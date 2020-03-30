Il Trono di Spade: È morto il cane che ha interpretato il metalupo Estate
Era stato il fedele compagno di Bran Stark nel primo episodio della serie HBO.
Una brutta notizia per i fan de Il Trono di Spade: Odin, il cane che ha interpretato il metalupo di Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) chiamato Estate, è morto. L'animale, un bellissimo Inuit di dieci anni, aveva interpretato il fedele compagno di Bran nel primo episodio della serie, quando era ancora solo un cucciolo. Nonostante le cure a cui i suoi padroni l'hanno sottoposto, Odin è scomparso per le conseguenze di un cancro diagnosticato lo scorso novembre.
Il messaggio di addio a Odin/Estate
La notizia della morte di Odin è stata data dal padrone William Mulhall, che su Instagram ha scritto: "Ci conforta il fatto che Odin è immortalato per sempre ne Il Trono di Spade. È una grande fortuna aver avuto un amato animale domestico che è diventato famoso in tutto il mondo e ha toccato i cuori di molti. Era affezionato alla spiaggia e ai suoi cibi preferiti che non gli abbiamo fatto mai mancare. I veterinari hanno fatto il possibile per salvarlo ma è morto nel sonno. È difficile esprimere a parole quanto la sua morte abbia segnato la nostra famiglia, per Odin che ha vissuto una vita come nessun altro cane".
Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1 . To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing. He was met with further illness as the week continued and the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep. We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time. If you have photos or videos or stories about Odin then please send them or share them with us. Please understand we will try reply to all your messages at this very difficult time in our lives.
I tour sui luoghi della serie con i "metalupi"
Rimane ancora in vita il fratello di Odin, di nome Thor, che nello stesso episodio aveva interpretato il metalupo di Jon Snow, Spettro. Il padrone William Mulhall è famoso proprio per essere l'organizzatore di tour guidati in Irlanda del Nord sui luoghi de Il Trono di Spade in compagnia dei due cani protagonisti della serie HBO.