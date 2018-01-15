Morta Dolores O'Riordan dei Cranberries

Morta Dolores O'Riordan dei Cranberries

E morta oggi Dolores O'Riordan, cantante dei The Cranberries, mentre si trovava a Londra per una breve sessione di registrazione di brani per un nuovo album.

Nell'estate del 2017 i Cranberries avevano annullato il tour europeo proprio a causa dei problemi di salute della cantante, probabilmente un tumore.

Il 20 dicembre la cantante aveva dichiarato di sentirsi meglio e di aver suonato, purtroppo la sua morte improvvisa ha sconvolto tutti.


