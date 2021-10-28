People's Choice Awards 2021: Loki, Squid Game e This Is Us tra le Serie TV nominate

News Serie TV

Tra le più nominate anche Grey's Anatomy, Outer Banks e Ted Lasso.

I People's Choice Awards, importante riconoscimento assegnato dal pubblico attraverso una votazione online, hanno annunciato le serie tv, gli attori e le attrici nominati all'edizione 2021. Sebbene non siano le prime in assoluto (ci hanno pensato già i Gotham Awards qualche giorno fa), per la serie fenomeno di Netflix Squid Game arrivano le prime nomination a un premio importante. Né come programma dell'anno né come drama preferito, ma solo come programma bingeabile dell'anno. Forse un po' poco per la serie più vista nella storia dello streaming, al più popolare dei premi televisivi. Prima volta ai People's, poi, per Disney+ e le sue serie Marvel. Non solo Loki e WandaVision, le più nominate (quattro candidature ciascuna), ma anche The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Ma è ancora una volta This Is Us di NBC a raccogliere il maggior numero di candidature, sei, seguita da Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: Unità Speciale, Outer Banks e Ted Lasso, anch'esse quattro. I vincitori saranno proclamati il 7 dicembre. Prima di lasciarvi all'elenco dei nominati, ricordiamo che è possibile partecipare alla votazione, fino al 17 novembre, collegandosi al sito VotePCA.com (nel quale troverete anche tutte le altre nomination non attinenti alle serie tv) e su Twitter.

People's Choice Awards 2021: Le Nomination

PROGRAMMA DELL'ANNO

Cobra Kai

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Loki

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

DRAMA PREFERITO

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Outer Banks

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

COMEDY PREFERITA

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Non ho mai...

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock​

ATTORE PREFERITO

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE PREFERITA

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

PROGRAMMA BINGEABILE DELL'ANNO

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus​

SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA