Golden Globe 2025: Shogun e Baby Reindeer le Serie TV più premiate

Grande serata per il drama storico di FX, premiato con 4 Golden Globe. Premi anche per la comedy Hack e la miniserie The Penguin.

Sono stati assegnati questa notte a Los Angeles i Golden Globe, i premi televisivi e cinematografici conferiti annualmente dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, l'associazione che riunisce la stampa estera di Hollywood, giunti all'82esima edizione. Nel corso della cerimonia, condotta dall'attrice e comica Nikki Glaser, sono state premiate le migliori Serie TV, i migliori film e i migliori interpreti dell'ultimo anno. Com'era ampiamente previsto e già era accaduto in altre circostanze simili, a trionfare è stato il drama storico di FX Shōgun, che si è portato a casa quattro statuette, una in ciascuna categoria in cui era candidato: miglior attore e attrice in un drama per Hiroyuki Sanada e Anna Sawai, miglior attore non protagonista per Tadanobu Asano e natualmente miglior drama. Ennesimo, ottimo risultato anche per Baby Reindeer di Netflix, premiata come miglior miniserie e Jessica Gunning come miglior attrice non protagonista. Segnaliamo inoltre il terzo Golden Globe consecutivo a Jeremy Allen White per la sua interpretazione nella comedy di FX The Bear, e il secondo a Jean Smart per Hacks di Max, premiata anche come miglior comedy. Ecco qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

Golden Globe 2025: Tutti i Vincitori per le Serie TV

MIGLIOR DRAMA

VINCITORE: Shōgun

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

Squid Game

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

VINCITRICE: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL

VINCITRICE: Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Bear

The Gentlemen

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

VINCITORE: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

VINCITRICE: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITRICE: Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Ripley

The Penguin

True Detective: Night Country​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Ewan McGregor, Un gentiluomo a Mosca

Andrew Scott, Ripley

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITRICE: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

VINCITORE: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, Máquina: Il pugile

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

VINCITRICE: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country