Golden Globe 2018: ecco tutte le nomination per il cinema

Kristen Bell, Gareth Hedlund, Alfre Woodward,Sharon Stone, assieme alla Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson (figlia di The Rock), hanno annunciato poco fa in diretta dal Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles le candidature ai 75esimi Golden Globe Awards, i premi della stampa estera di Hollywood, che saranno assegnati il 7 gennaio prossimo durante la cerimonia condotta quest'anno da Seth Meyers.

Il film che ha ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature, sette, è The Shape of Water di Guillermo del Toro, seguito a quota sei da Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh e The Post di Steven Spielberg.



Ecco la lista completa dei candidati ai Golden Globe 2018 per il cinema:

Miglior film drammatico:

Chiamami col tuo nome

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior film commedia o musicale:

The Disaster Artist

Scappa - Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Miglior regista:

Guillermo Del Toro per The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan per Dunkirk

Ridley Scott per Tutti i soldi del mondo

Steven Spielberg per The Post

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico:

Jessica Chastain per Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins per The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep per The Post

Michelle Williams per Tutti i soldi del mondo

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale:

Judy Dench per Vittoria e Abdul

Helen Mirren per Ella & John

Margot Robbie per I, Tonya

Saorsie Ronan per Lady Bird

Emma Stone per La battaglia dei sessi

Migliori attore in un film drammatico:

Timothée Chalamet per Chiamami col tuo nome

Daniel Day Lewis per Il filo nascosto

Tom Hanks per The Post

Gary Oldman per L'ora più buia

Denzel Washington per Roman J Israel, Esq.

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale:

Steve Carell per La battaglia dei sessi

Ansel Elgort per Baby Driver

James Franco per The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman per The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya per Scappa - Get Out

Miglior attrice non protagonista:

Mary J. Blige per Mudbound

Hong Chau per Downsizing

Allison Janney per I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf per Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer per The Shape of Water

Miglior attore non protagonista:

Willem Dafoe per The Florida Project

Armie Hammer per Chiamami col tuo nome

Richard Jenkins per The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer per Tutti i soldi del mondo

Sam Rockwell per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior film straniero:

Una donna fantastica

Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre

Oltre la notte

Loveless

The Square

Miglior film d'animazione:

Baby Boss

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Miglior Sceneggiatura:

Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor per The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig per Ladybird

Liz Hannah e Josh Singer per The Post

Martin McDonagh per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin per Molly's Game

Miglior colonna sonora:

Carter Burwell per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat per The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood per Il filo nascosto

John Williams per The Post

Hans Zimmer per Dunkirk

Miglior canzone:

Home - Ferdinand

Mighty River - Mudbound

Remember Me - Coco

The Star - The Star

This is Me - The Greatest Showman

