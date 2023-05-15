BAFTA Television Awards 2023: Vincono Bad Sisters, Derry Girls e Kate Winslet

News Serie TV

Premiati anche il medical drama This Is Going to Hurt e la serie internazionale Dahmer.

La British Academy of Film and Television Arts ha assegnato il più prestigioso dei premi televisivi britannici (ed europei) a una serie streaming prodotta, in Irlanda, da un colosso americano. Stiamo parlando del thriller di Apple TV+ Bad Sisters, miglior drama ai BAFTA Television Awards 2023, celebratisi alla Royal Festival Hall di Londra la scorsa notte. La serie scritta e interpretata da Sharon Horgan, che racconta di cinque sorelle di Dublino al centro di un'indagine dopo la morte improvvisa del marito violento e autoritario di una di loro, ha portato a casa due premi, il secondo dei quali andato all'attrice non protagonista Anne-Marie Duff. Tra le comedy si è affermata invece Derry Girls, la storia di cinque vivaci studentesse che affrontano le tipiche sfide dell'adolescenza in una scuola femminile cattolica a Derry, nell'Irlanda del Nord. La serie ha ricevuto tre premi, incluso quello a Siobhán McSweeney per la sua interpretazione in un programma comico.

Grande risultato poi per I Am... Ruth, terza stagione (di un solo episodio) della serie antologica I Am... Oltre al BAFTA come miglior film tv, la protagonista Kate Winslet, interprete di una madre apprensiva che lotta per aiutare la figlia adolescente (interpretata dalla sua vera figlia Mia Threapleton), sempre più consumata dai social media, è stata premiata come migliore attrice protagonista. Ben Whishaw si è affermato tra gli attori, com'era prevedibile per la sua interpretazione in This Is Going to Hurt. Il medical dramedy, che ha raccolto numerosi premi in giro per il mondo, non ha vinto il BAFTA per la migliore miniserie. Il premio è andato infatti a Mood, musical drama di BBC con Nicôle Lecky nei panni di un'aspirante cantante e rapper 25enne che naviga nel mondo dei social media e nel sottile confine tra liberazione e sfruttamento. Tuttavia, ha trionfato in diverse altre categorie, tra cui per la migliore sceneggiatura. Qui di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori.

BAFTA Television Awards 2023: Tutti i vincitori

DRAMA

Bad Sisters

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

The Responder

COMEDY

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls

Ghosts

MINISERIE

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This Is Going to Hurt

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Martin Freeman, The Responder

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Chaske Spencer, The English

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Sarah Lancashire, Julia

Vicky McClure, Without Sin

Maxine Peake, Anne

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Kate Winslet, I Am... Ruth

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood

Samuel Bottomley, Somewhere Boy

Salim Daw, The Crown

Josh Finan, The Responder

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters

Saffron Hocking, Top Boy

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Lesley Manville, Sherwood

Fiona Shaw, Star Wars: Andor

PERFORMANCE MASCHILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Joe Gilgun, Brassic

Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws

Jon Pointing, Big Boys

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable?

PERFORMANCE FEMMINILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO​

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers

Lucy Beaumont, Meet the Richardsons

Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable?

Siobhán McSweeney, Derry Girls

Natasia Demetriou, Ellie and Natasia

Diane Morgan, Cunk on Earth

FILM TV

I Am... Ruth

Life and Death in the Warehouse

The House

SOAP & SERIE DI LUNGO CORSO

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

INTERNAZIONALE

Dahmer

Mercoledì

Oussekine

Pachinko

The Bear

The White Lotus

REGIA DI UNA SERIE

Hugo Blick, The English

Lucy Forbes, This Is Going to Hurt

William Stefan Smith, Top Boy

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

SCENEGGIATURA DI UN DRAMA

Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt

Pete Jackson, Somewhere Boy

Alice Oseman, Heartstopper

Tony Schumacher, The Responder

SCENEGGIATURA DI UNA COMEDY​

Nancy Harris, The Dry

Sharon Horgan, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Helen Serafinowicz, Holly Walsh, Motherland

Lisa McGee, Derry Girls

Jack Rooke, Big Boys

Qui tutti gli altri vincitori dei BAFTA Television Awards.