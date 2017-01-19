People's Choice Awards 2017: Tutte le serie tv premiate
C'è grande varietà, come del resto ci si aspettava, nella lunga lista dei vincitori all'edizione 2017 dei People's Choice Awards, importante premio assegnato dal pubblico alle migliori produzioni e ai migliori interpreti dell'ultimo anno, la cui cerimonia di premiazione è andata in onda sull'americana CBS la scorsa notte.
Mentre Grey's Anatomy e The Big Bang Theory si riconfermano le serie broadcast più amate, piaccino This Is Us e Priyanka Chopra per la sua interpretazione in Quantico, così come risalta il trionfo di Bates Motel e Outlander tra le serie via cavo, con quest'ultima premiata anche come programma dell'anno. Ecco, nel dettaglio, tutti i vincitori nelle 28 (!) categorie:
PROGRAMMA PREFERITO
The Big Bang Theory
Grey's Anatomy
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
DRAMA BROADCAST PREFERITO
Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey's Anatomy
Le regole del delitto perfetto
Quantico
ATTORE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA
Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy)
Justin Chambers (Grey's Anatomy)
Scott Foley (Scandal)
Taylor Kinney (Chicago Fire)
Terrence Howard (Empire)
ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UN DRAMA
Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
Kerry Washington (Scandal)
Priyanka Chopra (Quantico)
Taraji P. Henson (Empire)
Viola Davis (Le regole del delitto perfetto)
COMEDY BROADCAST PREFERITA
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
The Big Bang Theory
ATTORE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Matthew Perry (The Odd Couple)
Tim Allen (L'uomo di casa)
ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UNA COMEDY
Anna Faris (Mom)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Zooey Deschanel (New Girl)
DRAMA VIA CAVO PREFERITO
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
The Americans
COMEDY VIA CAVO PREFERITA
Atlanta
Baby Daddy
C'è sempre il sole a Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
ATTORE VIA CAVO PREFERITO
Adam Devine (Workaholics)
Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel)
Kevin Hart (Real Husbands of Hollywood)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
ATTRICE VIA CAVO PREFERITA
Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars)
Hilary Duff (Younger)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars)
Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel)
DRAMA PREMIUM PREFERITO
Homeland
House of Cards
Narcos
Orange Is the New Black
Power
COMEDY PREMIUM PREFERITA
Le amiche di mamma
Shameless
The Mindy Project
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
ATTORE PREFERITO IN UNA SERIE PREMIUM
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Dwayne Johnson (Ballers)
Joshua Jackson (The Affair)
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Nick Jonas (Kingdom)
ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UNA SERIE PREMIUM
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Julia Louis Dreyfus (Veep)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)
Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black)
CRIME DRAMA PREFERITO
Criminal Minds
Law & Order: Unità Speciale
Lucifer
NCIS
The Blacklist
ATTORE PREFERITO IN UN CRIME DRAMA
Chris O'Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles)
Donnie Wahlberg (Blue Bloods)
LL Cool J (NCIS: Los Angeles)
Mark Harmon (NCIS)
Tom Selleck (Blue Bloods)
ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UN CRIME DRAMA
Jennifer Lopez (Shades of Blue)
Lucy Liu (Elementary)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Unità Speciale)
Pauley Perrette (NCIS)
Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.)
SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY BROADCAST PREFERITA
Arrow
C'era una volta
Supernatural
The Flash
The Vampire Diaries
SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY VIA CAVO PREFERITA
American Horror Story
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Teen Wolf
The Walking Dead
SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREMIUM PREFERITA
Il Trono di Spade
Marvel's Luke Cage
Outlander
Stranger Things
Westworld
ATTORE PREFERITO IN UNA SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY
Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead)
Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries)
Jensen Ackles (Supernatural)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf)
ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UNA SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Emilia Clarke (Il Trono di Spade)
Jennifer Morrison (C'era una volta)
Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
SERIE ANIMATA PREFERITA
American Dad!
Bob’s Burgers
I Griffin
I Simpson
South Park
NUOVO DRAMA PREFERITO
Bull
Conviction
Designated Survivor
Frequency
Lethal Weapon
MacGyver
No Tomorrow
Notorious
Pitch
Pure Genius
The Exorcist
This Is Us
Timeless
NUOVA COMEDY PREFERITA
American Housewife
Kevin Can Wait
Man With A Plan
Son of Zorn
Speechless
The Good Place
The Great Indoors
ATTORE PREFERITO IN UNA NUOVA SERIE
Damon Wayans (Lethal Weapon)
Kevin James (Kevin Can Wait)
Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor)
Matt LeBlanc (Man With A Plan)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UNA NUOVA SERIE
Jordana Brewster (Lethal Weapon)
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Minnie Driver (Speechless)
Piper Perabo (Notorious)
