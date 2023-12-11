Golden Globe 2024: Tutte le Nomination per le Serie TV
Annunciate oggi a Los Angeles le nomination dell'81esima edizione del prestigioso premio assegnato dalla stampa estera di Hollywood.
Le nomination dell'81esima edizione dei Golden Globes, i premi televisivi e cinematografici assegnati annualmente della Hollywood Foreign Press Association, l'associazione che riunisce la stampa estera, sono state annunciate questa mattina a Los Angeles da Cedric The Entertainer (The Neighborhood) e Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS), due volti di CBS, la rete che negli Stati Uniti trasmetterà la cerimonia di premiazione il prossimo 7 gennaio.
MIGLIOR DRAMA
- 1923
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL
- Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Compagni di viaggio
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Lezioni di chimica
- Lo scontro
- Tutta la luce che non vediamo
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: La storia di Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Lo scontro
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Inseparabili
- Ali Wong, Lo scontro
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso