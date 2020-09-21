TGCom24
Emmy 2020, tutti i vincitori: Una grande serata per Watchmen e Schitt's Creek

Emanuele Manta

Tra le serie drammatiche, prevale come da previsione Succession. HBO è ancora una volta la rete più premiata.

Emmy 2020, tutti i vincitori: Una grande serata per Watchmen e Schitt's Creek

L'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha proclamato la scorsa notte i vincitori dell'edizione 2020 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 72 anni celebra l'eccellenza della tv, premiando i programmi, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultima stagione si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. In aggiornamento...

Emmy 2020: Tutti i Vincitori della 72esima edizione

DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale

COMEDY
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Il metodo Kominsky
Insecure
La fantastica signora Maisel
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
What We Do in the Shadows

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, Il metodo Kominsky
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, La fantastica signora Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, La fantastica signora Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

MINISERIE
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

FILM TV
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton: Le corde del cuore: These Old Bones
El Camino: Il film di Breaking Bad
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. il Reverendo

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, Un volto, due destini

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. il Reverendo
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

REGIA PER UN DRAMA
Benjamin Caron, The Crown: Aberfan
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland: Prigionieri di guerra
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown: Grido d'allarme
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show: Il silenzio della verità
Mark Mylod, Succession: Non è il caso di piangere
Andrij Parekh, Succession: La caccia
Alik Sakharov, Ozark: Fire Pink Road
Ben Semanoff, Ozark: Su casa es mi casa

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
James Burrows, Will & Grace: Lucy ed io
Andrew Cividino & Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek: Happy Ending
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family: Finale (2)
Daniel Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel: Fantastica radio
Matt Shakman, The Great: Episodio 1
Amy Sherman-Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel: O il cabaret o il cavolo
Ramy Youssef, Ramy: Miakhalifa.mov

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People: Episodio 5
Steph Green, Watchmen: Una leggera paura dei fulmini
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen: È estate e stiamo finendo il ghiaccio
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere: Trovare un modo
Stephen Williams, Watchmen: Questo essere straordinario

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
Jesse Armstrong, Succession: Non è il caso di piangere
Miki Johnson, Ozark: Fire Pink Road
Peter Morgan, The Crown: Aberfan
Chris Mundy, Ozark: All in
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul: Strade cattive
John Shiban, Ozark: Scontro finale
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul: Portantino

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows: Collaborazione
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek: Happy Ending
Tony McNamara, The Great
David West Read, Schitt's Creek: The Presidential Suite
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows: La grande fuga
Michael Schur, The Good Place: Ritorno all'oceano
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows: Fantasmi

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America: Shirley
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable: Episodio 1
Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen: Questo essere straordinario
Sally Rooney & Alice Birch, Normal People: Episodio 3
Anna Winger, Unorthodox: Parte 1

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
I Simpson
Rick And Morty

L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.



Emanuele Manta
  • Redattore specializzato in Serie TV
  • Appassionato di animazione, videogame e fumetti
