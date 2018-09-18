I vincitori degli Emmy 2018: Trionfa La fantastica signora Maisel

Probabilmente non le avevate dato ancora una possibilità. È arrivato il momento di farlo! Dopo aver portato a casa due Golden Globe all'inizio di questo 2018, il dramedy di Amazon Prime Video La fantastica signora Maisel ha permesso finalmente alla sua ideatrice Amy Sherman-Palladino di affermarsi ai Primetime Emmy Awards come non le era riuscito di fare con Una mamma per amica. Rachel Brosnahan migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy, Sherman-Palladino premiata per la migliore sceneggiatura e la migliore regia di una comedy, ad Alex Borstein l'Emmy di migliore attrice non protagonista in una comedy e, a suggello del tutto, alla serie la statuetta di miglior comedy. La fantastica signora Maisel è stata dunque la trionfatrice di questa 70esima edizione del prestigioso premio televisivo. Un grande risultato che ha messo un po' in ombra il colpaccio che Netflix aveva fatto a luglio raggruppando il maggior numero di nomination, per la prima volta in 17 anni più di HBO.

Mentre il servizio di video in streaming ha dovuto "accontentarsi" di un paio di Emmy a The Crown (incluso all'ex star Claire Foy come migliore attrice protagonista in un drama), di un altro paio agli attori della miniserie western Godless e di un altro, il quarto di quest'anno, a Black Mirror, nuovamente per l'episodio USS Callister, HBO si è riappropriata del premio più importante di tutti, per la migliore serie drammatica, vinto per la terza volta da Il Trono di Spade dopo la pausa dello scorso anno (quando a vincere era stata The Handmaid's Tale). La serie fantasy ha conquistato sei nuove statuette, portando ancora più lontano il record di sceneggiato più premiato nella storia degli Emmy (47 volte). Per la rete, sul palcoscenico del Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles sono saliti anche Bill Hader ed Henry Winkler di Barry, migliore attore protagonista e non protagonista in una comedy rispettivamente, e Thandie Newton di Westworld, migliore attrice non protagonista in un drama. Per l'ex star di Happy Days si tratta del primo Emmy dopo oltre cinquant'anni di carriera.

Tra le serie più premiate anche American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace. Oltre ad aver vinto come miglior miniserie, il crime drama antologico di Ryan Murphy, premiato a sua volta per la migliore regia di una miniserie, ha permesso al 31enne Darren Criss di vincere il suo primo Emmy, per la magnetica interpretazione dello psicopatico Andrew Cunanan. The Americans ha chiuso invece in bellezza con l'Emmy a Matthew Rhys come migliore attore protagonista in un drama e a Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg per la migliore sceneggiatura di un drama. Spiace tuttavia che, in sei stagioni, lo spy drama di FX non sia stato mai premiato come miglior serie drammatica, come meritava. Prima di lasciarvi alla lista completa dei vincitori, cui si aggiungono quelli nelle categorie tecniche premiati ai Creative Arts Emmy Awards poco più di una settimana fa, ricordiamo a chi non ha potuto rimanere sveglio tutta la notte per assistere alla cerimonia di premiazione che Rai4 proporrà una sintesi martedì 18 settembre alle ore 18:30.

