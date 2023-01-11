TGCom24
Metti che Ben Affleck ti serve un hamburger al drive-thru...

Daniela Catelli

Sono rimasti stupiti i clienti di un Dunkin' Donuts in Massachussets, quando hanno visto Ben Affleck servirli in macchina. L'attore era infatti impegnato in una pubblicità per il brand.

Metti che Ben Affleck ti serve un hamburger al drive-thru...

Possiamo solo immaginare la sorpresa degli avventori del Dunkin' Domuts di Medford, nel Massachussets, quando recandosi con la loro macchina al drive-thru del noto fast-food hanno visto Ben Affleck affacciarsi alla finestra, prendere le ordinazioni e consegnargliele poco dopo. Questo è successo ieri e il giornalista della NBC locale Darren Botelho l'ha immortalato in un tweet mentre serve un caffé freddo a una cliente. Ma niente paura, Affleck non è rimasto disoccupato.

Ben Affleck fan del fast-food impegnato in una pubblicità a sorpresa... con Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck era infatti impegnato in una pubblicità per Dunkin' Donuts, dei cui prodotti è appassionato consumatore. La sorpresa per gli ignari clienti è stata doppia visto che a un certo punto è apparsa anche JLo, che ha affiancato il marito nei compiti e si è fatta servire da lui, come potete vedere qua sotto. TMZ sostiene che si tratta di uno spot realizzato per il Super Bowl del prossimo 12 febbraio. Se è vero, non mancheremo di vederlo.

