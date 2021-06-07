BAFTA 2021: Trionfo per Michaela Coel e I May Destroy You, delusione per The Crown

News Serie TV

Tra le serie premiate anche Save Me Too, Normal People, Small Axe e Sex Education.

È singolare che The Crown, la serie britannica più popolare e seguita del momento, incensata in ogni angolo del globo insieme con i suoi attori, sia stata quella meno premiata, anzi, non lo sia stata affatto, all'edizione 2021 dei BAFTA Television Awards, il più prestigioso tra i premi televisivi conferiti nel Regno Unito. La notevole quantità di nomination sembrava suggerire il contrario. Invece, ad affermarsi è stata con grande merito I May Destroy You e la sua protagonista, sceneggiatrice e regista, Michaela Coel, che nella miniserie racconta una storia molto personale che parla di abuso e amicizia. Finalmente, bisogna aggiungere, perché finora aveva ricevuto molto meno di ciò che meritava. E sarebbe anche ora che qualcuno la porti in Italia. Tra le altre serie e attori premiati, troviamo Paul Mescal per la sua interpretazione in Normal People, un altro capolavoro della scorsa stagione, Aimee Lou Wood, chiamata a esplorare un tema molto delicato nella plurinominata stagione 2 di Sex Education, e la vittoria di Small Axe con Malachi Kirby, primo BAFTA per un attore in grande ascesa.

I vincitori dei BAFTA Television Awards 2021

DRAMA

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown

COMEDY

Ghosts

Inside No. 9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

MINISERIE

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

John Boyega, Small Axe

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

Hayley Squires, Adult Material

Letitia Wright, Small Axe

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Rupert Everett, Adult Material

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal

Michael Sheen, Quiz

Micheal Ward, Small Axe

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Rakie Ayola, Anthony

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie

Siena Kelly, Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You

PERFORMANCE MASCHILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO

Charlie Cooper, This Country

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No. 9

PERFORMANCE FEMMINILE IN UN PROGRAMMA COMICO​

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Daisy Haggard, Breeders

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Emma Mackey, Sex Education

Mae Martin, Feel Good

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

FILM TV

Anthony

Bbw (On The Edge)

Sitting In Limbo

The Windermere Children

SOAP & SERIE DI LUNGO CORSO

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

INTERNAZIONALE

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

REGIA DI UNA SERIE

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (Episodio 5)

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Come in una favola)

Michaela Coel e Sam Miller, I May Destroy You

Steve McQueen, Small Axe

SCENEGGIATURA DI UN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie

Alastair Siddons e Steven McQueen, Small Axe

SCENEGGIATURA DI UNA COMEDY

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

Daisy May Cooper e Charlie Cooper, This Country

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal

Team di Sceneggiatori, Ghosts

EFFETTI VISIVI, SPECIALI E GRAFICI

Cursed

His Dark Materials

The Crown

War of the Worlds

Qui tutti gli altri vincitori dei BAFTA Television Awards.