Morta Dolores O'Riordan dei Cranberries
E morta oggi Dolores O'Riordan, cantante dei The Cranberries, mentre si trovava a Londra per una breve sessione di registrazione di brani per un nuovo album.
Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.— The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) 15 gennaio 2018
Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe
Nell'estate del 2017 i Cranberries avevano annullato il tour europeo proprio a causa dei problemi di salute della cantante, probabilmente un tumore.
Il 20 dicembre la cantante aveva dichiarato di sentirsi meglio e di aver suonato, purtroppo la sua morte improvvisa ha sconvolto tutti.
