People's Choice Awards 2024: Vincono Only Murders in the Building e The Last of Us

Tra le serie premiate anche The Bear e L'estate nei tuoi occhi.

I People's Choice Awards hanno scritto una pagina diversa da quella dei recenti premi delle Academy. E non poteva non essere così, visto che questa volta ad esprimersi è stato il pubblico, probabilmente il più insindacabile dei giudici. All'edizione 2024 dell'importante premio sono stati il mystery dramedy di Hulu Only Murders in the Building e il drama post-apocalittico di HBO The Last of Us a raccogliere il maggior numero di statuette, due ciascuno: comedy e attrice preferiti nel primo caso e drama e attore preferiti nel secondo. A nessuno dei due, però, è stato assegnato il più prestigioso dei premi, quello di programma dell'anno, andato incredibilmente a Grey's Anatomy. Il medical drama di ABC, ancora il più amato dal pubblico dopo quasi 20 anni di presenza televisiva, porta a casa la sua tredicesima vittoria ai People's Choice Awards, battendo queste e l'altrettanto favorita The Bear.

Ma il dramedy di FX e Hulu con Jeremy Allen White non è rimasto a bocca asciutta. Proprio quest'ultimo è stato premiato come interprete preferito in una comedy, mentre Jennifer Aniston ha battuto le concorrenti come interprete preferita in un drama per il suo lavoro nella serie di Apple TV+ The Morning Show. Segnaliamo anche la vittoria del teen drama di Prime Video L'estate nei tuoi occhi come programma bingeabile preferito e, questa sì che è una sorpresa, di Billie Eilish per la sua interpretazione in Sciame, un'altra serie del servizio streaming di Amazon. Qui di seguito troverete la lista completa dei vincitori premiati durante la cerimonia condotta quest'anno dalla star di Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli Simu Liu.

People's Choice Awards 2024: I Vincitori per le Serie TV

PROGRAMMA PREFERITO

VINCITORE: Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

DRAMA PREFERITO

VINCITORE: The Last of Us

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Outer Banks

Succession

The Morning Show

COMEDY PREFERITA

VINCITRICE: Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Non ho mai...

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA

VINCITRICE: Loki

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

ATTORE PREFERITO

VINCITORE: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

ATTRICE PREFERITA

VINCITRICE: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Ali Wong, Lo scontro

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA

VINCITRICE: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Ice-T, Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITORE: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Ali Wong, Lo scontro

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

INTERPRETAZIONE PREFERITA

VINCITRICE: Billie Eilish, Sciame

Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio

Adjoa Andoh, La regina Carlotta: Una storia di Bridgerton

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yeun, Lo scontro

PROGRAMMA BINGEABILE PREFERITO

VINCITORE: L'estate nei tuoi occhi