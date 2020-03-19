TGCom24
News Serie TV

Emergenza Coronavirus: I medici della TV donano mascherine e materiale sanitario agli ospedali

1

L'iniziativa coinvolge medical drama come The Resident e The Good Doctor.

Emergenza Coronavirus: I medici della TV donano mascherine e materiale sanitario agli ospedali

Saranno pure a riposo forzato a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus, ma alcuni medici della TV potrebbero davvero avere l'occasione di salvare delle vite. Entertainment Weekly riporta che le produzioni di diversi medical drama stanno donando agli ospedali americani e canadesi mascherine e altro materiale sanitario presente sui set, per fronteggiare l'epidemia.

Le donazioni di The Resident

L'iniziativa è partita da The Resident, il medical drama in onda su FOX, che ha donato decine di scatoloni contententi mascherine, guanti e camici all'ospedale di Atlanta, la città dove la serie è girata. Lo ha testimoniato su Instagram la dottoressa Karen Law, reumatologa in servizio presso il Grady Memorial Hospital, postando una foto e ringraziando lo staff della serie per la donazione. "Proprio ieri parlavo con i miei colleghi della difficoltà di reperire materiale sanitario, ed ecco arrivare una magica spedizione da parte vostra. Questo tipo di supporto significa tanto per noi che stiamo facendo enormi sacrifici per proteggere i nostri medici e la nostra comunità", ha scritto la dottoressa nella didascalia della foto.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude

Un post condiviso da klaw (@karen.ll.law) in data:

Le iniziative di The Good Doctor e Station 19

Allo stesso modo, anche la produzione di The Good Doctor starebbe pensando di donare il materiale disponibile sul set agli ospedali di Vancouver, in Canada. Dal set dello spin-off di Grey's Anatomy Station 19, invece, sono arrivati al dipartimento dei vigili del fuoco di Ontario, in California, alcune mascherine speciali, le N95, dotate di valvova filtrante.

Per tutte le notizie sulle produzioni televisive attualmente sospese, potete consultare il nostro speciale, costantemente aggiornato, Emergenza Coronavirus: Tutte le Serie TV e gli eventi sospesi.



