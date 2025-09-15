Emmy 2025, The Pitt batte Scissione e trionfo per The Studio: Tutti i Vincitori
Premiate, nella notte, le migliori serie tv dell'anno ai 77esimi Primetime Emmy Awards. Grande risultato per il drama The Pitt, la comedy The Studio e la miniserie Adolescence. Ecco l'elenco completo dei vincitori.
Emmy 2025: Tutti i Vincitori
DRAMA
VINCITORE: The Pitt
- Andor
- Paradise
- Scissione
- Slow Horses
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
COMEDY
VINCITRICE: The Studio
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Bear
- What We Do in the Shadows
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Scissione
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
VINCITRICE: Britt Lower, Scissione
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITORE: Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITRICE: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Tramell Tillman, Scissione
- Zach Cherry, Scissione
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- John Turturro, Scissione
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
VINCITRICE: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Patricia Arquette, Scissione
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITORE: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
VINCITRICE: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
VINCITRICE: Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- The Penguin
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORE: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITRICE: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORE: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Bill Camp, Presunto innocente
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presunto innocente
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITRICE: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presunto innocente
- Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
- Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Dan Gilroy, Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
- Dan Erickson, Scissione (Cold Harbor)
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)
- Will Smithm, Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
VINCITORI: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez, The Studio (La promozione)
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (AGG)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORI: Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror (Gente comune)
- Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
- Joshua Zetumer, Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
VINCITORE: Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)
- Dan Gilroy, Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
- Ben Stiller, Scissione (Cold Harbor)
- John Wells, The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
- Mike White, The White Lotus (Amor fati)
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
VINCITORI: Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, The Studio (Il piano sequenza)
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Tovaglioli)
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
VINCITORE: Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Esilio)
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin (Cent'anni)
L'elenco completo dei vincitori, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.