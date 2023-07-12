Emmy 2023, tutte le Nomination: Succession, The White Lotus e The Last of Us le più candidate

News Serie TV

La Television Academy annuncia le serie tv, gli attori e le attrici candidati alla 75esima edizione del prestigioso premio. Segui l'evento in diretta streaming.

La strada verso la notte più scintillante della tv inizia qui, con l'annuncio oggi delle nomination al suo premio più importante. Giunti alla 75esima edizione, i Primetime Emmy Awards celebrano le eccellenze del piccolo schermo premiando le serie tv, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultimo anno si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. La star di Community e Cambio di direzione Yvette Nicole Brown e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma hanno annunciato le nomination nelle principali categorie, evento che potrete rivedere qui di seguito.

Nonostante l'entusiasmo per uno dei momenti più attesi dell'anno e i festeggiamenti che seguiranno, il momento è molto delicato e teso per tutta l'industria dell'intrattenimento di Hollywood mentre gli sceneggiatori della Writers Guild of America sono in sciopero da oltre 70 giorni in mancanza di un accordo con l'Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, che rappresenta i maggiori studi, sui termini del nuovo contratto collettivo. Sciopero al quale si potrebbe aggiungere a giorni un'agitazione anche da parte degli attori membri della SAG-AFTRA, causando ulteriori danni a un settore già in estrema difficoltà. E gli stessi Emmy potrebbero esserne colpiti. La cerimonia di premiazione, fissata per il 18 settembre a Los Angeles, potrebbe essere rinviata all'inizio del 2024 se WGA e AMPTP non colmeranno le divergenze entro i primi di agosto.

Emmy 2023: Tutte le Nomination della 75esima edizione

DRAMA

Andor

Better Call Saul

House of the Dragon

Succession

The Crown

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

La fantastica signora Maisel

Mercoledì

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Dahmer

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman a pezzi

Lo scontro

Obi-Wan Kenobi

FILM TV

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Lo scontro

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman a pezzi

Jessica Chastain, Tammy & George

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Le piccole cose della vita

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Lo scontro

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Murray Bartlett, Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer

Joseph Lee, Lo scontro

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Lo scontro

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Annaleigh Ashford, Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Maria Bello, Lo scontro

Claire Danes, Fleishman a pezzi

Juliette Lewis, Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer

Merritt Wever, Le piccole cose della vita

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Le nozze di Connor)

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (Conviene salutare Saul)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (La puntura)

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (Molto, molto tempo)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (Punta e spara)

Beau Willimon, Andor (Una via d'uscita)

Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

Bill Hader, Barry (wow)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders In The Building (So chi è stato)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Addio, vi salutiamo)

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play)

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (Ineffective Assistance)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (Cambio di programma)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman a pezzi (Tempo per me)

Lee Sung Jin, Lo scontro (Gli uccelli non cantano, gridano di dolore)

Al Yankovic e Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Benjamin Caron, Andor (Lampi di ribellione)

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (Molto, molto tempo)

Mark Mylod, Succession (Le nozze di Connor)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (L'America decide)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Living+)

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (La puntura)

Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

Bill Hader, Barry (wow)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Don't Touch My Hair)

Tim Burton, Mercoledì (Mercoledì è un giorno triste)

Declan Lowney, Declan Lowney (Addio, vi salutiamo)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel (Quattro minuti)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (La recensione)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Paris Barclay, Dahmer (Ridotto al silenzio)

Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman a pezzi (Tempo per me)

Carl Franklin, Dahmer (Episodio uno)

Lee Sung Jin, Lo scontro (Figure di luce)

Jake Schreier, Lo scontro (La grande fabbrica)

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, La fantastica sigora Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

Bob's Burgers

Entergalactic

I Simpson

Primal

Rick and Morty

L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.