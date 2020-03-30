Il Trono di Spade: È morto il cane che ha interpretato il metalupo Estate

News Serie TV

Era stato il fedele compagno di Bran Stark nel primo episodio della serie HBO.

Una brutta notizia per i fan de Il Trono di Spade: Odin, il cane che ha interpretato il metalupo di Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) chiamato Estate, è morto. L'animale, un bellissimo Inuit di dieci anni, aveva interpretato il fedele compagno di Bran nel primo episodio della serie, quando era ancora solo un cucciolo. Nonostante le cure a cui i suoi padroni l'hanno sottoposto, Odin è scomparso per le conseguenze di un cancro diagnosticato lo scorso novembre.

Il messaggio di addio a Odin/Estate

La notizia della morte di Odin è stata data dal padrone William Mulhall, che su Instagram ha scritto: "Ci conforta il fatto che Odin è immortalato per sempre ne Il Trono di Spade. È una grande fortuna aver avuto un amato animale domestico che è diventato famoso in tutto il mondo e ha toccato i cuori di molti. Era affezionato alla spiaggia e ai suoi cibi preferiti che non gli abbiamo fatto mai mancare. I veterinari hanno fatto il possibile per salvarlo ma è morto nel sonno. È difficile esprimere a parole quanto la sua morte abbia segnato la nostra famiglia, per Odin che ha vissuto una vita come nessun altro cane".

I tour sui luoghi della serie con i "metalupi"

Rimane ancora in vita il fratello di Odin, di nome Thor, che nello stesso episodio aveva interpretato il metalupo di Jon Snow, Spettro. Il padrone William Mulhall è famoso proprio per essere l'organizzatore di tour guidati in Irlanda del Nord sui luoghi de Il Trono di Spade in compagnia dei due cani protagonisti della serie HBO.