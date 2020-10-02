People's Choice Awards 2020: Nomination a pioggia per This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy e Outer Banks
Tra le serie tv più nominate anche Riverdale e Schitt's Creek.
Il più popolare dei premi televisivi sta per tornare, coronavirus permettendo. Attardati e stravolti dalla crisi sanitaria, come molte altre cose in questo periodo, i People's Choice Awards, importante riconoscimento assegnato dal pubblico attraverso una votazione online, hanno annunciato finalmente le nomination dell'edizione 2020. Nell'ambito delle Serie TV, poche sorprese rispetto a quanto visto nelle passate occasioni: This Is Us di NBC, Grey's Anatomy di ABC e Riverdale di The CW sono ancora una volta le più nominate (sei le candidature per la prima, cinque e quattro per le altre due). Tuttavia, complice la conclusione de Il Trono di Spade, riesce a fare capolino tra le big qualche titolo nuovo, come Outer Banks di Netflix, candidato a cinque premi, e la trionfatrice degli Emmy Schitt's Creek, con quattro. I vincitori saranno proclamati il 15 novembre. Nel frattempo, è possibile partecipare alla votazione collegandosi al sito pca.eonline.com.
People's Choice Awards 2020: Le Nomination
PROGRAMMA PREFERITO
- Grey's Anatomy
- Non ho mai...
- Outer Banks
- The Bachelor
- The Masked Singer
- The Last Dance
- This Is Us
- Tiger King
DRAMA PREFERITO
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Outer Banks
- Ozark
- Power
- Riverdale
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
COMEDY PREFERITA
- Dead to Me
- Grown-ish
- Insecure
- Modern Family
- Non ho mai...
- Saturday Night Live
- Schitt's Creek
- The Good Place
ATTORE PREFERITO
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, Space Force
- Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
ATTRICE PREFERITA
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
- Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
- Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
- Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
- Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow
- Legacies
- Locke & Key
- Supergirl
- Supernatural
- The Flash
- The Umbrella Academy
- Wynonna Earp
PROGRAMMA STREAMING PREFERITO
- Cheerleader
- Love Is Blind
- Non ho mai...
- Normal People
- Outer Banks
- Ozark
- Schitt's Creek
- Tiger King
