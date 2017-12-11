Golden Globe 2018: ecco tutte le nomination per il cinema
Kristen Bell, Gareth Hedlund, Alfre Woodward,Sharon Stone, assieme alla Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson (figlia di The Rock), hanno annunciato poco fa in diretta dal Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles le candidature ai 75esimi Golden Globe Awards, i premi della stampa estera di Hollywood, che saranno assegnati il 7 gennaio prossimo durante la cerimonia condotta quest'anno da Seth Meyers.
Il film che ha ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature, sette, è The Shape of Water di Guillermo del Toro, seguito a quota sei da Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh e The Post di Steven Spielberg.
Ecco la lista completa dei candidati ai Golden Globe 2018 per il cinema:
Miglior film drammatico:
Chiamami col tuo nome
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior film commedia o musicale:
The Disaster Artist
Scappa - Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Miglior regista:
Guillermo Del Toro per The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan per Dunkirk
Ridley Scott per Tutti i soldi del mondo
Steven Spielberg per The Post
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico:
Jessica Chastain per Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins per The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep per The Post
Michelle Williams per Tutti i soldi del mondo
Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale:
Judy Dench per Vittoria e Abdul
Helen Mirren per Ella & John
Margot Robbie per I, Tonya
Saorsie Ronan per Lady Bird
Emma Stone per La battaglia dei sessi
Migliori attore in un film drammatico:
Timothée Chalamet per Chiamami col tuo nome
Daniel Day Lewis per Il filo nascosto
Tom Hanks per The Post
Gary Oldman per L'ora più buia
Denzel Washington per Roman J Israel, Esq.
Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale:
Steve Carell per La battaglia dei sessi
Ansel Elgort per Baby Driver
James Franco per The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman per The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya per Scappa - Get Out
Miglior attrice non protagonista:
Mary J. Blige per Mudbound
Hong Chau per Downsizing
Allison Janney per I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf per Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer per The Shape of Water
Miglior attore non protagonista:
Willem Dafoe per The Florida Project
Armie Hammer per Chiamami col tuo nome
Richard Jenkins per The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer per Tutti i soldi del mondo
Sam Rockwell per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior film straniero:
Una donna fantastica
Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre
Oltre la notte
Loveless
The Square
Miglior film d'animazione:
Baby Boss
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Miglior Sceneggiatura:
Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor per The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig per Ladybird
Liz Hannah e Josh Singer per The Post
Martin McDonagh per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin per Molly's Game
Miglior colonna sonora:
Carter Burwell per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Alexander Desplat per The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood per Il filo nascosto
John Williams per The Post
Hans Zimmer per Dunkirk
Miglior canzone:
Home - Ferdinand
Mighty River - Mudbound
Remember Me - Coco
The Star - The Star
This is Me - The Greatest Showman
