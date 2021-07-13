Emmy 2021: Le Nomination della 73esima edizione
Ecco le serie tv e gli attori nominati al prestigioso premio. Ci sono anche The Boys, Pose, Cobra Kai e Lovecraft Country.
L'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi le nomination dell'edizione 2021 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 73 anni celebra l'eccellenza della tv, premiando i programmi, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultima stagione si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. A condurre lo show, che potete rivedere qui di seguito, sono stati, in aggiunta al presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma, gli attori Ron Cephas Jones e Jasmine Cephas Jones, padre e figlia, entrambi premiati con l'Emmy lo scorso anno per i loro ruoli in This Is Us e #FreeRayshawn rispettivamente, e ora tra i volti de La storia di Lisey e Blindspotting.
DRAMA
- Bridgerton
- Lovecraft Country
- Pose
- The Boys
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Mandalorian
- This Is Us
COMEDY
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- Il metodo Kominsky
- L'assistente di volo
- PEN15
- Ted Lasso
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, L'assistente di volo
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MINISERIE
- I May Destroy You
- La ferrovia sotterranea
- La regina degli scacchi
- Omicidio Easttown
- WandaVision
FILM TV
- Natale in città con Dolly Parton
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie's Love
- Zio Frank
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi
- Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi
- Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown
- Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
- Steven Canals, Pose - Series Finale
- Benjamin Caron, The Crown - Come in una favola
- Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo
- Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale - The Wilderness
- Jessica Hobbs, The Crown - Guerra
- Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton - Diamante di prima qualità
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
- Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose - Series Finale
- Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale - Home
- Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio
- Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 13: La Jedi
- Misha Green, Lovecraft Country - Tramonto
- Peter Morgan, The Crown - Guerra
- Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys - Quello che so
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman, Il metodo Kominsky
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bernadette Peters, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
- Big Mouth
- Bob's Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- I Simpson
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
CREDITI DI APERTURA
EFFETTI SPECIALI
L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.