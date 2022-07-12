Emmy 2022, tutte le Nomination: Euphoria, Squid Game e Abbott Elementary tra le sorprese più belle

Speciali Serie TV

Ecco le serie e gli attori nominati al prestigioso premio televisivo.

La Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi le nomination dell'edizione 2022 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 74 anni celebra le eccellenze della tv, premiando gli show e le Serie TV, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultima stagione si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. A condurre la liturgia, che potete rivedere qui di seguito, sono stati, in aggiunta al presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma, gli attori J.B. Smoove e Melissa Fumero, visti rispettivamente in Curb Your Enthusiasm e Brooklyn Nine-Nine e presto entrambi nella nuova comedy di Netflix Blockbuster.

In aggiornamento...

Emmy 2022: Tutte le Nomination della 74esima edizione

DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Scissione

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

La fantastica signora Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Scissione

Jeremy Strong, Succession

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Scissione

Christopher Walken, Scissione

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, Scissione

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus

FILM TV

Cip & Ciop agenti speciali

Lo straordinario Natale di Zoey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo

Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qually, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Una fine difficile)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un, due, tre, stella)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)

Mark Mylod, Succession (Un accordo segreto)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Un compleanno intenso)

Ben Stiller, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)

Cathy Yan, Succession (La perturbazione)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Will Be Blood)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (True crime)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (Il ragazzo della 6B)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale)

Bill Hader, Barry (710N)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (Nuovo jazz)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Iron Sister)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (Episodio 1)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Centrifuga verde)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)

John Wells, Maid (Celeste)

Mike White, The White Lotus

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colton Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO