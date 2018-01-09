BAFTA 2018: La Forma dell'acqua domina le nomination
Sono state annunciate le candidature ai 71esimi premi cinematografici BAFTA, i prestigiosi riconoscimenti assegnati dalla British Film and Television Academy, che verranno assegnati il 18 febbraio. La parte del leone l'ha fatta Guillermo del Toro col suo La Forma dell'acqua - The Shape of Water, candidato in ben 12 categorie. Molte le nomination amche per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri e 4 quelle per Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino. Queste le principali candidature, delle moltissime annunciate:
FILM:
The Shape of Water
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
FILM BRITANNICO:
L'ora più buia
Morto Stalin, se ne fa un altro
God's Own Country
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
REGISTA:
Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino - Chiamami col tuo nome
Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA:
Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
Frances McDormand - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA:
Daniel Day-Lewis - Il filo nascosto
Daniel Kaluuya - Scappa - Get Out
Gary Oldman - L'ora più buia
Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Thimotée Chalamet - Chiamami col tuo nome
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA:
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas - L'ora più buia
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Lesley Manville - Il filo nascosto
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA:
Christopher Plummer - Tutti i soldi del mondo
Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
