BAFTA 2018: La Forma dell'acqua domina le nomination

Sono state annunciate le candidature ai 71esimi premi cinematografici BAFTA, i prestigiosi riconoscimenti assegnati dalla British Film and Television Academy, che verranno assegnati il 18 febbraio. La parte del leone l'ha fatta Guillermo del Toro col suo La Forma dell'acqua - The Shape of Water, candidato in ben 12 categorie. Molte le nomination amche per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri e 4 quelle per Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino. Queste le principali candidature, delle moltissime annunciate:

FILM:

Chiamani col tuo nome

L'ora più buia

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

FILM BRITANNICO:

L'ora più buia

Morto Stalin, se ne fa un altro

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

REGISTA:

Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino - Chiamami col tuo nome

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA:

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool

Frances McDormand - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bord

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA:

Daniel Day-Lewis - Il filo nascosto

Daniel Kaluuya - Scappa - Get Out

Gary Oldman - L'ora più buia

Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Thimotée Chalamet - Chiamami col tuo nome

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA:

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas - L'ora più buia

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Lesley Manville - Il filo nascosto

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA:

Christopher Plummer - Tutti i soldi del mondo

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri