BAFTA 2021: Trionfo per Michaela Coel e I May Destroy You, delusione per The Crown
Tra le serie premiate anche Save Me Too, Normal People, Small Axe e Sex Education.
È singolare che The Crown, la serie britannica più popolare e seguita del momento, incensata in ogni angolo del globo insieme con i suoi attori, sia stata quella meno premiata, anzi, non lo sia stata affatto, all'edizione 2021 dei BAFTA Television Awards, il più prestigioso tra i premi televisivi conferiti nel Regno Unito. La notevole quantità di nomination sembrava suggerire il contrario. Invece, ad affermarsi è stata con grande merito I May Destroy You e la sua protagonista, sceneggiatrice e regista, Michaela Coel, che nella miniserie racconta una storia molto personale che parla di abuso e amicizia. Finalmente, bisogna aggiungere, perché finora aveva ricevuto molto meno di ciò che meritava. E sarebbe anche ora che qualcuno la porti in Italia. Tra le altre serie e attori premiati, troviamo Paul Mescal per la sua interpretazione in Normal People, un altro capolavoro della scorsa stagione, Aimee Lou Wood, chiamata a esplorare un tema molto delicato nella plurinominata stagione 2 di Sex Education, e la vittoria di Small Axe con Malachi Kirby, primo BAFTA per un attore in grande ascesa.
I vincitori dei BAFTA Television Awards 2021
DRAMA
- Gangs of London
- I Hate Suzie
- Save Me Too
- The Crown
COMEDY
- Ghosts
- Inside No. 9
- Man Like Mobeen
- This Country
MINISERIE
- Adult Material
- I May Destroy You
- Normal People
- Small Axe
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Shaun Parkes, Small Axe
- Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie
- Hayley Squires, Adult Material
- Letitia Wright, Small Axe
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Rupert Everett, Adult Material
- Malachi Kirby, Small Axe
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Kunal Nayyar, Criminal
- Michael Sheen, Quiz
- Micheal Ward, Small Axe
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Rakie Ayola, Anthony
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie
- Siena Kelly, Adult Material
- Sophie Okonedo, Criminal
- Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You
PERFORMANCE MASCHILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO
- Charlie Cooper, This Country
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
- Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
- Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
- Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner
- Reece Shearsmith, Inside No. 9
PERFORMANCE FEMMINILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO
- Daisy May Cooper, This Country
- Daisy Haggard, Breeders
- Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
- Emma Mackey, Sex Education
- Mae Martin, Feel Good
- Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
FILM TV
- Anthony
- Bbw (On The Edge)
- Sitting In Limbo
- The Windermere Children
SOAP & SERIE DI LUNGO CORSO
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Hollyoaks
INTERNAZIONALE
- Little America
- Lovecraft Country
- Unorthodox
- Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
REGIA DI UNA SERIE
- Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (Episodio 5)
- Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Come in una favola)
- Michaela Coel e Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
- Steve McQueen, Small Axe
SCENEGGIATURA DI UN DRAMA
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material
- Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie
- Alastair Siddons e Steven McQueen, Small Axe
SCENEGGIATURA DI UNA COMEDY
- Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe
- Daisy May Cooper e Charlie Cooper, This Country
- Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal
- Team di Sceneggiatori, Ghosts
EFFETTI VISIVI, SPECIALI E GRAFICI
- Cursed
- His Dark Materials
- The Crown
- War of the Worlds