News Serie TV

Golden Globe 2025: Shogun e Baby Reindeer le Serie TV più premiate

Emanuele Manta
4

Grande serata per il drama storico di FX, premiato con 4 Golden Globe. Premi anche per la comedy Hack e la miniserie The Penguin.

Golden Globe 2025: Shogun e Baby Reindeer le Serie TV più premiate

Sono stati assegnati questa notte a Los Angeles i Golden Globe, i premi televisivi e cinematografici conferiti annualmente dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, l'associazione che riunisce la stampa estera di Hollywood, giunti all'82esima edizione. Nel corso della cerimonia, condotta dall'attrice e comica Nikki Glaser, sono state premiate le migliori Serie TV, i migliori film e i migliori interpreti dell'ultimo anno. Com'era ampiamente previsto e già era accaduto in altre circostanze simili, a trionfare è stato il drama storico di FX Shōgun, che si è portato a casa quattro statuette, una in ciascuna categoria in cui era candidato: miglior attore e attrice in un drama per Hiroyuki Sanada e Anna Sawai, miglior attore non protagonista per Tadanobu Asano e natualmente miglior drama. Ennesimo, ottimo risultato anche per Baby Reindeer di Netflix, premiata come miglior miniserie e Jessica Gunning come miglior attrice non protagonista. Segnaliamo inoltre il terzo Golden Globe consecutivo a Jeremy Allen White per la sua interpretazione nella comedy di FX The Bear, e il secondo a Jean Smart per Hacks di Max, premiata anche come miglior comedy. Ecco qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

Golden Globe 2025: Tutti i Vincitori per le Serie TV

MIGLIOR DRAMA

VINCITORE: Shōgun

  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Slow Horses
  • Squid Game
  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

  • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

VINCITRICE: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley, Black Doves
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

MIGLIOR COMEDY O MUSICAL

VINCITRICE: Hacks

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Bear
  • The Gentlemen

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

VINCITORE: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY O MUSICAL

VINCITRICE: Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITRICE: Baby Reindeer

  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Ripley
  • The Penguin
  • True Detective: Night Country​

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Ewan McGregor, Un gentiluomo a Mosca
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITRICE: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Kate Winslet, The Regime

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

VINCITORE: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Diego Luna, Máquina: Il pugile
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

VINCITRICE: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Leggi anche Golden Globe 2025: Ecco tutti i vincitori per le categorie cinema
Schede di riferimento
Baby Reindeer
Anno: 2024
3,4
Baby Reindeer
Shogun
Anno: 2024
4,0
Shogun
Emanuele Manta
  • Redattore specializzato in Serie TV
  • Appassionato di animazione, videogame e fumetti
