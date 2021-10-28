People's Choice Awards 2021: Loki, Squid Game e This Is Us tra le Serie TV nominate
Tra le più nominate anche Grey's Anatomy, Outer Banks e Ted Lasso.
I People's Choice Awards, importante riconoscimento assegnato dal pubblico attraverso una votazione online, hanno annunciato le serie tv, gli attori e le attrici nominati all'edizione 2021. Sebbene non siano le prime in assoluto (ci hanno pensato già i Gotham Awards qualche giorno fa), per la serie fenomeno di Netflix Squid Game arrivano le prime nomination a un premio importante. Né come programma dell'anno né come drama preferito, ma solo come programma bingeabile dell'anno. Forse un po' poco per la serie più vista nella storia dello streaming, al più popolare dei premi televisivi. Prima volta ai People's, poi, per Disney+ e le sue serie Marvel. Non solo Loki e WandaVision, le più nominate (quattro candidature ciascuna), ma anche The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Ma è ancora una volta This Is Us di NBC a raccogliere il maggior numero di candidature, sei, seguita da Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: Unità Speciale, Outer Banks e Ted Lasso, anch'esse quattro. I vincitori saranno proclamati il 7 dicembre. Prima di lasciarvi all'elenco dei nominati, ricordiamo che è possibile partecipare alla votazione, fino al 17 novembre, collegandosi al sito VotePCA.com (nel quale troverete anche tutte le altre nomination non attinenti alle serie tv) e su Twitter.
People's Choice Awards 2021: Le Nomination
PROGRAMMA DELL'ANNO
- Cobra Kai
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Loki
- Saturday Night Live
- The Bachelor
- This Is Us
- WandaVision
DRAMA PREFERITO
- 9-1-1
- Cobra Kai
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Outer Banks
- The Equalizer
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
COMEDY PREFERITA
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Grown-ish
- Non ho mai...
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Upshaws
- Young Rock
ATTORE PREFERITO
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE PREFERITA
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
PROGRAMMA BINGEABILE DELL'ANNO
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- Outer Banks
- Sex/Life
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus
SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA
- La Brea
- Loki
- Lucifer
- Superman & Lois
- Tenebre e ossa
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Flash
- WandaVision