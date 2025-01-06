Golden Globe 2025: Shogun e Baby Reindeer le Serie TV più premiate
Grande serata per il drama storico di FX, premiato con 4 Golden Globe. Premi anche per la comedy Hack e la miniserie The Penguin.
Sono stati assegnati questa notte a Los Angeles i Golden Globe, i premi televisivi e cinematografici conferiti annualmente dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, l'associazione che riunisce la stampa estera di Hollywood, giunti all'82esima edizione. Nel corso della cerimonia, condotta dall'attrice e comica Nikki Glaser, sono state premiate le migliori Serie TV, i migliori film e i migliori interpreti dell'ultimo anno. Com'era ampiamente previsto e già era accaduto in altre circostanze simili, a trionfare è stato il drama storico di FX Shōgun, che si è portato a casa quattro statuette, una in ciascuna categoria in cui era candidato: miglior attore e attrice in un drama per Hiroyuki Sanada e Anna Sawai, miglior attore non protagonista per Tadanobu Asano e natualmente miglior drama. Ennesimo, ottimo risultato anche per Baby Reindeer di Netflix, premiata come miglior miniserie e Jessica Gunning come miglior attrice non protagonista. Segnaliamo inoltre il terzo Golden Globe consecutivo a Jeremy Allen White per la sua interpretazione nella comedy di FX The Bear, e il secondo a Jean Smart per Hacks di Max, premiata anche come miglior comedy. Ecco qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.
Golden Globe 2025: Tutti i Vincitori per le Serie TV
MIGLIOR DRAMA
VINCITORE: Shōgun
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
VINCITRICE: Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL
VINCITRICE: Hacks
- Abbott Elementary
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL
VINCITORE: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL
VINCITRICE: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITRICE: Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Ripley
- The Penguin
- True Detective: Night Country
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORE: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Ewan McGregor, Un gentiluomo a Mosca
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITRICE: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
VINCITORE: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, Máquina: Il pugile
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
VINCITRICE: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country