TGCom24
Home | Serie TV | News | Emmy 2023, tutte le Nomination: Succession, The White Lotus e The Last of Us le più candidate
News Serie TV

Emmy 2023, tutte le Nomination: Succession, The White Lotus e The Last of Us le più candidate

Emanuele Manta
6

La Television Academy annuncia le serie tv, gli attori e le attrici candidati alla 75esima edizione del prestigioso premio. Segui l'evento in diretta streaming.

Emmy 2023, tutte le Nomination: Succession, The White Lotus e The Last of Us le più candidate

La strada verso la notte più scintillante della tv inizia qui, con l'annuncio oggi delle nomination al suo premio più importante. Giunti alla 75esima edizione, i Primetime Emmy Awards celebrano le eccellenze del piccolo schermo premiando le serie tv, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultimo anno si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. La star di Community e Cambio di direzione Yvette Nicole Brown e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma hanno annunciato le nomination nelle principali categorie, evento che potrete rivedere qui di seguito.

Nonostante l'entusiasmo per uno dei momenti più attesi dell'anno e i festeggiamenti che seguiranno, il momento è molto delicato e teso per tutta l'industria dell'intrattenimento di Hollywood mentre gli sceneggiatori della Writers Guild of America sono in sciopero da oltre 70 giorni in mancanza di un accordo con l'Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, che rappresenta i maggiori studi, sui termini del nuovo contratto collettivo. Sciopero al quale si potrebbe aggiungere a giorni un'agitazione anche da parte degli attori membri della SAG-AFTRA, causando ulteriori danni a un settore già in estrema difficoltà. E gli stessi Emmy potrebbero esserne colpiti. La cerimonia di premiazione, fissata per il 18 settembre a Los Angeles, potrebbe essere rinviata all'inizio del 2024 se WGA e AMPTP non colmeranno le divergenze entro i primi di agosto.

Emmy 2023: Tutte le Nomination della 75esima edizione

DRAMA

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • House of the Dragon
  • Succession
  • The Crown
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

COMEDY

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Jury Duty
  • La fantastica signora Maisel
  • Mercoledì
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
  • Theo James, The White Lotus
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

  • Dahmer
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishman a pezzi
  • Lo scontro
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

FILM TV

  • Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Kumail Nanjiani, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
  • Steven Yeun, Lo scontro

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman a pezzi
  • Jessica Chastain, Tammy & George
  • Dominique Fishback, Swarm
  • Kathryn Hahn, Le piccole cose della vita
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Ali Wong, Lo scontro

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Murray Bartlett, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer
  • Joseph Lee, Lo scontro
  • Ray Liotta, Black Bird
  • Young Mazino, Lo scontro
  • Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Annaleigh Ashford, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
  • Maria Bello, Lo scontro
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman a pezzi
  • Juliette Lewis, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
  • Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer
  • Merritt Wever, Le piccole cose della vita

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

  • Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Le nozze di Connor)
  • Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (Conviene salutare Saul)
  • Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (La puntura)
  • Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (Molto, molto tempo)
  • Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (Punta e spara)
  • Beau Willimon, Andor (Una via d'uscita)
  • Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

  • Bill Hader, Barry (wow)
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders In The Building (So chi è stato)
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Addio, vi salutiamo)
  • Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play)
  • Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (Ineffective Assistance)
  • Christopher Storer, The Bear (Cambio di programma)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
  • Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman a pezzi (Tempo per me)
  • Lee Sung Jin, Lo scontro (Gli uccelli non cantano, gridano di dolore)
  • Al Yankovic e Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

  • Benjamin Caron, Andor (Lampi di ribellione)
  • Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (Molto, molto tempo)
  • Mark Mylod, Succession (Le nozze di Connor)
  • Andrij Parekh, Succession (L'America decide)
  • Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Living+)
  • Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (La puntura)
  • Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

  • Bill Hader, Barry (wow)
  • Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Don't Touch My Hair)
  • Tim Burton, Mercoledì (Mercoledì è un giorno triste)
  • Declan Lowney, Declan Lowney (Addio, vi salutiamo)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel (Quattro minuti)
  • Christopher Storer, The Bear (La recensione)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Paris Barclay, Dahmer (Ridotto al silenzio)
  • Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman a pezzi (Tempo per me)
  • Carl Franklin, Dahmer (Episodio uno)
  • Lee Sung Jin, Lo scontro (Figure di luce)
  • Jake Schreier, Lo scontro (La grande fabbrica)
  • Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

  • Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
  • James Cromwell, Succession
  • Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
  • Arian Moayed, Succession
  • Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

  • Hiam Abbass, Succession
  • Cherry Jones, Succession
  • Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
  • Storm Reid, The Last of Us
  • Anna Torv, The Last of Us
  • Harriet Walter, Succession

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Jon Bernthal, The Bear
  • Luke Kirby, La fantastica sigora Maisel
  • Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
  • Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
  • Oliver Platt, The Bear
  • Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
  • Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
  • Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
  • Judith Light, Poker Face
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

  • Bob's Burgers
  • Entergalactic
  • I Simpson
  • Primal
  • Rick and Morty

L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.

Palinsesto di tutti i film in programmazione attualmente nei cinema, con informazioni, orari e sale.
Inizia la ricerca
Trova i migliori Film e Serie TV disponibili sulle principali piattaforme di streaming legale.
Inizia la ricerca
I Programmi in tv ora in diretta, la guida completa di tutti i canali televisi del palinsesto.
Guida TV
Piattaforme Streaming
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Disney+
NOW
Infinity+
CHILI
TIMVision
Apple Itunes
Google Play
RaiPlay
Rakuten TV
Paramount+
HODTV
Emanuele Manta
  • Redattore specializzato in Serie TV
  • Appassionato di animazione, videogame e fumetti
Suggerisci una correzione per l'articolo
Ultime News
Prime Video ha presentato una stagione di Comedy, film, serie e innovazione
news Streaming Prime Video ha presentato una stagione di Comedy, film, serie e innovazione
Emmy 2023: Le italiane Sabrina e Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco nominate per The White Lotus
news Serie TV Emmy 2023: Le italiane Sabrina e Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco nominate per The White Lotus
The Big Bang Theory, la rivelazione di Jim Parsons: Alcune importanti modifiche hanno cambiato l'intera serie
news Serie TV The Big Bang Theory, la rivelazione di Jim Parsons: Alcune importanti modifiche hanno cambiato l'intera serie
Ahsoka, un backstage racconta Rosario Dawson e la sua missione nel mondo di Star Wars
news Serie TV Ahsoka, un backstage racconta Rosario Dawson e la sua missione nel mondo di Star Wars
Gigolò per caso con Christian De Sica, Antonia e No Activity sono le nuove serie italiane di Prime Video
news Serie TV Gigolò per caso con Christian De Sica, Antonia e No Activity sono le nuove serie italiane di Prime Video
Prime Video rinnova le serie italiane Monterossi e Sono Lillo
news Serie TV Prime Video rinnova le serie italiane Monterossi e Sono Lillo
Sul più bello: Prime Video annuncia la Serie TV tratta dall'amata saga cinematografica
news Serie TV Sul più bello: Prime Video annuncia la Serie TV tratta dall'amata saga cinematografica
The Winter King: Iain De Caestecker è Re Artù nel primo trailer della serie di MGM+
news Serie TV The Winter King: Iain De Caestecker è Re Artù nel primo trailer della serie di MGM+
Scopri tutte le News Serie TV
Le Serie TV del Momento
And Just Like That...
The Witcher
Secret Invasion
Avvocato di difesa
L'estate nei tuoi occhi
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Good Omens
Black Mirror
Outlander
Heartstopper
Only Murders in the Building
Bridgerton
Vai a Tutte le Serie TV