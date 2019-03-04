Morto Keith Flint dei Prodigy

Morto Keith Flint dei Prodigy

Keith Flint, il frontman dei Prodigy, è stato trovato morto oggi nella sua casa nell'Essex . Aveva 49 anni. Una portavoce dei servizi medici ha dichiarato: "Siamo stati chiamati alle 8:08 di oggi 4 Marzo per un uomo incosciente a Brook Hill, Dunmow, abbiamo inviato un agente dell'ambulanza ma l'uomo sulla quarantina era già morto."

"Non stiamo trattando il decesso come un caso sospetto e attendiamo il referto del medico legale" ha spiegato invece la polizia locale. 

"Con profonda tristezza, confermiamo la morte del nostro fratello e amico Keith Flint", ha scritto la band in un comunicato ufficiale: "È stato un vero pioniere, un innovatore, una leggenda. Ci mancherà per sempre. Vi ringraziamo per rispettare la privacy di tutte le persone colpite da questa notizia". 

I Prodigy sono una delle band inglesi più iconiche ed influenti nel panorama della musica techno e big beat. Attivi dal 1990, hanno registrato sette album, l'ultimo dei quali, No Tourists, è uscito lo scorso novembre. Tra le canzoni più famose, possiamo citare "Firestarter", "Breathe", "Voodoo People", "Mindfields", inserita anche nella celebre colonna sonora di Matrix, e "Smack My Bitch Up". 

Sui social, sono tantissimi i colleghi che hanno voluto ricordare con un messaggio l'importanza di Flint. 

“È stato sempre un piacere passare del tempo con lui", ha scritto Ed Simons dei Chemical Brothers. "Quando abbiamo iniziato ad esibirci insieme, è stato amichevole sia con me che con Tom. Era un grand'uomo".  "Siamo assolutamente devastati dalla notizia della morte di Keith Flint", si legge invece nel messaggio dei Chase & Status: "Se non fosse stato per Keith e i Prodigy e per la musica che hanno realizzato e campionato, non saremmo stati qui". 



