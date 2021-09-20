Vincitori Emmy 2021: Dominano The Crown e Ted Lasso
Il drama biografico di Netflix vince tutto. Hacks strappa qualche premio alla comedy di Apple TV+. La regina degli scacchi miglior miniserie.
Questa notte, l'Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha premiato le migliori serie tv e i migliori attori, sceneggiatori e registi alla 73esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il più importante e prestigioso tra i premi televisivi. Ecco tutti i vincitori:
In aggiornamento...
Emmy 2021: Tutti i Vincitori della 73esima edizione
DRAMA
- Bridgerton
- Lovecraft Country
- Pose
- The Boys
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Mandalorian
- This Is Us
COMEDY
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- Il metodo Kominsky
- L'assistente di volo
- PEN15
- Ted Lasso
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, L'assistente di volo
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, L'assistente di volo
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MINISERIE
- I May Destroy You
- La ferrovia sotterranea
- La regina degli scacchi
- Omicidio Easttown
- WandaVision
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi
- Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi
- Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown
- Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
- Steven Canals, Pose - Series Finale
- Benjamin Caron, The Crown - Come in una favola
- Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo
- Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale - The Wilderness
- Jessica Hobbs, The Crown - Guerra
- Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton - Diamante di prima qualità
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks - There Is No Line
- Zach Braff, Ted Lasso - Biscotti
- James Burrows, B Positive - Pilot
- MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso - La speranza che ti uccide
- Susanna Fogel, L'assistente di volo - In caso di emergenza
- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso - Make Rebecca Great Again
- James Widdoes, Mom - Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Michaela Coel e Sam Miller, I May Destroy You - Ego Death
- Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi
- Barry Jenkins, La ferrovia sotteranea
- Thomas Kail, Hamilton
- Sam Miller, I May Destroy You - Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes
- Matt Shakman, WandaVision
- Craig Zobel, Omicidio a Easttown
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
- Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose - Series Finale
- Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale - Home
- Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio
- Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian - Capitolo 13: La Jedi
- Misha Green, Lovecraft Country - Tramonto
- Peter Morgan, The Crown - Guerra
- Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys - Quello che so
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks - There Is No Line
- Maya Erskine, PEN15 - Play
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Pilota
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Make Rebecca Great Again
- Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva - Pilot
- Steve Yockey, L'assistente di volo - In caso di emergenza
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Peter Cameron e Chuck Hayward, WandaVision - Nuovissimo Halloween spaventacolare!
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Laura Donney, WandaVision - Negli episodi precedenti
- Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi
- Brad Ingelsby, Omicidio a Easttown
- Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision - Girato davanti a un pubblico in studio
L'elenco completo dei vincitori in tutte le restanti categorie tecniche è disponibile in questo ulteriore approfondimento: Creative Arts Emmys 2021: La regina degli scacchi ha già vinto 9 Emmy