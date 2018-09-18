I vincitori degli Emmy 2018: Trionfa La fantastica signora Maisel
Probabilmente non le avevate dato ancora una possibilità. È arrivato il momento di farlo! Dopo aver portato a casa due Golden Globe all'inizio di questo 2018, il dramedy di Amazon Prime Video La fantastica signora Maisel ha permesso finalmente alla sua ideatrice Amy Sherman-Palladino di affermarsi ai Primetime Emmy Awards come non le era riuscito di fare con Una mamma per amica. Rachel Brosnahan migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy, Sherman-Palladino premiata per la migliore sceneggiatura e la migliore regia di una comedy, ad Alex Borstein l'Emmy di migliore attrice non protagonista in una comedy e, a suggello del tutto, alla serie la statuetta di miglior comedy. La fantastica signora Maisel è stata dunque la trionfatrice di questa 70esima edizione del prestigioso premio televisivo. Un grande risultato che ha messo un po' in ombra il colpaccio che Netflix aveva fatto a luglio raggruppando il maggior numero di nomination, per la prima volta in 17 anni più di HBO.
Mentre il servizio di video in streaming ha dovuto "accontentarsi" di un paio di Emmy a The Crown (incluso all'ex star Claire Foy come migliore attrice protagonista in un drama), di un altro paio agli attori della miniserie western Godless e di un altro, il quarto di quest'anno, a Black Mirror, nuovamente per l'episodio USS Callister, HBO si è riappropriata del premio più importante di tutti, per la migliore serie drammatica, vinto per la terza volta da Il Trono di Spade dopo la pausa dello scorso anno (quando a vincere era stata The Handmaid's Tale). La serie fantasy ha conquistato sei nuove statuette, portando ancora più lontano il record di sceneggiato più premiato nella storia degli Emmy (47 volte). Per la rete, sul palcoscenico del Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles sono saliti anche Bill Hader ed Henry Winkler di Barry, migliore attore protagonista e non protagonista in una comedy rispettivamente, e Thandie Newton di Westworld, migliore attrice non protagonista in un drama. Per l'ex star di Happy Days si tratta del primo Emmy dopo oltre cinquant'anni di carriera.
Tra le serie più premiate anche American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace. Oltre ad aver vinto come miglior miniserie, il crime drama antologico di Ryan Murphy, premiato a sua volta per la migliore regia di una miniserie, ha permesso al 31enne Darren Criss di vincere il suo primo Emmy, per la magnetica interpretazione dello psicopatico Andrew Cunanan. The Americans ha chiuso invece in bellezza con l'Emmy a Matthew Rhys come migliore attore protagonista in un drama e a Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg per la migliore sceneggiatura di un drama. Spiace tuttavia che, in sei stagioni, lo spy drama di FX non sia stato mai premiato come miglior serie drammatica, come meritava. Prima di lasciarvi alla lista completa dei vincitori, cui si aggiungono quelli nelle categorie tecniche premiati ai Creative Arts Emmy Awards poco più di una settimana fa, ricordiamo a chi non ha potuto rimanere sveglio tutta la notte per assistere alla cerimonia di premiazione che Rai4 proporrà una sintesi martedì 18 settembre alle ore 18:30.
DRAMA
Il Trono di Spade
Stranger Things
The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
COMEDY
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
La fantastica signora Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Il Trono di Spade
Peter Dinklage, Il Trono di Spade
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Heady, Il Trono di Spade
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borestein, La fantastica signora Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
MINISERIE
American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror - USS Callister
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
Michael Stuhlbag, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittorck, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror - Black Museum
Merrit Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
Judith Light, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark - I rintocchi della campana
Stephen Daldry, The Crown - Pater familias
I Fratelli Duffer, Stranger Things - Capitolo nove: La porta
Jeremy Podeswa, Il Trono di Spade - Il drago e il lupo
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark - Stanotte improvvisiamo
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid's Tale - Dopo
Alan Taylor, Il Trono di Spade - Oltre la Barriera
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory - L'asimmetria della farfalla
Donald Glover, Atlanta - FUBU
Bill Hader, Barry - Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley - Initial Coin Offering
Hiro Murai, Atlanta - Teddy Perkins
Jesse Peretz, GLOW - Pilot
Amy Sherman-Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel - Pilot
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Barry Levinson, Paterno
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Ryan Murphy, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace - L'uomo da copertina
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower - 9/11
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Il Trono di Spade - Il drago e il lupo
I Fratelli Duffer, Stranger Things - Capitolo nove: La porta
Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg, The Americans - Inizio
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale - June
Peter Morgan, The Crown - L'uomo del mistero
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve - Nice Face
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley - Fifty-One Percent
Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry - Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Donald Glover, Atlanta - L'uomo alligatore
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta - Il barbiere
Liz Sarnoff, Barry - Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going
Amy Sherman-Palladino, La fantastica signora Maisel - Pilot
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
William Bridges & Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror - USS Callister
Scott Frank, Godless
David Lynch & Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
Kevin McManus & Matthew McManus, American Vandal - Pulizia
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, American Crime Story: L'assassinio di Gianni Versace - La casa sul lago
