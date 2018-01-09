BAFTA 2018: La Forma dell'acqua domina le nomination

-
1
BAFTA 2018: La Forma dell'acqua domina le nomination

Sono state annunciate le candidature ai 71esimi premi cinematografici BAFTA, i prestigiosi riconoscimenti assegnati dalla British Film and Television Academy, che verranno assegnati il 18 febbraio. La parte del leone l'ha fatta Guillermo del Toro col suo La Forma dell'acqua - The Shape of Water, candidato in ben 12 categorie. Molte le nomination amche per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri e 4 quelle per Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino. Queste le principali candidature, delle moltissime annunciate:

FILM:

Chiamani col tuo nome

L'ora più buia

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

FILM BRITANNICO:

L'ora più buia

Morto Stalin, se ne fa un altro

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

REGISTA:

Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino - Chiamami col tuo nome

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA:

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool

Frances McDormand - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bord

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA:

Daniel Day-Lewis - Il filo nascosto

Daniel Kaluuya - Scappa - Get Out

Gary Oldman - L'ora più buia

Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Thimotée Chalamet - Chiamami col tuo nome

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA:

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas - L'ora più buia

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Lesley Manville - Il filo nascosto

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA:

Christopher Plummer - Tutti i soldi del mondo

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri


Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter:

Lascia un Commento
Golden Globes 2018: i discorsi sul palco dei vincitori
Golden Globes 2018: i discorsi sul palco dei vincitori
Ecco cosa hanno detto Guillermo Del Toro, Saoirse Ronan, Frances McDormand, James Franco e Gary Oldman.
73 Share
Writers Guild Award: candidati La forma dell'acqua, Chiamami con il tuo nome, Get Out e I, Tonya
Writers Guild Award: candidati La forma dell'acqua, Chiamami con il tuo nome, Get Out e I, Tonya
Tra le segnalazioni più interessanti ci sono l'adattamento di Logan e The Big Sick
31 Share
Il red carpet dei Golden Globe verrà trasmesso in esclusiva su Facebook
Il red carpet dei Golden Globe verrà trasmesso in esclusiva su Facebook
La cerimonia si terrà nella notte tra domenica 7 e lunedì 8 gennaio
96 Share
I critici online di Los Angeles scelgono The Shape of Water
I critici online di Los Angeles scelgono The Shape of Water
La Los Angeles Online Film Critics Association mette del Toro e Greta Gerwig con Lady Bird su tutti. Un premio speciale anche a Hugh Jackman e Jessica Chastain.
60 Share
The Shape of Water fa incetta di nomination ai Critics Choice Awards
The Shape of Water fa incetta di nomination ai Critics Choice Awards
Ben 14 le candidature per il film di Guillermo del Toro, seguito da Dunkirk, Chiamami col tuo nome, Lady Bird e The Post con 8.
49 Share
I migliori film del 2017 secondo i Los Angeles Online Film Critics
I migliori film del 2017 secondo i Los Angeles Online Film Critics
Annunciate le nomination del premio: The Shape of Water di Del Toro conduce, seguito da Lady Bird e Dunkirk.
7 Share
The Shape of Water: il trailer red band del film di Guillermo Del Toro
The Shape of Water: il trailer red band del film di Guillermo Del Toro
Nuove immagini vietate ai minori, con qualche spoiler, del film vincitore del Leone d'oro a Venezia.
74 Share
The Shape of Water: ecco il trailer in italiano del film di Guillermo del Toro
The Shape of Water: ecco il trailer in italiano del film di Guillermo del Toro
L'atteso ritorno del regista messicano sui nostri schermi è previsto per il 14 febbraio prossimo.
170 Share
Schede di riferimento
La forma dell'acqua
La forma dell'acqua
Lascia un Commento
Torna su