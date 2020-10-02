People's Choice Awards 2020: Nomination a pioggia per This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy e Outer Banks

News Serie TV

Tra le serie tv più nominate anche Riverdale e Schitt's Creek.

Il più popolare dei premi televisivi sta per tornare, coronavirus permettendo. Attardati e stravolti dalla crisi sanitaria, come molte altre cose in questo periodo, i People's Choice Awards, importante riconoscimento assegnato dal pubblico attraverso una votazione online, hanno annunciato finalmente le nomination dell'edizione 2020. Nell'ambito delle Serie TV, poche sorprese rispetto a quanto visto nelle passate occasioni: This Is Us di NBC, Grey's Anatomy di ABC e Riverdale di The CW sono ancora una volta le più nominate (sei le candidature per la prima, cinque e quattro per le altre due). Tuttavia, complice la conclusione de Il Trono di Spade, riesce a fare capolino tra le big qualche titolo nuovo, come Outer Banks di Netflix, candidato a cinque premi, e la trionfatrice degli Emmy Schitt's Creek, con quattro. I vincitori saranno proclamati il 15 novembre. Nel frattempo, è possibile partecipare alla votazione collegandosi al sito pca.eonline.com.

People's Choice Awards 2020: Le Nomination

PROGRAMMA PREFERITO

Grey's Anatomy

Non ho mai...

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Masked Singer

The Last Dance

This Is Us

Tiger King​

DRAMA PREFERITO

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

COMEDY PREFERITA

Dead to Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Non ho mai...

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place​

ATTORE PREFERITO

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

ATTRICE PREFERITA

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Unità Speciale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

INTERPRETE PREFERITO IN UNA COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, Insecure

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

SERIE SCI-FI/FANTASY PREFERITA

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Wynonna Earp

