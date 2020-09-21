Emmy 2020, tutti i vincitori: Una grande serata per Watchmen e Schitt's Creek
Tra le serie drammatiche, prevale come da previsione Succession. HBO è ancora una volta la rete più premiata.
L'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha proclamato la scorsa notte i vincitori dell'edizione 2020 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 72 anni celebra l'eccellenza della tv, premiando i programmi, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultima stagione si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. In aggiornamento...
Emmy 2020: Tutti i Vincitori della 72esima edizione
DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
COMEDY
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Il metodo Kominsky
Insecure
La fantastica signora Maisel
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
What We Do in the Shadows
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, Il metodo Kominsky
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, La fantastica signora Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, La fantastica signora Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
MINISERIE
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
FILM TV
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton: Le corde del cuore: These Old Bones
El Camino: Il film di Breaking Bad
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. il Reverendo
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, Un volto, due destini
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. il Reverendo
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
Benjamin Caron, The Crown: Aberfan
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland: Prigionieri di guerra
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown: Grido d'allarme
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show: Il silenzio della verità
Mark Mylod, Succession: Non è il caso di piangere
Andrij Parekh, Succession: La caccia
Alik Sakharov, Ozark: Fire Pink Road
Ben Semanoff, Ozark: Su casa es mi casa
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
James Burrows, Will & Grace: Lucy ed io
Andrew Cividino & Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek: Happy Ending
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family: Finale (2)
Daniel Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel: Fantastica radio
Matt Shakman, The Great: Episodio 1
Amy Sherman-Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel: O il cabaret o il cavolo
Ramy Youssef, Ramy: Miakhalifa.mov
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People: Episodio 5
Steph Green, Watchmen: Una leggera paura dei fulmini
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen: È estate e stiamo finendo il ghiaccio
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere: Trovare un modo
Stephen Williams, Watchmen: Questo essere straordinario
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
Jesse Armstrong, Succession: Non è il caso di piangere
Miki Johnson, Ozark: Fire Pink Road
Peter Morgan, The Crown: Aberfan
Chris Mundy, Ozark: All in
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul: Strade cattive
John Shiban, Ozark: Scontro finale
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul: Portantino
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows: Collaborazione
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek: Happy Ending
Tony McNamara, The Great
David West Read, Schitt's Creek: The Presidential Suite
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows: La grande fuga
Michael Schur, The Good Place: Ritorno all'oceano
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows: Fantasmi
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America: Shirley
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable: Episodio 1
Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen: Questo essere straordinario
Sally Rooney & Alice Birch, Normal People: Episodio 3
Anna Winger, Unorthodox: Parte 1
PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
I Simpson
Rick And Morty
L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.
- Redattore specializzato in Serie TV
- Appassionato di animazione, videogame e fumetti