Emmy 2021: Le Nomination della 73esima edizione

Emanuele Manta

Ecco le serie tv e gli attori nominati al prestigioso premio. Ci sono anche The Boys, Pose, Cobra Kai e Lovecraft Country.

L'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi le nomination dell'edizione 2021 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 73 anni celebra l'eccellenza della tv, premiando i programmi, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultima stagione si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. A condurre lo show, che potete rivedere qui di seguito, sono stati, in aggiunta al presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma, gli attori Ron Cephas Jones e Jasmine Cephas Jones, padre e figlia, entrambi premiati con l'Emmy lo scorso anno per i loro ruoli in This Is Us#FreeRayshawn rispettivamente, e ora tra i volti de La storia di LiseyBlindspotting.

In aggiornamento...

Emmy 2021: Tutte le Nomination della 73esima edizione

DRAMA

  • Bridgerton
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Pose
  • The Boys
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Mandalorian
  • This Is Us

COMEDY

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • Il metodo Kominsky
  • L'assistente di volo
  • PEN15
  • Ted Lasso​

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
  • Josh O'Connor, The Crown
  • Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose
  • Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Kenan

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Aidy Bryant, Shrill
  • Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
  • O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
  • Emerald Fennell, The Crown
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky
  • Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Rosie Perez, L'assistente di volo
  • Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MINISERIE

  • I May Destroy You
  • La ferrovia sotterranea
  • La regina degli scacchi
  • Omicidio Easttown
  • WandaVision​

FILM TV

  • Natale in città con Dolly Parton
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Sylvie's Love
  • Zio Frank

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi
  • Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi
  • Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi
  • Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

  • Steven Canals, Pose - Series Finale
  • Benjamin Caron, The Crown - Come in una favola
  • Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo
  • Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale - The Wilderness
  • Jessica Hobbs, The Crown - Guerra
  • Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton - Diamante di prima qualità

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

  • Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose - Series Finale
  • Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale - Home
  • Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio
  • Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 13: La Jedi
  • Misha Green, Lovecraft Country - Tramonto
  • Peter Morgan, The Crown - Guerra
  • Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys - Quello che so

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

  • Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Charles Dance, The Crown
  • Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
  • Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
  • Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

  • Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
  • Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
  • Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
  • Morgan Freeman, Il metodo Kominsky
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Bernadette Peters, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey
  • Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

  • Big Mouth
  • Bob's Burgers
  • Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
  • I Simpson
  • South Park: The Pandemic Special

L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.

