TGCom24
Home | Serie TV | News | Vincitori Emmy 2021: Dominano The Crown e Ted Lasso
News Serie TV

Vincitori Emmy 2021: Dominano The Crown e Ted Lasso

Emanuele Manta

Il drama biografico di Netflix vince tutto. Hacks strappa qualche premio alla comedy di Apple TV+. La regina degli scacchi miglior miniserie.

Vincitori Emmy 2021: Dominano The Crown e Ted Lasso

Questa notte, l'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha premiato le migliori serie tv e i migliori attori, sceneggiatori e registi alla 73esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il più importante e prestigioso tra i premi televisivi. Ecco tutti i vincitori:

In aggiornamento...

Emmy 2021: Tutti i Vincitori della 73esima edizione

DRAMA

  • Bridgerton
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Pose
  • The Boys
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Mandalorian
  • This Is Us

COMEDY

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • Il metodo Kominsky
  • L'assistente di volo
  • PEN15
  • Ted Lasso​

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
  • Josh O'Connor, The Crown
  • Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose
  • Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Kenan

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Aidy Bryant, Shrill
  • Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
  • O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
  • Emerald Fennell, The Crown
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky
  • Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

  • Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Rosie Perez, L'assistente di volo
  • Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MINISERIE

  • I May Destroy You
  • La ferrovia sotterranea
  • La regina degli scacchi
  • Omicidio Easttown
  • WandaVision​

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi
  • Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi
  • Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi
  • Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

  • Steven Canals, Pose - Series Finale
  • Benjamin Caron, The Crown - Come in una favola
  • Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo
  • Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale - The Wilderness
  • Jessica Hobbs, The Crown - Guerra
  • Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton - Diamante di prima qualità

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

  • Lucia Aniello, Hacks - There Is No Line
  • Zach Braff, Ted Lasso - Biscotti
  • James Burrows, B Positive - Pilot
  • MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso - La speranza che ti uccide
  • Susanna Fogel, L'assistente di volo - In caso di emergenza
  • Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso - Make Rebecca Great Again
  • James Widdoes, Mom - Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Michaela Coel e Sam Miller, I May Destroy You - Ego Death
  • Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi
  • Barry Jenkins, La ferrovia sotteranea
  • Thomas Kail, Hamilton
  • Sam Miller, I May Destroy You - Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes
  • Matt Shakman, WandaVision
  • Craig Zobel, Omicidio a Easttown

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

  • Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose - Series Finale
  • Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale - Home
  • Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio
  • Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 13: La Jedi
  • Misha Green, Lovecraft Country - Tramonto
  • Peter Morgan, The Crown - Guerra
  • Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys - Quello che so

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks - There Is No Line
  • Maya Erskine, PEN15 - Play
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Pilota
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Make Rebecca Great Again
  • Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva - Pilot
  • Steve Yockey, L'assistente di volo - In caso di emergenza

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

  • Peter Cameron e Chuck Hayward, WandaVision - Nuovissimo Halloween spaventacolare!
  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Laura Donney, WandaVision - Negli episodi precedenti
  • Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi
  • Brad Ingelsby, Omicidio a Easttown
  • Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision - Girato davanti a un pubblico in studio

L'elenco completo dei vincitori in tutte le restanti categorie tecniche è disponibile in questo ulteriore approfondimento: Creative Arts Emmys 2021: La regina degli scacchi ha già vinto 9 Emmy

Palinsesto di tutti i film in programmazione attualmente nei cinema, con informazioni, orari e sale.
Inizia la ricerca
Trova i migliori Film e Serie TV disponibili sulle principali piattaforme di streaming legale.
Inizia la ricerca
I Programmi in tv ora in diretta, la guida completa di tutti i canali televisi del palinsesto.
Guida TV
Piattaforme Streaming
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Disney+
NOW
Infinity+
CHILI
TIMVision
Apple Itunes
Google Play
RaiPlay
Rakuten TV
HODTV
Emanuele Manta
  • Redattore specializzato in Serie TV
  • Appassionato di animazione, videogame e fumetti
Suggerisci una correzione per l'articolo
Ultime News
Dinner Club: Su Amazon Prime Video dal 24 settembre l'innovativo e divertente show con un inedito Carlo Cracco
news Serie TV Dinner Club: Su Amazon Prime Video dal 24 settembre l'innovativo e divertente show con un inedito Carlo Cracco
Emmy 2021: Dove vederli in tv e in streaming e tutto quello che c'è da sapere
news Serie TV Emmy 2021: Dove vederli in tv e in streaming e tutto quello che c'è da sapere
Amazon Prime Video adatta il romanzo Victories Greater Than Death in una serie tv prodotta da Michael B. Jordan
news Serie TV Amazon Prime Video adatta il romanzo Victories Greater Than Death in una serie tv prodotta da Michael B. Jordan
A.P. Bio: Su Infinity+ si torna a scuola con la terza stagione della comedy con Glenn Howerton
news Serie TV A.P. Bio: Su Infinity+ si torna a scuola con la terza stagione della comedy con Glenn Howerton
L'ex star de Il Trono di Spade Aidan Gillen nella serie storica The O'Neill
news Serie TV L'ex star de Il Trono di Spade Aidan Gillen nella serie storica The O'Neill
Nastri D'Argento Grandi Serie Internazionali 2021: le serie dell'anno sono Il Commissario Ricciardi, Petra e Romulus
news Serie TV Nastri D'Argento Grandi Serie Internazionali 2021: le serie dell'anno sono Il Commissario Ricciardi, Petra e Romulus
Sex Education 4: La quarta stagione ci sarà? Le dichiarazioni dei protagonisti e della creatrice della serie Netflix
news Serie TV Sex Education 4: La quarta stagione ci sarà? Le dichiarazioni dei protagonisti e della creatrice della serie Netflix
Il videogame Driver diventa una serie tv live-action
news Serie TV Il videogame Driver diventa una serie tv live-action
Scopri tutte le News Serie TV
Le Serie TV del Momento
Lucifer
Sex Education
Ridatemi mia moglie
La casa di carta
The Walking Dead
American Horror Stories
Walker
Dr. Death
Nine Perfect Strangers
Gomorra: La serie
The Witcher
Stranger Things
Vai a Tutte le Serie TV