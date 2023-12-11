TGCom24
Golden Globe 2024: Tutte le Nomination per le Serie TV

Emanuele Manta

Annunciate oggi a Los Angeles le nomination dell'81esima edizione del prestigioso premio assegnato dalla stampa estera di Hollywood.

Le nomination dell'81esima edizione dei Golden Globes, i premi televisivi e cinematografici assegnati annualmente della Hollywood Foreign Press Association, l'associazione che riunisce la stampa estera, sono state annunciate questa mattina a Los Angeles da Cedric The Entertainer (The Neighborhood) e Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS), due volti di CBS, la rete che negli Stati Uniti trasmetterà la cerimonia di premiazione il prossimo 7 gennaio.

MIGLIOR DRAMA

  • 1923
  • Succession
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Dominic West, The Crown

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Emma Stone, The Curse

MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

  • Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Compagni di viaggio
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fargo
  • Lezioni di chimica
  • Lo scontro
  • Tutta la luce che non vediamo

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio
  • Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson, Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: La storia di Bass Reeves
  • Steven Yeun, Lo scontro

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz, Inseparabili
  • Ali Wong, Lo scontro

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Abby Elliott, The Bear
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
