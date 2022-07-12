Emmy 2022, tutte le Nomination: Euphoria, Squid Game e Abbott Elementary tra le sorprese più belle
Ecco le serie e gli attori nominati al prestigioso premio televisivo.
La Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi le nomination dell'edizione 2022 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 74 anni celebra le eccellenze della tv, premiando gli show e le Serie TV, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell'ultima stagione si sono distinti per la loro creatività e il loro talento. A condurre la liturgia, che potete rivedere qui di seguito, sono stati, in aggiunta al presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma, gli attori J.B. Smoove e Melissa Fumero, visti rispettivamente in Curb Your Enthusiasm e Brooklyn Nine-Nine e presto entrambi nella nuova comedy di Netflix Blockbuster.
In aggiornamento...
Emmy 2022: Tutte le Nomination della 74esima edizione
DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Scissione
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- La fantastica signora Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Scissione
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- John Turturro, Scissione
- Christopher Walken, Scissione
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette, Scissione
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- Dopesick
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus
FILM TV
- Cip & Ciop agenti speciali
- Lo straordinario Natale di Zoey
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon
- The Survivor
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo
- Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
- Margaret Qually, Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark (Una fine difficile)
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un, due, tre, stella)
- Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)
- Mark Mylod, Succession (Un accordo segreto)
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Un compleanno intenso)
- Ben Stiller, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)
- Cathy Yan, Succession (La perturbazione)
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Will Be Blood)
- Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (True crime)
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day)
- Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (Il ragazzo della 6B)
- MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale)
- Bill Hader, Barry (710N)
- Hiro Murai, Atlanta (Nuovo jazz)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Iron Sister)
- Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (Episodio 1)
- Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Centrifuga verde)
- Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)
- John Wells, Maid (Celeste)
- Mike White, The White Lotus
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Adrien Brody, Succession
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Colton Domingo, Euphoria
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Hope Davis, Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly, Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan, Succession
- Harriet Walter, Succession
- Lee You-mi, Squid Game
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance, Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
- Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
- Arcane
- Bob's Burgers
- I Simpson
- Rick and Morty
- What If...?