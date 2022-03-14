TGCom24
Vincitori Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Succession e Ted Lasso le Serie TV più premiate

Emanuele Manta
Tra le serie più premiate della 27esima edizione anche Squid Game e Omicidio a Easttown.

Vincitori Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Succession e Ted Lasso le Serie TV più premiate

Con un paio di mesi di ritardo a causa della pandemia di Covid-19 e della recente nuova ondata di contagi, la scorsa notte, l'associazione dei critici americani e canadesi ha premiato le migliori serie tv e i migliori interpreti alla 27esima edizione dei Critics' Choice Awards. Una serata che non ha riservato sorprese. Come accaduto in altre premiazioni, sono state Succession, drama di HBO giunto alla terza stagione, e Ted Lasso, comedy di Apple TV+ in streaming da due stagioni, a salire più volte sul palcoscenico del Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel a Los Angeles, affermandosi nelle rispettive categorie e con i loro attori e attrici, inclusi Kieran Culkin per l'una e Hannah Waddingham per l'altra.

Tra le miniserie si sono affermate invece Omicidio a Easttown, altro titolo premiatissimo della stagione, e un po' meno prevedibilmente The White Lotus, un'altra produzione di HBO. Era atteso poi qualche meritato riconoscimento al fenomeno televisivo dell'ultimo anno. La produzione coreana di Netflix Squid Game è stata premiata come miglior serie straniera e per l'interpretazione di Lee Jung-jae, miglior attore in una serie drammatica contro colossi dello schermo che vanno dalla star di Succession Brian Cox al protagonista di This Is Us Sterling K. Brown. Ecco, qui di seguito, tutti i vincitori dell'edizione 2022.

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Tutti i vincitori

MIGLIOR DRAMA

  • Evil
  • For All Mankind
  • Pose
  • Squid Game
  • Succession
  • The Good Fight
  • This Is Us
  • Yellowjackets

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Mike Colter, Evil
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Katja Herbers, Evil
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • MJ Rodriguez, Pose

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Justin Hartley, This Is Us
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Andrea Martin, Evil
  • Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
  • Christine Lahti, Evil
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

MIGLIOR COMEDY

  • Hacks
  • Insecure
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Great
  • The Other Two
  • What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Sandra Oh, La direttrice
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
  • Ray Romano, Made for Love
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
  • Molly Shannon, The Other Two
  • Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
  • Josie Totah, Saved by the Bell
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

  • Dopesick
  • Dr. Death
  • It's a Sin
  • La ferrovia sotterranea
  • Maid
  • Midnight Mass
  • Omicidio a Easttown​
  • WandaVision

MIGLIOR FILM TV

  • Come From Away
  • La mappa delle piccole cose perfette
  • List of a Lifetime
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Oslo
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

  • Olly Alexander, It's a Sin
  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • William Jackson Harper, Love Life
  • Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

  • Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Thuso Mbedu, La ferrovia sotterranea
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
  • William Jackson Harper, La ferrovia sotterranea
  • Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Christian Slater, Dr. Death
  • Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
  • Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown

MIGLIOR SERIE STRANIERA

  • Acapulco
  • Chiami il mio agente!
  • La casa di carta
  • Lupin
  • Narcos: Messico
  • Squid Game

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

  • Big Mouth
  • Bluey
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Q-Force
  • The Great North
  • What If...?​
