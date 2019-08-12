Teen Choice Awards 2019, trionfano Riverdale e Stranger Things: Tutti i vincitori
Tra le serie più premiate anche la conclusa Shadowhunters.
Anche quest'anno le migliori serie i migliori attori hanno ricevuto la loro tavola da surf: è andato in scena sull'americana FOX il party di premiazione dei Teen Choice Awards 2019, condotto dall'ex protagonista di Pretty Little Liars Lucy Hale, dalla prossima stagione in tv con la nuova serie di The CW Katy Keene, l'atteso spin-off di Riverdale. E proprio a quest'ultima il pubblico più giovane ha assegnato la maggior parte dei premi, inclusa la tavola da surf di miglior serie drammatica, mentre la conclusa The Big Bang Theory ha vinto come miglior comedy. Tra le più premiate anche Shadowhunters, un'altra serie che ha salutato i suoi fan questa stagione, e la serie di fantascienza di Netflix Stranger Things. Ecco qui di seguito tutti i vincitori:
DRAMA
Good Trouble
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Runaways
Star
The Resident
ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Adam Huber, Dynasty
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Ryan Destiny, Star
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble
Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
COMEDY
Black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Giorno per giorno
Jane the Virgin
Le amiche di mamma
The Big Bang Theory
ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers
Marcel Ruiz, Giorno per giorno
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
Candace Cameron Bure, Le amiche di mamma
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev, Fam
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Yara Shahidi, Black-ish
SERIE FANTASY/SCI-FI
Charmed
Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100
ATTORE IN UNA SERIE FANTASY/SCI-FI
Aubrey Joseph, Cloak & Dagger
Ross Lynch, Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
Bob Morley, The 100
Jared Padalecki, Supernatural
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE FANTASY/SCI-FI
Melonie Diaz, Charmed
Olivia Holt, Cloak & Dagger
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies
Kiernan Shipka, Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
SERIE D'AZIONE
Arrow
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash
ATTORE IN UNA SERIE D'AZIONE
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Brandon Routh, DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites, Titans
Lucas Till, MacGyver
ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE D'AZIONE
Jessica Alba, L.A.'s Finest
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Candice Patton, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Gabrielle Union, L.A.'s Finest
CATTIVO
Luke Baines, Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter, The Flash
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham
Adam Scott, The Good Place
Sea Shimooka, Arrow
COPPIA
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
SERIE DEL PASSATO
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Il principe di Bel-Air
Moesha
The Office
SHOW ESTIVO
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
Stranger Things
The Bold Type
Younger
ATTORE IN UNA SERIE ESTIVA
Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat, Grown-ish
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco, On My Block
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE ESTIVA
Chloe Bennet, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Hilary Duff, Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block
Rose McIver, iZombie
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
- Redattore specializzato in Serie TV
- Appassionato di animazione, videogame e fumetti