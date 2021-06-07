TGCom24
Home | Serie TV | News | BAFTA 2021: Trionfo per Michaela Coel e I May Destroy You, delusione per The Crown
Schede di riferimento
I May Destroy You
Anno: 2020
4,0
I May Destroy You
News Serie TV

BAFTA 2021: Trionfo per Michaela Coel e I May Destroy You, delusione per The Crown

Emanuele Manta

Tra le serie premiate anche Save Me Too, Normal People, Small Axe e Sex Education.

BAFTA 2021: Trionfo per Michaela Coel e I May Destroy You, delusione per The Crown

È singolare che The Crown, la serie britannica più popolare e seguita del momento, incensata in ogni angolo del globo insieme con i suoi attori, sia stata quella meno premiata, anzi, non lo sia stata affatto, all'edizione 2021 dei BAFTA Television Awards, il più prestigioso tra i premi televisivi conferiti nel Regno Unito. La notevole quantità di nomination sembrava suggerire il contrario. Invece, ad affermarsi è stata con grande merito I May Destroy You e la sua protagonista, sceneggiatrice e regista, Michaela Coel, che nella miniserie racconta una storia molto personale che parla di abuso e amicizia. Finalmente, bisogna aggiungere, perché finora aveva ricevuto molto meno di ciò che meritava. E sarebbe anche ora che qualcuno la porti in Italia. Tra le altre serie e attori premiati, troviamo Paul Mescal per la sua interpretazione in Normal People, un altro capolavoro della scorsa stagione, Aimee Lou Wood, chiamata a esplorare un tema molto delicato nella plurinominata stagione 2 di Sex Education, e la vittoria di Small Axe con Malachi Kirby, primo BAFTA per un attore in grande ascesa.

I vincitori dei BAFTA Television Awards 2021

DRAMA

  • Gangs of London
  • I Hate Suzie
  • Save Me Too
  • The Crown

COMEDY

  • Ghosts
  • Inside No. 9
  • Man Like Mobeen
  • This Country

MINISERIE

  • Adult Material
  • I May Destroy You
  • Normal People
  • Small Axe

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • John Boyega, Small Axe
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
  • Paul Mescal, Normal People
  • Josh O'Connor, The Crown
  • Shaun Parkes, Small Axe
  • Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
  • Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie
  • Hayley Squires, Adult Material
  • Letitia Wright, Small Axe

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Rupert Everett, Adult Material
  • Malachi Kirby, Small Axe
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Kunal Nayyar, Criminal
  • Michael Sheen, Quiz
  • Micheal Ward, Small Axe

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Rakie Ayola, Anthony
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie
  • Siena Kelly, Adult Material
  • Sophie Okonedo, Criminal
  • Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You

PERFORMANCE MASCHILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO

  • Charlie Cooper, This Country
  • Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
  • Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
  • Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
  • Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner
  • Reece Shearsmith, Inside No. 9

PERFORMANCE FEMMINILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO​

  • Daisy May Cooper, This Country
  • Daisy Haggard, Breeders
  • Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
  • Emma Mackey, Sex Education
  • Mae Martin, Feel Good
  • Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

FILM TV

  • Anthony
  • Bbw (On The Edge)
  • Sitting In Limbo
  • The Windermere Children

SOAP & SERIE DI LUNGO CORSO

  • Casualty
  • Coronation Street
  • EastEnders
  • Hollyoaks

INTERNAZIONALE

  • Little America
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Unorthodox
  • Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

REGIA DI UNA SERIE

  • Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (Episodio 5)
  • Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Come in una favola)
  • Michaela Coel e Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
  • Steve McQueen, Small Axe

SCENEGGIATURA DI UN DRAMA

  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material
  • Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie
  • Alastair Siddons e Steven McQueen, Small Axe

SCENEGGIATURA DI UNA COMEDY

  • Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe
  • Daisy May Cooper e Charlie Cooper, This Country
  • Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal
  • Team di Sceneggiatori, Ghosts

EFFETTI VISIVI, SPECIALI E GRAFICI

  • Cursed 
  • His Dark Materials
  • The Crown
  • War of the Worlds

Qui tutti gli altri vincitori dei BAFTA Television Awards.

Palinsesto di tutti i film in programmazione attualmente nei cinema, con informazioni, orari e sale.
Inizia la ricerca
Trova i migliori Film e Serie TV disponibili sulle principali piattaforme di streaming legale.
Inizia la ricerca
I Programmi in tv ora in diretta, la guida completa di tutti i canali televisi del palinsesto.
Guida TV
Piattaforme Streaming
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Disney+
NOW
Infinity+
CHILI
TIMVision
Apple Itunes
Google Play
RaiPlay
Rakuten TV
HODTV
Schede di riferimento
I May Destroy You
Anno: 2020
4,0
I May Destroy You
Emanuele Manta
  • Redattore specializzato in Serie TV
  • Appassionato di animazione, videogame e fumetti
Suggerisci una correzione per l'articolo
Ultime News
Prime Video: Le Serie TV in streaming a giugno 2021
news Serie TV Prime Video: Le Serie TV in streaming a giugno 2021
The Good Fight 5: Mandy Patinkin porta scompiglio nel trailer ufficiale della quinta stagione
news Serie TV The Good Fight 5: Mandy Patinkin porta scompiglio nel trailer ufficiale della quinta stagione
Dopo Pose, Billy Porter scrive il family drama Fruits of Thy Labor
news Serie TV Dopo Pose, Billy Porter scrive il family drama Fruits of Thy Labor
Generazione 56K: Il trailer ufficiale della serie Netflix con Fru e Fabio dei The Jackal
news Serie TV Generazione 56K: Il trailer ufficiale della serie Netflix con Fru e Fabio dei The Jackal
Gomorra 5, Marco D'Amore su Ciro: "Nell'ultima stagione subirà un cambiamento impressionante"
news Serie TV Gomorra 5, Marco D'Amore su Ciro: "Nell'ultima stagione subirà un cambiamento impressionante"
The Resident promuove Anuja Joshi nella quinta stagione
news Serie TV The Resident promuove Anuja Joshi nella quinta stagione
Loki è gender fluid, lo conferma il nuovo trailer della serie di Disney+
news Serie TV Loki è gender fluid, lo conferma il nuovo trailer della serie di Disney+
Non ho mai... 2: Chrissy Teigen, accusata di bullismo, fuori dalla serie Netflix
news Serie TV Non ho mai... 2: Chrissy Teigen, accusata di bullismo, fuori dalla serie Netflix
Scopri tutte le News Serie TV
Le Serie TV del Momento
Summertime
Loki
New Amsterdam
Lucifer
Elite
Omicidio a Easttown
Grey's Anatomy
Lupin
Tenebre e ossa
Stranger Things
The Witcher
Bridgerton
Vai a Tutte le Serie TV