Emmy 2023, tutte le Nomination: Succession, The White Lotus e The Last of Us le più candidate
La Television Academy annuncia le serie tv, gli attori e le attrici candidati alla 75esima edizione del prestigioso premio. Segui l'evento in diretta streaming.
La strada verso la notte più scintillante della tv inizia qui, con l'annuncio oggi delle nomination al suo premio più importante. Giunti alla 75esima edizione, i Primetime Emmy Awards celebrano le eccellenze del piccolo schermo premiando le serie tv, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultimo anno si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. La star di Community e Cambio di direzione Yvette Nicole Brown e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma hanno annunciato le nomination nelle principali categorie, evento che potrete rivedere qui di seguito.
Nonostante l'entusiasmo per uno dei momenti più attesi dell'anno e i festeggiamenti che seguiranno, il momento è molto delicato e teso per tutta l'industria dell'intrattenimento di Hollywood mentre gli sceneggiatori della Writers Guild of America sono in sciopero da oltre 70 giorni in mancanza di un accordo con l'Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, che rappresenta i maggiori studi, sui termini del nuovo contratto collettivo. Sciopero al quale si potrebbe aggiungere a giorni un'agitazione anche da parte degli attori membri della SAG-AFTRA, causando ulteriori danni a un settore già in estrema difficoltà. E gli stessi Emmy potrebbero esserne colpiti. La cerimonia di premiazione, fissata per il 18 settembre a Los Angeles, potrebbe essere rinviata all'inizio del 2024 se WGA e AMPTP non colmeranno le divergenze entro i primi di agosto.
Emmy 2023: Tutte le Nomination della 75esima edizione
DRAMA
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- House of the Dragon
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- La fantastica signora Maisel
- Mercoledì
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- Dahmer
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman a pezzi
- Lo scontro
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
FILM TV
- Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Lo scontro
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman a pezzi
- Jessica Chastain, Tammy & George
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Le piccole cose della vita
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, Lo scontro
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Murray Bartlett, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer
- Joseph Lee, Lo scontro
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Lo scontro
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Annaleigh Ashford, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Lo scontro
- Claire Danes, Fleishman a pezzi
- Juliette Lewis, Ecco a voi i Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer
- Merritt Wever, Le piccole cose della vita
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
- Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Le nozze di Connor)
- Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (Conviene salutare Saul)
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (La puntura)
- Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (Molto, molto tempo)
- Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (Punta e spara)
- Beau Willimon, Andor (Una via d'uscita)
- Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
- Bill Hader, Barry (wow)
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders In The Building (So chi è stato)
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Addio, vi salutiamo)
- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play)
- Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (Ineffective Assistance)
- Christopher Storer, The Bear (Cambio di programma)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
- Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman a pezzi (Tempo per me)
- Lee Sung Jin, Lo scontro (Gli uccelli non cantano, gridano di dolore)
- Al Yankovic e Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
- Benjamin Caron, Andor (Lampi di ribellione)
- Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (Molto, molto tempo)
- Mark Mylod, Succession (Le nozze di Connor)
- Andrij Parekh, Succession (L'America decide)
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Living+)
- Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (La puntura)
- Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
- Bill Hader, Barry (wow)
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Don't Touch My Hair)
- Tim Burton, Mercoledì (Mercoledì è un giorno triste)
- Declan Lowney, Declan Lowney (Addio, vi salutiamo)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel (Quattro minuti)
- Christopher Storer, The Bear (La recensione)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Paris Barclay, Dahmer (Ridotto al silenzio)
- Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman a pezzi (Tempo per me)
- Carl Franklin, Dahmer (Episodio uno)
- Lee Sung Jin, Lo scontro (Figure di luce)
- Jake Schreier, Lo scontro (La grande fabbrica)
- Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, La fantastica sigora Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
- Bob's Burgers
- Entergalactic
- I Simpson
- Primal
- Rick and Morty
L'elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com.