Emergenza Coronavirus: I medici della TV donano mascherine e materiale sanitario agli ospedali

L'iniziativa coinvolge medical drama come The Resident e The Good Doctor.

Saranno pure a riposo forzato a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus, ma alcuni medici della TV potrebbero davvero avere l'occasione di salvare delle vite. Entertainment Weekly riporta che le produzioni di diversi medical drama stanno donando agli ospedali americani e canadesi mascherine e altro materiale sanitario presente sui set, per fronteggiare l'epidemia.

Le donazioni di The Resident

L'iniziativa è partita da The Resident, il medical drama in onda su FOX, che ha donato decine di scatoloni contententi mascherine, guanti e camici all'ospedale di Atlanta, la città dove la serie è girata. Lo ha testimoniato su Instagram la dottoressa Karen Law, reumatologa in servizio presso il Grady Memorial Hospital, postando una foto e ringraziando lo staff della serie per la donazione. "Proprio ieri parlavo con i miei colleghi della difficoltà di reperire materiale sanitario, ed ecco arrivare una magica spedizione da parte vostra. Questo tipo di supporto significa tanto per noi che stiamo facendo enormi sacrifici per proteggere i nostri medici e la nostra comunità", ha scritto la dottoressa nella didascalia della foto.

Le iniziative di The Good Doctor e Station 19

Allo stesso modo, anche la produzione di The Good Doctor starebbe pensando di donare il materiale disponibile sul set agli ospedali di Vancouver, in Canada. Dal set dello spin-off di Grey's Anatomy Station 19, invece, sono arrivati al dipartimento dei vigili del fuoco di Ontario, in California, alcune mascherine speciali, le N95, dotate di valvova filtrante.

