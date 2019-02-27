Orange Is the New Black, concluse le riprese dell'ultima stagione: Le foto e i pensieri delle protagoniste

I cancelli della prigione più osservata della tv, quella che ha fatto da scenario alle divertenti vicende di Orange Is the New Black, si sono chiusi. Per sempre. In vista della conclusione ieri a New York della produzione della settima e ultima stagione del dramedy al femminile di Netflix, negli ultimi giorni l'ideatrice Jenji Kohan e i membri del cast hanno usato i social network per condividere con i fan i propri sentimenti circa la fine di questo glorioso capitolo delle loro vite, non solo professionali. Foto, video e pensieri emozionati ed emozionanti in attesa che gli ultimi episodi della storia di Piper, Alex e delle altre detenute arrivino sul servizio di video in streaming, indicativamente entro la fine dell'anno.

Jenji Kohan: "Questa è una famiglia".

Taylor Schilling (Piper): "Le riprese di Orange Is the New Black si sono concluse! Wow. Ho il cuore pieno, dolorante e traboccante gratitudine. Mi sento un po' stordita".

Laura Prepon (Alex): "Ho sempre amato lavorare con questo splendore, Taylor Schilling!".

Kate Mulgrew (Red): "Oggi è il mio ultimo giorno di riprese. Mentre Red dice addio a sette anni straordinari, Janeway [il personaggio da lei interpretato precedentemente in Star Trek: Voyager] brinda e manda baci a tutti i capitani e cuochi che rendono la vita sfrigolante".

Natasha Lyonne (Nicky): "All'ultima ripresa, un suono gutturale è uscito da me, come un animale ferito".

Taryn Manning (Pennsatucky): "Ho finito. È stato un viaggio di 7 anni puro, eccitante, illuminante e talvolta traumatico, ma fantastico, di quelli che cambiano la vita. Un'esperienza che non dimenticherò mai. Un momento della vita che ricorderò per sempre. Tutte le persone fantastiche con cui e per cui ho lavorato, tutti i sentimenti che abbiamo condiviso e tutto il tempo trascorso insieme... Auguro una vita e un futuro belli a tutti! Vi voglio davvero bene! Grazie dal profondo del mio cuore".

Adrienne C. Moore (Black Cindy): "Torno con la mente a questo giorno di 3 anni fa, quando filmammo quelli che sarebbero stati gli ultimi momenti di Poussey. Quante emozioni. Amai il fatto che fossimo tutte lì per questa scena. Ascoltammo tutte attentamente mentre il regista ci spiegò accuratamente come la scena sarebbe stata realizzata. Eravamo tutte lì per Samira mentre metteva in scena splendidamente questa tragica realtà. Ed eravamo tutte lì per dire addio a Poussey, una luce così splendente. Fu una lunga notte. Lavorammo fino all'una del mattino, all'incirca. Eravamo tutte stanche, ma sapevamo che quella notte stavamo facendo qualcosa di così bello e monumentale".

Nick Sandow (Joe): "Riprese finite per Joe Caputo! Mi mancherai, Joe. È stato un gran bel viaggio".

Elizabeth Rodriguez (Aleida): "Con 5 giorni alla fine delle riprese di Orange Is the New Black, mi trovo inondata da così tanti pensieri e sentimenti... Mi mancheranno queste donne fenomenali".

Jessica Pimentel (Maria): "Non sto piangendo, voi sì". "Sì, è un po' sfocata. No, non avete idea di chi siano queste persone. Questa è una tradizione di Orange Is the New Black. Alla fine di ogni stagione, ci celebriamo a vicenda. Quindi, per favore, festeggiate il nostro staff che gestisce le telecamere, le luci, il suono, i costumi, il set e gli oggetti di scena. Queste sono le persone che hanno reso possibile la vostra serie preferita".

Laura Gómez (Blanca): "Qualsiasi cosa si ribelli in me, l'ho messa tutta in questo fantastico personaggio. La prima volta che l'abbiamo incontrata, era una pazza che parlava con il diavolo in un bagno. Sapevamo poco di lei. Stanislavsky è stato il primo a dire: 'Non esistono piccoli ruoli'. Se mai ci fosse una prova, potrei testimoniarlo. Che corsa. Che serie. Che persone visionarie l'ideatrice Jenji Kohan, i produttori e gli sceneggiatori. Che memorie quelle di Piper Kerman. Che cast e che troupe. Che regalo!".

Dale Soules (Frieda): "Ultimo giorno dell'ultima settimana in Orange Is the New Black - eccomi qui con [l'autrice delle memorie che hanno ispirato la serie] Piper Kerman. È stata una giornata agrodolce! Mando il mio affetto alle ragazze di OITNB, ora e sempre".

Michael Harney (Sam): "Mentre ci avviciniamo all'ultimo giorno di riprese, voglio ringraziare tutti voi che ci avete seguito in Orange Is the New Black".

Lea DeLaria (Big Boo): "In quest'ultimo giorno di riprese, bei ricordi mi passano per la testa senza un particolare ordine. Grazie a Orange Is the New Black per avermi reso la regina delle lesbiche Big Boo".

Alysia Reiner (Fig): "E questa è la fine di Fig e Caputo. Che avventura. Chi l'avrebbe detto? Sette anni sulle montagne russe. Nick Sandow, sarò per sempre grata per la tua collaborazione in questa magica corsa in Orange Is the New Black. Jenji Kohan, sette milioni di grazie".

Lori Petty (Lolly): "Lolly ha finito... Grazie Orange Is the New Black e Netflix, e grazie a voi fan, così pazzi e amorevoli. Vi voglio un mondo di bene".

Emily Tarver (Artesian): "È finita! Grazie a tutti coloro che hanno lavorato a questa serie e a tutte le persone adorabili che la guardano. Grazie Jenji Kohan, per il tuo ingegno, il tuo affetto e il tuo sostegno. In Orange Is the New Black ho conosciuto Beth Dover, Lisa Vinnecour e tante altre persone estremamente importanti che amerò per sempre".

Piper Kerman: "Oggi è il mio ultimo giorno sul set di Orange Is the New Black".