People's Choice Awards 2017: Tutte le serie tv premiate

C'è grande varietà, come del resto ci si aspettava, nella lunga lista dei vincitori all'edizione 2017 dei People's Choice Awards, importante premio assegnato dal pubblico alle migliori produzioni e ai migliori interpreti dell'ultimo anno, la cui cerimonia di premiazione è andata in onda sull'americana CBS la scorsa notte.

Mentre Grey's Anatomy e The Big Bang Theory si riconfermano le serie broadcast più amate, piaccino This Is Us e Priyanka Chopra per la sua interpretazione in Quantico, così come risalta il trionfo di Bates Motel e Outlander tra le serie via cavo, con quest'ultima premiata anche come programma dell'anno. Ecco, nel dettaglio, tutti i vincitori nelle 28 (!) categorie:

PROGRAMMA PREFERITO

The Big Bang Theory

Grey's Anatomy

Outlander

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

DRAMA BROADCAST PREFERITO

Chicago Fire

Empire

Grey's Anatomy

Le regole del delitto perfetto

Quantico

ATTORE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA

Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy)

Justin Chambers (Grey's Anatomy)

Scott Foley (Scandal)

Taylor Kinney (Chicago Fire)

Terrence Howard (Empire)

ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UN DRAMA

Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

Kerry Washington (Scandal)

Priyanka Chopra (Quantico)

Taraji P. Henson (Empire)

Viola Davis (Le regole del delitto perfetto)

COMEDY BROADCAST PREFERITA

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

The Big Bang Theory

ATTORE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)

Matthew Perry (The Odd Couple)

Tim Allen (L'uomo di casa)

ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UNA COMEDY

Anna Faris (Mom)

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)

Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

Zooey Deschanel (New Girl)

DRAMA VIA CAVO PREFERITO

Bates Motel

Mr. Robot

Pretty Little Liars

Queen Sugar

The Americans

COMEDY VIA CAVO PREFERITA

Atlanta

Baby Daddy

C'è sempre il sole a Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

ATTORE VIA CAVO PREFERITO

Adam Devine (Workaholics)

Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel)

Kevin Hart (Real Husbands of Hollywood)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

ATTRICE VIA CAVO PREFERITA

Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars)

Hilary Duff (Younger)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars)

Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel)

DRAMA PREMIUM PREFERITO

Homeland

House of Cards

Narcos

Orange Is the New Black

Power

COMEDY PREMIUM PREFERITA

Le amiche di mamma

Shameless

The Mindy Project

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

ATTORE PREFERITO IN UNA SERIE PREMIUM

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Dwayne Johnson (Ballers)

Joshua Jackson (The Affair)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Nick Jonas (Kingdom)

ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UNA SERIE PREMIUM

Claire Danes (Homeland)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Julia Louis Dreyfus (Veep)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)

Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black)

CRIME DRAMA PREFERITO

Criminal Minds

Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Lucifer

NCIS

The Blacklist

ATTORE PREFERITO IN UN CRIME DRAMA

Chris O'Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Donnie Wahlberg (Blue Bloods)

LL Cool J (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Mark Harmon (NCIS)

Tom Selleck (Blue Bloods)

ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UN CRIME DRAMA

Jennifer Lopez (Shades of Blue)

Lucy Liu (Elementary)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Unità Speciale)

Pauley Perrette (NCIS)

Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.)

SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY BROADCAST PREFERITA

Arrow

C'era una volta

Supernatural

The Flash

The Vampire Diaries

SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY VIA CAVO PREFERITA

American Horror Story

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Teen Wolf

The Walking Dead

SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREMIUM PREFERITA

Il Trono di Spade

Marvel's Luke Cage

Outlander

Stranger Things

Westworld

ATTORE PREFERITO IN UNA SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY

Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead)

Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries)

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural)

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf)

ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UNA SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Emilia Clarke (Il Trono di Spade)

Jennifer Morrison (C'era una volta)

Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

SERIE ANIMATA PREFERITA

American Dad!

Bob’s Burgers

I Griffin

I Simpson

South Park

NUOVO DRAMA PREFERITO

Bull

Conviction

Designated Survivor

Frequency

Lethal Weapon

MacGyver

No Tomorrow

Notorious

Pitch

Pure Genius

The Exorcist

This Is Us

Timeless

NUOVA COMEDY PREFERITA

American Housewife

Kevin Can Wait

Man With A Plan

Son of Zorn

Speechless

The Good Place

The Great Indoors

ATTORE PREFERITO IN UNA NUOVA SERIE

Damon Wayans (Lethal Weapon)

Kevin James (Kevin Can Wait)

Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor)

Matt LeBlanc (Man With A Plan)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

ATTRICE PREFERITA IN UNA NUOVA SERIE

Jordana Brewster (Lethal Weapon)

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Minnie Driver (Speechless)

Piper Perabo (Notorious)