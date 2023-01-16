Vincitori Critics Choice Awards 2023: Finalmente un po' di meritati premi per Better Call Saul
Premiate anche la comedy Abbott Elementary e la miniserie The Dropout.
La sesta e ultima stagione di Better Call Saul ha ricevuto i suoi meritati riconoscimenti, finalmente. Un traguardo mancato alle recenti premiazioni importanti, la serie di AMC nata da una costola di Breaking Bad ha portato a casa tre premi, incluso miglior serie drammatica, all'edizione 2023, la 28esima, dei Critics Choice Awards. Premiati anche il protagonista Bob Odenkirk e l'attore non protagonista Giancarlo Esposito. Per le comedy, l'associazione dei critici ha riconosciuto come tanti altri la superiorità della serie di ABC Abbott Elementary, per la quale è stata premiata anche l'attrice non protagonista Sheryl Lee Ralph. The Dropout di Hulu ha trionfato come miglior miniserie, con Amanda Seyfried premiata anch'essa per la sua interpretazione, mentre la gettonata The White Lotus ha dovuto "accontentarsi" del premio a Jennifer Coolidge.
Prima di lasciarvi alla lista lunghissima di vincitori e vinti, segnaliamo anche la vittoria di Jeremy Allen White come miglior attore in una comedy, The Bear di FX, e quella di Niecy Nash-Betts come migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv, Dahmer di Netflix.
Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Tutti i vincitori
MIGLIOR DRAMA
- Bad Sisters
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- House of the Dragon
- Scissione
- Star Wars: Andor
- The Crown
- The Good Fight
- Yellowstone
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Diego Luna, Star Wars: Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Scissione
- Antony Starr, The Boys
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
- Zendaya, Euphoria
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
- Ismael Cruz Córdova, Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere
- Michael Emerson, Evil
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
- Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Better Things
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Reboot
- Reservation Dogs
- The Bear
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
- Jean Smart, Hacks
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
- James Marsden, Dead to Me
- Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
- Gaslit
- In nome del cielo
- Pam & Tommy
- Station Eleven
- The Dropout
- The Girl from Plainville
- The Offer
- This Is Going to Hurt
MIGLIOR FILM TV
- Fresh
- Prey
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- The Survivor
- Three Months
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
- Ben Foster, The Survivor
- Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo
- Samuel L. Jackson, Gli ultimi giorni di Tolomeo Grey
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
- Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Amber Midthunder, Prey
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
- Murray Bartlett, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Matthew Goode, The Offer
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Shea Whigham, Gaslit
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Dominique Fishback, Gli ultimi giorni di Tolomeo Grey
- Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
- Melanie Lynskey, Candy
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer
- Juno Temple, The Offer
MIGLIOR SERIE STRANIERA
- 1899
- Avvocata Woo
- Borgen
- Garcia!
- Kleo
- L'amica geniale
- Pachinko
- Tehran
- The Kingdom Exodus
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
- Bluey
- Bob's Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- Harley Quinn
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Undone