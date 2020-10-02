TGCom24
People's Choice Awards 2020: Nomination a pioggia per This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy e Outer Banks

Emanuele Manta
6

Tra le serie tv più nominate anche Riverdale e Schitt's Creek.

Il più popolare dei premi televisivi sta per tornare, coronavirus permettendo. Attardati e stravolti dalla crisi sanitaria, come molte altre cose in questo periodo, i People's Choice Awards, importante riconoscimento assegnato dal pubblico attraverso una votazione online, hanno annunciato finalmente le nomination dell'edizione 2020. Nell'ambito delle Serie TV, poche sorprese rispetto a quanto visto nelle passate occasioni: This Is Us di NBC, Grey's Anatomy di ABC e Riverdale di The CW sono ancora una volta le più nominate (sei le candidature per la prima, cinque e quattro per le altre due). Tuttavia, complice la conclusione de Il Trono di Spade, riesce a fare capolino tra le big qualche titolo nuovo, come Outer Banks di Netflix, candidato a cinque premi, e la trionfatrice degli Emmy Schitt's Creek, con quattro. I vincitori saranno proclamati il 15 novembre. Nel frattempo, è possibile partecipare alla votazione collegandosi al sito pca.eonline.com.

People's Choice Awards 2020: Le Nomination

PROGRAMMA PREFERITO

  • Grey's Anatomy
  • Non ho mai...
  • Outer Banks
  • The Bachelor
  • The Masked Singer
  • The Last Dance
  • This Is Us
  • Tiger King​

DRAMA PREFERITO

  • Grey's Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Unità Speciale
  • Outer Banks
  • Ozark
  • Power
  • Riverdale
  • The Walking Dead
  • This Is Us

COMEDY PREFERITA

  • Dead to Me
  • Grown-ish
  • Insecure
  • Modern Family
  • Non ho mai...
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Schitt's Creek
  • The Good Place​

ATTORE PREFERITO

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Steve Carell, Space Force
  • Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
  • Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
  • Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

ATTRICE PREFERITA

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
  • Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
  • Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
  • Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Kristen Bell, The Good Place
  • Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
  • Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
  • Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  • Legacies
  • Locke & Key
  • Supergirl
  • Supernatural
  • The Flash
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Wynonna Earp

PROGRAMMA STREAMING PREFERITO

  • Cheerleader
  • Love Is Blind
  • Non ho mai...
  • Normal People
  • Outer Banks
  • Ozark
  • Schitt's Creek
  • Tiger King


