Orange Is the New Black, concluse le riprese dell'ultima stagione: Le foto e i pensieri delle protagoniste
I cancelli della prigione più osservata della tv, quella che ha fatto da scenario alle divertenti vicende di Orange Is the New Black, si sono chiusi. Per sempre. In vista della conclusione ieri a New York della produzione della settima e ultima stagione del dramedy al femminile di Netflix, negli ultimi giorni l'ideatrice Jenji Kohan e i membri del cast hanno usato i social network per condividere con i fan i propri sentimenti circa la fine di questo glorioso capitolo delle loro vite, non solo professionali. Foto, video e pensieri emozionati ed emozionanti in attesa che gli ultimi episodi della storia di Piper, Alex e delle altre detenute arrivino sul servizio di video in streaming, indicativamente entro la fine dell'anno.
Jenji Kohan: "Questa è una famiglia".
Taylor Schilling (Piper): "Le riprese di Orange Is the New Black si sono concluse! Wow. Ho il cuore pieno, dolorante e traboccante gratitudine. Mi sento un po' stordita".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
OITNB series wrap! WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy. #orangefamily forever. #thatsawrap 🧡🧡🧡🧡@lauraprepon #katemulgrew @uzoaduba @daniebb3 @tarynmanning @nicksandow @sheisdash @selenisleyvaofficial @yaelstone @acmoore9 @nlyonne @jackiecruz @theonlyelizabethrodriguez @thecrusher007 @mslauragomez @dalesoules @mattvanpeters @alysiareiner @ijnej @ttobie @markburley @lvinnecour @nerikyle @carolapaiz @angeldeangelis @karenreutermakeup711 @valerievelez76 @dierblessed @stephbarrmakeup @makeupartistlife @jennrogien @pinkpenny169 #cindyholland
Laura Prepon (Alex): "Ho sempre amato lavorare con questo splendore, Taylor Schilling!".
Kate Mulgrew (Red): "Oggi è il mio ultimo giorno di riprese. Mentre Red dice addio a sette anni straordinari, Janeway [il personaggio da lei interpretato precedentemente in Star Trek: Voyager] brinda e manda baci a tutti i capitani e cuochi che rendono la vita sfrigolante".
Natasha Lyonne (Nicky): "All'ultima ripresa, un suono gutturale è uscito da me, come un animale ferito".
Taryn Manning (Pennsatucky): "Ho finito. È stato un viaggio di 7 anni puro, eccitante, illuminante e talvolta traumatico, ma fantastico, di quelli che cambiano la vita. Un'esperienza che non dimenticherò mai. Un momento della vita che ricorderò per sempre. Tutte le persone fantastiche con cui e per cui ho lavorato, tutti i sentimenti che abbiamo condiviso e tutto il tempo trascorso insieme... Auguro una vita e un futuro belli a tutti! Vi voglio davvero bene! Grazie dal profondo del mio cuore".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
That’s a wrap for me ✝️ What a neat, exciting, enlightening, sometimes traumatic but fantastic 7 year journey we had on a 7 year amazing, life changing show @oitnb A forever experience I shall never forget❤️ A life changing one I will always remember. All the amazing people I worked with and for, all the feelings we shared and all the time spent. This is for anyone I could not share a goodbye with💟 I do not like goodbyes😔 I am off to another loving and loyal job I am so grateful to have had in Hawaii! My good fam @hawaiifive0cbs #aloha!!! I love you and think of me during the wrap party where goodbyes are shared! I Wish my cast mates, crew, Netflix, Lionsgate, New York, and my beloved team and everyone’s teams for seeing the potential in the show and for winning! I wish a beautiful life and future for all! I Really love you all! Thank you from the bottom of my ❤️ #7 #oitnb #netflix #lionsgate #actor #god Maybe one day my cast mates will like my photos and invite me out if I get to be as cool! ❤️
Adrienne C. Moore (Black Cindy): "Torno con la mente a questo giorno di 3 anni fa, quando filmammo quelli che sarebbero stati gli ultimi momenti di Poussey. Quante emozioni. Amai il fatto che fossimo tutte lì per questa scena. Ascoltammo tutte attentamente mentre il regista ci spiegò accuratamente come la scena sarebbe stata realizzata. Eravamo tutte lì per Samira mentre metteva in scena splendidamente questa tragica realtà. Ed eravamo tutte lì per dire addio a Poussey, una luce così splendente. Fu una lunga notte. Lavorammo fino all'una del mattino, all'incirca. Eravamo tutte stanche, ma sapevamo che quella notte stavamo facendo qualcosa di così bello e monumentale".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
#TBT #BTS to this exact day 3 years ago when we filmed what would be Poussey's final moments. So many emotions. I loved that we were all there for this scene. We all listened intently as the director explained how this scene would be carefully laid out. We were all there for Samira as she beautifully portrayed this tragic reality. And we were all there to say goodbye to Poussey, such a light. It was a long night. We worked until about 1 in the morning. We were all tired, but we knew we were doing something so great and monumental that night. #blacklivesmatter. . . . WE LITERALLY BURNED THE MIDNIGHT OIL. . . I love this picture of Samira, cause anyone that knows her and how she enjoys food, would be fond of this photo. #oitnb #finalseason
Nick Sandow (Joe): "Riprese finite per Joe Caputo! Mi mancherai, Joe. È stato un gran bel viaggio".
Elizabeth Rodriguez (Aleida): "Con 5 giorni alla fine delle riprese di Orange Is the New Black, mi trovo inondata da così tanti pensieri e sentimenti... Mi mancheranno queste donne fenomenali".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
With 5 days of shooting left on @oitnb I find myself flooded with so many thoughts and feelings... I wanted to share these from a couple of months ago when @realleadelaria popped by to say hello. I’m gonna miss these phenomenal women @oitnb @netflix @piperkerman @ijnej #orangefamily #talent #heart #fierce #women 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡#womenempowerment Los últimos 5 días de grabación de @oitnb. Tengo tantos recuerdos y sentimientos, no puedo poner en palabras. Voy a entrañar a estas mujeres fenomenales
Jessica Pimentel (Maria): "Non sto piangendo, voi sì". "Sì, è un po' sfocata. No, non avete idea di chi siano queste persone. Questa è una tradizione di Orange Is the New Black. Alla fine di ogni stagione, ci celebriamo a vicenda. Quindi, per favore, festeggiate il nostro staff che gestisce le telecamere, le luci, il suono, i costumi, il set e gli oggetti di scena. Queste sono le persone che hanno reso possibile la vostra serie preferita".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Yes it's a little blurry. No. you have no idea who these people are. Tonight is an Orange is the New Black tradition. At the end of every season we celebrate each other. So please celebrate our crew that handles the cameras, the lights, the sound, the costumes, the makeup, the set and props. These are the people that make your favorite show happen. #orangefamily
Laura Gómez (Blanca): "Qualsiasi cosa si ribelli in me, l'ho messa tutta in questo fantastico personaggio. La prima volta che l'abbiamo incontrata, era una pazza che parlava con il diavolo in un bagno. Sapevamo poco di lei. Stanislavsky è stato il primo a dire: 'Non esistono piccoli ruoli'. Se mai ci fosse una prova, potrei testimoniarlo. Che corsa. Che serie. Che persone visionarie l'ideatrice Jenji Kohan, i produttori e gli sceneggiatori. Che memorie quelle di Piper Kerman. Che cast e che troupe. Che regalo!".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Whatever rebel in me, I got to put it all to use in this amazing character. First time we ever saw her, she was a crazy lady talking to the devil in a bathroom stall. Little did we know. Stanislavsky said it first: “There are no small roles.” If ever there was proof, I can testify to that. What a run. What a show. What a visionary creator -@ijnej- producers & writers. What a memoir by @piperkerman. What a cast & crew. What a gift! 🍊 Recuerdos del set. Rebelde con causa. Todo tiene su final. ¡Gracias totales! @oitnb #oitnb #blancaflores #sorrynotsorry
Dale Soules (Frieda): "Ultimo giorno dell'ultima settimana in Orange Is the New Black - eccomi qui con [l'autrice delle memorie che hanno ispirato la serie] Piper Kerman. È stata una giornata agrodolce! Mando il mio affetto alle ragazze di OITNB, ora e sempre".
Michael Harney (Sam): "Mentre ci avviciniamo all'ultimo giorno di riprese, voglio ringraziare tutti voi che ci avete seguito in Orange Is the New Black".
Lea DeLaria (Big Boo): "In quest'ultimo giorno di riprese, bei ricordi mi passano per la testa senza un particolare ordine. Grazie a Orange Is the New Black per avermi reso la regina delle lesbiche Big Boo".
Alysia Reiner (Fig): "E questa è la fine di Fig e Caputo. Che avventura. Chi l'avrebbe detto? Sette anni sulle montagne russe. Nick Sandow, sarò per sempre grata per la tua collaborazione in questa magica corsa in Orange Is the New Black. Jenji Kohan, sette milioni di grazie".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
And that’s a wrap on Fig & Caputo. What a ride. Who would have thunk it? 7 year roller coaster of hate fucking turns to, dare I say....??? @nicksandow I will forever be grateful for your partnership on this magical @oitnb carpet ride. @ijnej seven million thank yous. & fans: share your fav #fig&caputo moments to help us say ... see you next Tuesday. ;) #oitnb #oitnbfamily #season7 #bye
Lori Petty (Lolly): "Lolly ha finito... Grazie Orange Is the New Black e Netflix, e grazie a voi fan, così pazzi e amorevoli. Vi voglio un mondo di bene".
Emily Tarver (Artesian): "È finita! Grazie a tutti coloro che hanno lavorato a questa serie e a tutte le persone adorabili che la guardano. Grazie Jenji Kohan, per il tuo ingegno, il tuo affetto e il tuo sostegno. In Orange Is the New Black ho conosciuto Beth Dover, Lisa Vinnecour e tante altre persone estremamente importanti che amerò per sempre".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
That’s a wrap! Thank you to everyone who worked on this show and all the lovely people who watch it! I’m so grateful. Thank you @ijnej - for your brain, heart and support. I met @viccimartinez 💕and @officialbethdover and @lvinnecour and so many other hugely important people that I will love forever on @oitnb 🍊🧡🍊#orangefamily #seeyouinseason8JKJKJK #imfineitsfineimfine
Piper Kerman: "Oggi è il mio ultimo giorno sul set di Orange Is the New Black".
