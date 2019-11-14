Arrow: Terminate le riprese della serie tv, il saluto del cast e degli autori

News Serie TV

La serie che ha inaugurato l'Arrowverse sta per concludersi dopo otto stagioni.

Le ultime sono state ore commoventi per il team impegnato nella produzione di Arrow, così come per i suoi numerosi fan. In occasione della conclusione delle riprese dell'ottava e ultima stagione e quindi della chiusura dei set, gli autori, i produttori e il cast della serie che ha dato i natali al fortunatissimo media franchise noto come Arrowverse e, riconosciamoglielo, a una rinnovata golden age per i supereroi in tv, hanno condiviso ricordi e messaggi di ringraziamento attraverso i propri profili social.

Arrow: I ringraziamenti degli autori dopo le 8 stagioni della Serie TV

Il co-ideatore Marc Guggenheim e la showrunner Beth Schwartz hanno scritto su Twitter: "Al cast e alla troupe: è difficile credere che questo giorno sia arrivato, l'ultimo giorno di produzione di Arrow. Siamo incredibilmente grati a ognuno di voi per averci aiutato a realizzare questa serie. Ciò che questo show ha fatto non è impresa da poco. Otto stagioni. Centosettanta episodi. Un multiverso di serie. I più grandi crossover nella storia della tv. Un viaggio straordinario dall'inizio alla fine. Grazie mille a voi e alle innumerevoli altre persone che hanno fatto parte di questa serie. Dal profondo dei nostri cuori, grazie per aver fatto parte dell'ultima storia di Arrow. È stato un onore". Schwartz ha aggiunto: "Ordinai un milkshake in camera dopo la mia prima notte di riprese e pensai 'Wow, ce l'ho davvero fatta'. Ancora non mi rendevo conto che andare a Vancouver sarebbe diventata la norma nei successivi otto anni, che avrei incontrato persone fantastiche e lavorato con talenti incredibili... Sarò sempre grata per questa corsa folle e meravigliosa".

Terminate le riprese di Arrow: I messaggi sui social di Stephen Amell e degli altri attori

La star Stephen Amell ha condiviso un paio di scatti, il secondo dei quali lo ritrae insieme alla figlia. "Oggi è l'ultima volta che indosso il costume di Arrow", ha scritto. "Lavorare in Arrow mi ha cambiato la vita. E ogni volta in cui penso di poter controllare le emozioni, accade qualcosa di simile".

Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit. pic.twitter.com/P4QTUSOQgG — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) 7 novembre 2019

Working on Arrow changed my life. And every single time I think I’ve got my emotions in check, something like this happens. pic.twitter.com/wouKl1LrOX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) 12 novembre 2019

David Ramsey, l'unico altro attore rimasto nel cast sin dal primo episodio, ha pubblicato su Instagram una bellissima foto di gruppo. Nella didascalia si legge: "Durante la mia ultima settimana in Arrow, molte cose mi hanno attraversato la menta... Soprattutto famiglia". Katie Cassidy ha aggiunto: "Arrow è la mia famiglia. La quantità di amore e rispetto che ho per questo cast geniale è immensa. Non riesco a immaginare le lunghe notti senza nessuno di loro. Non riesco a credere che stia arrivando la fine. Tutti voi mi avete ispirata in tanti modi e sono felice di aver fatto parte di questo viaggio incredibile. Grazie a tutti per essere stati ciò che siete stati. Vi voglio bene!".

Toccante anche il messaggio di Colton Haynes, interprete di Roy Harper. "Oggi è l'ultimo giorno in Arrow. L'ultimo giorno in cui andrò a lavorare con queste persone meravigliose in una serie che mi ha dato tantissimo. Queste persone sono state con me in tutti i momenti belli e tristi e mi hanno aiutato più di quanto possa mai ripagarle. Grazie a Greg Berlanti per avermi portato in questo viaggio meraviglioso e a tutti gli sceneggiatori, produttori, attori, membri della troupe e fan per essere stati così straordinari in tutti questi anni", ha scritto.

Infine, le lacrime di Juliana Harkavy, da quattro stagioni il volto di Dinah Drake. Nel suo lungo messaggio pubblicato su Instagram, l'attrice ha scritto: "Ho scattato questa foto quasi quattro anni fa. Avevo appena ricevuto una telefonata da Warner Bros., scoprendo che la mia vita stava per cambiare per sempre. Il mio viaggio in Arrow era iniziato... Per quanto mi sembri ancora il giorno in cui questa foto fu scattata, nulla può descrivere quanto l'amore e la gratitudine siano cresciuti. Sono davvero orgogliosa del nostro cast, dello staff, degli sceneggiatori e dei produttori. Spero che quest'ultima stagione vi piaccia. E spero che quando ci ripenserete, vi renderete conto che questa storia vi ha commosso, ispirato e cambiato in meglio. Grazie ad Arrow sono stata cambiata, in meglio. Grazie, grazie, grazie".