Vincitori Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Succession e Ted Lasso le Serie TV più premiate

Tra le serie più premiate della 27esima edizione anche Squid Game e Omicidio a Easttown.

Con un paio di mesi di ritardo a causa della pandemia di Covid-19 e della recente nuova ondata di contagi, la scorsa notte, l'associazione dei critici americani e canadesi ha premiato le migliori serie tv e i migliori interpreti alla 27esima edizione dei Critics' Choice Awards. Una serata che non ha riservato sorprese. Come accaduto in altre premiazioni, sono state Succession, drama di HBO giunto alla terza stagione, e Ted Lasso, comedy di Apple TV+ in streaming da due stagioni, a salire più volte sul palcoscenico del Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel a Los Angeles, affermandosi nelle rispettive categorie e con i loro attori e attrici, inclusi Kieran Culkin per l'una e Hannah Waddingham per l'altra.

Tra le miniserie si sono affermate invece Omicidio a Easttown, altro titolo premiatissimo della stagione, e un po' meno prevedibilmente The White Lotus, un'altra produzione di HBO. Era atteso poi qualche meritato riconoscimento al fenomeno televisivo dell'ultimo anno. La produzione coreana di Netflix Squid Game è stata premiata come miglior serie straniera e per l'interpretazione di Lee Jung-jae, miglior attore in una serie drammatica contro colossi dello schermo che vanno dalla star di Succession Brian Cox al protagonista di This Is Us Sterling K. Brown. Ecco, qui di seguito, tutti i vincitori dell'edizione 2022.

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Tutti i vincitori

MIGLIOR DRAMA

Evil

For All Mankind

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

The Good Fight

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Katja Herbers, Evil

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Andrea Martin, Evil

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Christine Lahti, Evil

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

The Great

The Other Two

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Elle Fanning, The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh, La direttrice

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Ray Romano, Made for Love

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah, Saved by the Bell

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It's a Sin

La ferrovia sotterranea

Maid

Midnight Mass

Omicidio a Easttown​

WandaVision

MIGLIOR FILM TV

Come From Away

La mappa delle piccole cose perfette

List of a Lifetime

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Olly Alexander, It's a Sin

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu, La ferrovia sotterranea

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper, La ferrovia sotterranea

Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown

Christian Slater, Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown

Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown

MIGLIOR SERIE STRANIERA

Acapulco

Chiami il mio agente!

La casa di carta

Lupin

Narcos: Messico

Squid Game

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA