Stranger Things trionfa ai People's Choice Awards 2019: Tutti i vincitori per le Serie TV

The Big Bang Theory e Shadowhunters tra le altre serie premiate.

Stranger Things ha battuto Il Trono di Spade alla 45esima edizione dei People's Choice Awards, prestigioso riconoscimento assegnato dal pubblico alle serie tv e agli attori preferiti dell'anno. La serie di fantascienza disponibile in streaming su Netflix è stata premiata nelle categorie programma del 2019 e serie drammatica, battendo anche l'altrettanto favorita Riverdale, mentre Millie Bobby Brown ha ricevuto la nuova statuetta dei People's (una barra d'acciaio al posto della classica goccia di cristallo) come attrice preferita. Nelle altre categorie, l'ultima stagione ha permesso a The Big Bang Theory di affermarsi per la settima volta tra le comedy, mentre l'addio di Shadowhunters è strato premiato tra le serie sci-fi/fantasy. Segnaliamo inoltre la vittoria di Zendaya come interprete preferita in un drama per il suo ruolo in Euphoria.

PROGRAMMA PREFERITO

Grey's Anatomy

Il Trono di Spade

Riverdale

Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

WWE Raw​

DRAMA PREFERITO

Big Little Lies

Chicago P.D.

Grey's Anatomy

Il Trono di Spade

Riverdale

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

COMEDY PREFERITA

Grown-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Veep

ATTORE PREFERITO

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Il Trono di Spade

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

ATTRICE PREFERITA

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Sapade

Maisie Williams, Il Trono di Sapade

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Spade

Maisie Williams, Il Trono di Spade

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Zendaya, Euphoria

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA

Arrow

Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina

Shadowhunters

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

PROGRAMMA PREFERITO DA GUARDARE TUTTO D'UN FIATO

Il Trono di Spade

Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Orange Is the New Black

Outlander

Queer Eye

Stranger Things

The Umbrella Academy

Tredici

Foto: Alberto Rodriguez (E! Entertainment)