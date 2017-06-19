I Cranberries cancellano altre date del tour, compresi i concerti italiani

I Cranberries hanno annullato i concerti che erano stati programmati fino al 30 agosto 2017, compresi quelli italiani del 23 giugno a Padova, del 24 al Firenze Rocks, del 26 alla Cavea dell'Auditorium di Roma e del 27 giugno a Cattolica. "I medici di Dolores O'Riordan le hanno consigliato di non riprendere il tour per agevolare il processo di guarigione dei suoi problemi alla schiena, per cui è attualmente in cura", si legge nel comunicato stampa condiviso dalla band sui social. "Con molto dispiacere, dobbiamo annullare i prossimi concerti. Dolores sta facendo ottimi progessi e ovviamente non vogliamo mettere a repentaglio la sua guarigione completa. Siamo stati molto felici di tornare ad esibirsi e non vediamo l'ora di rivedervi tutti il prima possibile".

Per il rimborso dei biglietti, sarà possibile rivolgersi ai punti vendita di acquisto entro il 14 luglio per il concerto di Roma ed entro il 20 luglio per i concerti di Padova e Cattolica. Chi ha invece acquistato i biglietti tramite TicketOne.it riceverà una mail dal servizio clienti con le dovute istruzioni.