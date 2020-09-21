Emmy 2020, tutti i vincitori: Una grande serata per Watchmen e Schitt's Creek

News Serie TV

Tra le serie drammatiche, prevale come da previsione Succession. HBO è ancora una volta la rete più premiata.

L'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha proclamato la scorsa notte i vincitori dell'edizione 2020 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 72 anni celebra l'eccellenza della tv, premiando i programmi, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultima stagione si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. In aggiornamento...

Emmy 2020: Tutti i Vincitori della 72esima edizione

DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

COMEDY

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Il metodo Kominsky

Insecure

La fantastica signora Maisel

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

What We Do in the Shadows

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, Il metodo Kominsky

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, La fantastica signora Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, La fantastica signora Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

MINISERIE

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

FILM TV

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton: Le corde del cuore: These Old Bones

El Camino: Il film di Breaking Bad

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. il Reverendo

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, Un volto, due destini

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. il Reverendo

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Benjamin Caron, The Crown: Aberfan

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland: Prigionieri di guerra

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown: Grido d'allarme

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show: Il silenzio della verità

Mark Mylod, Succession: Non è il caso di piangere

Andrij Parekh, Succession: La caccia

Alik Sakharov, Ozark: Fire Pink Road

Ben Semanoff, Ozark: Su casa es mi casa

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

James Burrows, Will & Grace: Lucy ed io

Andrew Cividino & Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek: Happy Ending

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family: Finale (2)

Daniel Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel: Fantastica radio

Matt Shakman, The Great: Episodio 1

Amy Sherman-Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel: O il cabaret o il cavolo

Ramy Youssef, Ramy: Miakhalifa.mov

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People: Episodio 5

Steph Green, Watchmen: Una leggera paura dei fulmini

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen: È estate e stiamo finendo il ghiaccio

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere: Trovare un modo

Stephen Williams, Watchmen: Questo essere straordinario

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Jesse Armstrong, Succession: Non è il caso di piangere

Miki Johnson, Ozark: Fire Pink Road

Peter Morgan, The Crown: Aberfan

Chris Mundy, Ozark: All in

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul: Strade cattive

John Shiban, Ozark: Scontro finale

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul: Portantino

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows: Collaborazione

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek: Happy Ending

Tony McNamara, The Great

David West Read, Schitt's Creek: The Presidential Suite

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows: La grande fuga

Michael Schur, The Good Place: Ritorno all'oceano

Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows: Fantasmi

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America: Shirley

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable: Episodio 1

Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen: Questo essere straordinario

Sally Rooney & Alice Birch, Normal People: Episodio 3

Anna Winger, Unorthodox: Parte 1

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

I Simpson

Rick And Morty

L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.