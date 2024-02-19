People's Choice Awards 2024: Vincono Only Murders in the Building e The Last of Us
Tra le serie premiate anche The Bear e L'estate nei tuoi occhi.
I People's Choice Awards hanno scritto una pagina diversa da quella dei recenti premi delle Academy. E non poteva non essere così, visto che questa volta ad esprimersi è stato il pubblico, probabilmente il più insindacabile dei giudici. All'edizione 2024 dell'importante premio sono stati il mystery dramedy di Hulu Only Murders in the Building e il drama post-apocalittico di HBO The Last of Us a raccogliere il maggior numero di statuette, due ciascuno: comedy e attrice preferiti nel primo caso e drama e attore preferiti nel secondo. A nessuno dei due, però, è stato assegnato il più prestigioso dei premi, quello di programma dell'anno, andato incredibilmente a Grey's Anatomy. Il medical drama di ABC, ancora il più amato dal pubblico dopo quasi 20 anni di presenza televisiva, porta a casa la sua tredicesima vittoria ai People's Choice Awards, battendo queste e l'altrettanto favorita The Bear.
Ma il dramedy di FX e Hulu con Jeremy Allen White non è rimasto a bocca asciutta. Proprio quest'ultimo è stato premiato come interprete preferito in una comedy, mentre Jennifer Aniston ha battuto le concorrenti come interprete preferita in un drama per il suo lavoro nella serie di Apple TV+ The Morning Show. Segnaliamo anche la vittoria del teen drama di Prime Video L'estate nei tuoi occhi come programma bingeabile preferito e, questa sì che è una sorpresa, di Billie Eilish per la sua interpretazione in Sciame, un'altra serie del servizio streaming di Amazon. Qui di seguito troverete la lista completa dei vincitori premiati durante la cerimonia condotta quest'anno dalla star di Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli Simu Liu.
People's Choice Awards 2024: I Vincitori per le Serie TV
PROGRAMMA PREFERITO
VINCITORE: Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
DRAMA PREFERITO
VINCITORE: The Last of Us
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Morning Show
COMEDY PREFERITA
VINCITRICE: Only Murders in the Building
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That...
- Non ho mai...
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA
VINCITRICE: Loki
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
ATTORE PREFERITO
VINCITORE: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
ATTRICE PREFERITA
VINCITRICE: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Ali Wong, Lo scontro
INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA
VINCITRICE: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITORE: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Ali Wong, Lo scontro
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
INTERPRETAZIONE PREFERITA
VINCITRICE: Billie Eilish, Sciame
- Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio
- Adjoa Andoh, La regina Carlotta: Una storia di Bridgerton
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yeun, Lo scontro
PROGRAMMA BINGEABILE PREFERITO
VINCITORE: L'estate nei tuoi occhi
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- L'amore è cieco
- La regina Carlotta: Una storia di Bridgerton
- Lo scontro
- The Crown
- The Night Agent