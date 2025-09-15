TGCom24
Emmy 2025, The Pitt batte Scissione e trionfo per The Studio: Tutti i Vincitori

Emanuele Manta

Premiate, nella notte, le migliori serie tv dell'anno ai 77esimi Primetime Emmy Awards. Grande risultato per il drama The Pitt, la comedy The Studio e la miniserie Adolescence. Ecco l'elenco completo dei vincitori.

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei 77esimi Primetime Emmy Awards, il più prestigioso dei premi televisivi. In aggiornamento...

Emmy 2025: Tutti i Vincitori

DRAMA

VINCITORE: The Pitt

  • Andor
  • Paradise
  • Scissione
  • Slow Horses
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus

COMEDY

VINCITRICE: The Studio

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Bear
  • What We Do in the Shadows

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott, Scissione

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

VINCITRICE: Britt Lower, Scissione

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITORE: Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITRICE: Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Tramell Tillman, Scissione

  • Zach Cherry, Scissione
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • John Turturro, Scissione

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

VINCITRICE: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

  • Patricia Arquette, Scissione
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITORE: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

VINCITRICE: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

VINCITRICE: Adolescence

  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • The Penguin

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITRICE: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Bill Camp, Presunto innocente
  • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Presunto innocente
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITRICE: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Ruth Negga, Presunto innocente
  • Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
  • Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Dan Gilroy, Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

  • Dan Erickson, Scissione (Cold Harbor)
  • R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
  • Joe Sachs, The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)
  • Will Smithm, Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

VINCITORI: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez, The Studio (La promozione)

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (AGG)
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)
  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORI: Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror (Gente comune)
  • Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)
  • Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
  • Joshua Zetumer, Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

VINCITORE: Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

  • Jessica Lee Gagné, Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)
  • Dan Gilroy, Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
  • Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
  • Ben Stiller, Scissione (Cold Harbor)
  • John Wells, The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
  • Mike White, The White Lotus (Amor fati)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

VINCITORI: Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, The Studio (Il piano sequenza)

  • Lucia Aniello, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
  • James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Tovaglioli)
  • Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

VINCITORE: Philip Barantini, Adolescence

  • Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
  • Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
  • Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Esilio)
  • Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)
  • Helen Shaver, The Penguin (Cent'anni)

L'elenco completo dei vincitori, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.

