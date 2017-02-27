Oscar 2017: le performance di John Legend, Sting, Sara Bareilles e Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dopo l'apertura danzereccia di Justin Timberlake, tra l'annuncio di un vincitore e l'altro sul palco del Dolby Theatre sono saliti: Sting, che ha ricordato Jim Foley con la sua "The Empty Chair" (The Jim Foley Story);John Legend, il quale ha eseguito un medley di "City of Stars" e "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" da La La Land; Lin-Manuel Miranda, che ha cantato "How Far I'll Go" da Oceania insieme a Auli'i Cravalho. Sara Bareilles si è invece presa la responsabilità di rendere omaggio a tutti gli attori, i registi e i dirigenti dell'industria cinematografica venuti a mancare nei mesi scorsi, cantando per loro "Both Sides Now" di Joni Mitchell.
Di seguito i video delle performance:
Watch @OfficialSting perform 'The Empty Chair' at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/WznAx2p2iY— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
#Oscars: Watch @JohnLegend perform 'City of Stars' from 'La La Land.' pic.twitter.com/tcIksU16HC— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher close the In Memoriam tribute at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/vVDpageplg— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
#Oscars: @LinManuel raps the intro to Auli'i Cravalho's 'How Far I'll Go' from @DisneyMoana. pic.twitter.com/lYugdlQVM8— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
Leggi anche: Oscar 2017: ecco tutti i vincitori dei premi!
Leggi anche: Oscar 2017: i ringraziamenti di Casey Affleck, Emma Stone, Damien Chazelle, Viola Davis e Mahershala Ali
Leggi anche: Questi Oscar 2017, un po' cialtroni, un po' noiosi, sicuramente memorabili nel segno dell'errore
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter:Lascia un Commento