Stranger Things trionfa ai People's Choice Awards 2019: Tutti i vincitori per le Serie TV
The Big Bang Theory e Shadowhunters tra le altre serie premiate.
Stranger Things ha battuto Il Trono di Spade alla 45esima edizione dei People's Choice Awards, prestigioso riconoscimento assegnato dal pubblico alle serie tv e agli attori preferiti dell'anno. La serie di fantascienza disponibile in streaming su Netflix è stata premiata nelle categorie programma del 2019 e serie drammatica, battendo anche l'altrettanto favorita Riverdale, mentre Millie Bobby Brown ha ricevuto la nuova statuetta dei People's (una barra d'acciaio al posto della classica goccia di cristallo) come attrice preferita. Nelle altre categorie, l'ultima stagione ha permesso a The Big Bang Theory di affermarsi per la settima volta tra le comedy, mentre l'addio di Shadowhunters è strato premiato tra le serie sci-fi/fantasy. Segnaliamo inoltre la vittoria di Zendaya come interprete preferita in un drama per il suo ruolo in Euphoria.
PROGRAMMA PREFERITO
Grey's Anatomy
Il Trono di Spade
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
WWE Raw
DRAMA PREFERITO
Big Little Lies
Chicago P.D.
Grey's Anatomy
Il Trono di Spade
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
COMEDY PREFERITA
Grown-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Veep
ATTORE PREFERITO
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Il Trono di Spade
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
ATTRICE PREFERITA
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Sapade
Maisie Williams, Il Trono di Sapade
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Spade
Maisie Williams, Il Trono di Spade
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Zendaya, Euphoria
INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA
Arrow
Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
Shadowhunters
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
PROGRAMMA PREFERITO DA GUARDARE TUTTO D'UN FIATO
Il Trono di Spade
Law & Order: Unità Speciale
Orange Is the New Black
Outlander
Queer Eye
Stranger Things
The Umbrella Academy
Tredici
LEGGI ANCHE: Avengers: Endgame è il film dell'anno ai People's Choice Awards 2019: Tutti i vincitori della sezione film
Foto: Alberto Rodriguez (E! Entertainment)
- Redattore specializzato in Serie TV
- Appassionato di animazione, videogame e fumetti