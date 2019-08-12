Teen Choice Awards 2019, trionfano Riverdale e Stranger Things: Tutti i vincitori

News Serie TV

Tra le serie più premiate anche la conclusa Shadowhunters.

Anche quest'anno le migliori serie i migliori attori hanno ricevuto la loro tavola da surf: è andato in scena sull'americana FOX il party di premiazione dei Teen Choice Awards 2019, condotto dall'ex protagonista di Pretty Little Liars Lucy Hale, dalla prossima stagione in tv con la nuova serie di The CW Katy Keene, l'atteso spin-off di Riverdale. E proprio a quest'ultima il pubblico più giovane ha assegnato la maggior parte dei premi, inclusa la tavola da surf di miglior serie drammatica, mentre la conclusa The Big Bang Theory ha vinto come miglior comedy. Tra le più premiate anche Shadowhunters, un'altra serie che ha salutato i suoi fan questa stagione, e la serie di fantascienza di Netflix Stranger Things. Ecco qui di seguito tutti i vincitori:

DRAMA

Good Trouble

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Riverdale

Runaways

Star

The Resident

ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Adam Huber, Dynasty

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Ryan Destiny, Star

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

COMEDY

Black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Giorno per giorno

Jane the Virgin

Le amiche di mamma

The Big Bang Theory

ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers

Marcel Ruiz, Giorno per giorno

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Candace Cameron Bure, Le amiche di mamma

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev, Fam

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Yara Shahidi, Black-ish

SERIE FANTASY/SCI-FI

Charmed

Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters

Supernatural

The 100

ATTORE IN UNA SERIE FANTASY/SCI-FI

Aubrey Joseph, Cloak & Dagger

Ross Lynch, Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina

Bob Morley, The 100

Jared Padalecki, Supernatural

Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE FANTASY/SCI-FI

Melonie Diaz, Charmed

Olivia Holt, Cloak & Dagger

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy

Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies

Kiernan Shipka, Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina

SERIE D'AZIONE

Arrow

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver

Supergirl

The Flash

ATTORE IN UNA SERIE D'AZIONE

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Ben McKenzie, Gotham

Brandon Routh, DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites, Titans

Lucas Till, MacGyver

ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE D'AZIONE

Jessica Alba, L.A.'s Finest

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Candice Patton, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Gabrielle Union, L.A.'s Finest

CATTIVO

Luke Baines, Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter, The Flash

Jon Cryer, Supergirl

Cameron Monaghan, Gotham

Adam Scott, The Good Place

Sea Shimooka, Arrow

COPPIA

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

SERIE DEL PASSATO

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

Friends

Il principe di Bel-Air

Moesha

The Office

SHOW ESTIVO

Cobra Kai

Nailed It!

So You Think You Can Dance

Stranger Things

The Bold Type

Younger

ATTORE IN UNA SERIE ESTIVA

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

Luka Sabbat, Grown-ish

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Diego Tinoco, On My Block

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE ESTIVA

Chloe Bennet, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Hilary Duff, Younger

Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block

Rose McIver, iZombie

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish