoi meritati riconoscimenti, finalmente. Un traguardo mancato alle recenti premiazioni importanti, la serie di AMC nata da una costola di Breaking Bad ha portato a casa tre premi, incluso miglior serie drammatica, all'edizione 2023, la 28esima, dei Critics Choice Awards. Premiati anche il protagonista Bob Odenkirk e l'attore non protagonista Giancarlo Esposito. Per le comedy, l'associazione dei critici ha riconosciuto come tanti altri la superiorità della serie di ABC Abbott Elementary, per la quale è stata premiata anche l'attrice non protagonista Sheryl Lee Ralph. The Dropout di Hulu ha trionfato come miglior miniserie, con Amanda Seyfried premiata anch'essa per la sua interpretazione, mentre la gettonata The White Lotus ha dovuto "accontentarsi" del premio a Jennifer Coolidge.

Prima di lasciarvi alla lista lunghissima di vincitori e vinti, segnaliamo anche la vittoria di Jeremy Allen White come miglior attore in una comedy, The Bear di FX, e quella di Niecy Nash-Betts come migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv, Dahmer di Netflix.

Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Tutti i vincitori

MIGLIOR DRAMA

Bad Sisters

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

House of the Dragon

Scissione

Star Wars: Andor

The Crown

The Good Fight

Yellowstone

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Diego Luna, Star Wars: Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Scissione

Antony Starr, The Boys

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Zendaya, Euphoria

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova, Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere

Michael Emerson, Evil

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Julia Garner, Ozark

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader, Barry

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Gaslit

In nome del cielo

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

The Dropout

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

This Is Going to Hurt

MIGLIOR FILM TV

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Ben Foster, The Survivor

Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo

Samuel L. Jackson, Gli ultimi giorni di Tolomeo Grey

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Murray Bartlett, Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Matthew Goode, The Offer

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Shea Whigham, Gaslit

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dominique Fishback, Gli ultimi giorni di Tolomeo Grey

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey, Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer

Juno Temple, The Offer

MIGLIOR SERIE STRANIERA

1899

Avvocata Woo

Borgen

Garcia!

Kleo

L'amica geniale

Pachinko

Tehran

The Kingdom Exodus

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA