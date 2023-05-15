BAFTA Television Awards 2023: Vincono Bad Sisters, Derry Girls e Kate Winslet
Premiati anche il medical drama This Is Going to Hurt e la serie internazionale Dahmer.
La British Academy of Film and Television Arts ha assegnato il più prestigioso dei premi televisivi britannici (ed europei) a una serie streaming prodotta, in Irlanda, da un colosso americano. Stiamo parlando del thriller di Apple TV+ Bad Sisters, miglior drama ai BAFTA Television Awards 2023, celebratisi alla Royal Festival Hall di Londra la scorsa notte. La serie scritta e interpretata da Sharon Horgan, che racconta di cinque sorelle di Dublino al centro di un'indagine dopo la morte improvvisa del marito violento e autoritario di una di loro, ha portato a casa due premi, il secondo dei quali andato all'attrice non protagonista Anne-Marie Duff. Tra le comedy si è affermata invece Derry Girls, la storia di cinque vivaci studentesse che affrontano le tipiche sfide dell'adolescenza in una scuola femminile cattolica a Derry, nell'Irlanda del Nord. La serie ha ricevuto tre premi, incluso quello a Siobhán McSweeney per la sua interpretazione in un programma comico.
Grande risultato poi per I Am... Ruth, terza stagione (di un solo episodio) della serie antologica I Am... Oltre al BAFTA come miglior film tv, la protagonista Kate Winslet, interprete di una madre apprensiva che lotta per aiutare la figlia adolescente (interpretata dalla sua vera figlia Mia Threapleton), sempre più consumata dai social media, è stata premiata come migliore attrice protagonista. Ben Whishaw si è affermato tra gli attori, com'era prevedibile per la sua interpretazione in This Is Going to Hurt. Il medical dramedy, che ha raccolto numerosi premi in giro per il mondo, non ha vinto il BAFTA per la migliore miniserie. Il premio è andato infatti a Mood, musical drama di BBC con Nicôle Lecky nei panni di un'aspirante cantante e rapper 25enne che naviga nel mondo dei social media e nel sottile confine tra liberazione e sfruttamento. Tuttavia, ha trionfato in diverse altre categorie, tra cui per la migliore sceneggiatura. Qui di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori.
BAFTA Television Awards 2023: Tutti i vincitori
DRAMA
- Bad Sisters
- Sherwood
- Somewhere Boy
- The Responder
COMEDY
- Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Big Boys
- Derry Girls
- Ghosts
MINISERIE
- A Spy Among Friends
- Mood
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
- This Is Going to Hurt
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Martin Freeman, The Responder
- Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Chaske Spencer, The English
- Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Sarah Lancashire, Julia
- Vicky McClure, Without Sin
- Maxine Peake, Anne
- Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Kate Winslet, I Am... Ruth
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood
- Samuel Bottomley, Somewhere Boy
- Salim Daw, The Crown
- Josh Finan, The Responder
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder
- Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters
- Saffron Hocking, Top Boy
- Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
- Lesley Manville, Sherwood
- Fiona Shaw, Star Wars: Andor
PERFORMANCE MASCHILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Joe Gilgun, Brassic
- Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws
- Jon Pointing, Big Boys
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable?
PERFORMANCE FEMMINILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO
- Taj Atwal, Hullraisers
- Lucy Beaumont, Meet the Richardsons
- Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Siobhán McSweeney, Derry Girls
- Natasia Demetriou, Ellie and Natasia
- Diane Morgan, Cunk on Earth
FILM TV
- I Am... Ruth
- Life and Death in the Warehouse
- The House
SOAP & SERIE DI LUNGO CORSO
- Casualty
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
INTERNAZIONALE
- Dahmer
- Mercoledì
- Oussekine
- Pachinko
- The Bear
- The White Lotus
REGIA DI UNA SERIE
- Hugo Blick, The English
- Lucy Forbes, This Is Going to Hurt
- William Stefan Smith, Top Boy
- Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
SCENEGGIATURA DI UN DRAMA
- Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt
- Pete Jackson, Somewhere Boy
- Alice Oseman, Heartstopper
- Tony Schumacher, The Responder
SCENEGGIATURA DI UNA COMEDY
- Nancy Harris, The Dry
- Sharon Horgan, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Helen Serafinowicz, Holly Walsh, Motherland
- Lisa McGee, Derry Girls
- Jack Rooke, Big Boys