Metti che Ben Affleck ti serve un hamburger al drive-thru...

Sono rimasti stupiti i clienti di un Dunkin' Donuts in Massachussets, quando hanno visto Ben Affleck servirli in macchina. L'attore era infatti impegnato in una pubblicità per il brand.

Possiamo solo immaginare la sorpresa degli avventori del Dunkin' Domuts di Medford, nel Massachussets, quando recandosi con la loro macchina al drive-thru del noto fast-food hanno visto Ben Affleck affacciarsi alla finestra, prendere le ordinazioni e consegnargliele poco dopo. Questo è successo ieri e il giornalista della NBC locale Darren Botelho l'ha immortalato in un tweet mentre serve un caffé freddo a una cliente. Ma niente paura, Affleck non è rimasto disoccupato.

.@BenAffleck working the drive-thru window @dunkindonuts in Medford, MA today



I just spoke with one of his customers who described him as “incredibly funny and quick-witted” handing her order



Photo credit: Lisa Mackay @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/HWapCHvBEa — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) January 10, 2023

Ben Affleck fan del fast-food impegnato in una pubblicità a sorpresa... con Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck era infatti impegnato in una pubblicità per Dunkin' Donuts, dei cui prodotti è appassionato consumatore. La sorpresa per gli ignari clienti è stata doppia visto che a un certo punto è apparsa anche JLo, che ha affiancato il marito nei compiti e si è fatta servire da lui, come potete vedere qua sotto. TMZ sostiene che si tratta di uno spot realizzato per il Super Bowl del prossimo 12 febbraio. Se è vero, non mancheremo di vederlo.

imagine ordering your coffee “extra hot” and @dunkindonuts is like “bet” so they have ben affleck and jlo hand it over… 🫠



(📸: Bob and Karen Dudley) pic.twitter.com/FAY0aCMXsu — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) January 11, 2023