I Cranberries cancellano altre date del tour, compresi i concerti italiani
I Cranberries hanno annullato i concerti che erano stati programmati fino al 30 agosto 2017, compresi quelli italiani del 23 giugno a Padova, del 24 al Firenze Rocks, del 26 alla Cavea dell'Auditorium di Roma e del 27 giugno a Cattolica. "I medici di Dolores O'Riordan le hanno consigliato di non riprendere il tour per agevolare il processo di guarigione dei suoi problemi alla schiena, per cui è attualmente in cura", si legge nel comunicato stampa condiviso dalla band sui social. "Con molto dispiacere, dobbiamo annullare i prossimi concerti. Dolores sta facendo ottimi progessi e ovviamente non vogliamo mettere a repentaglio la sua guarigione completa. Siamo stati molto felici di tornare ad esibirsi e non vediamo l'ora di rivedervi tutti il prima possibile".
Per il rimborso dei biglietti, sarà possibile rivolgersi ai punti vendita di acquisto entro il 14 luglio per il concerto di Roma ed entro il 20 luglio per i concerti di Padova e Cattolica. Chi ha invece acquistato i biglietti tramite TicketOne.it riceverà una mail dal servizio clienti con le dovute istruzioni.
***** The Cranberries – Statement ***** Most regrettably, Dolores O’Riordan has been instructed by her doctors to not resume touring as planned to help facilitate a full recovery to an ongoing back problem that she is currently receiving treatment for. The Cranberries commented “It is with a heavy heart that we have had to pull these shows. Dolores is making good progress however we understandably don’t want to jeopardise a full recovery. We have really been thrilled to be back on the road and sharing our music with everyone, and so look forward to seeing everyone as soon as possible”. All the band’s shows from 30th May to 30th August have been cancelled. Where The Cranberries were playing a headline show, this event will now not take place and ticket holders should seek refund at point of purchase. These are marked with a (*) on the list below. The Festival Appearances that the band were due to undertake have also been cancelled, these events will go ahead without The Cranberries present. 30 May – Le Vinci, Tours FRANCE (*) 31 May – Amphitheatre de la Cite International, Lyon FRANCE (*) 2 June – Cite des Congres de Nantes, Nantes FRANCE (*) 4 June – Auditori Forum, Barcelona SPAIN (*) 5 June – Barclaycard Centre – The Ring, Madrid SPAIN (*) 7 June – Le Silo, Marseille FRANCE (*) 9 June – Palais des Congres, Salle Erasme Strasbourg FRANCE (*) 10 June – Theatre Du Leman, Geneve SWITZERLAND (*) 12 June – Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milano ITALY (*) 16 June – Rai Theatre, Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS (*) 23 June – Anfiteatro Camerini, Piazzola sul Brenta ITALY (*) 24 June – Firenze Rocks (Arena Visarno), Florence ITALY 26 June – Auditorium Cavea, Rome ITALY (*) 27 June – Arena della Regina, Cattolica, ITALY (*) 29 July – Trollrock, Beitostølen NORWAY 3 August – Expofacic Festival, Cantanhede PORTUGAL 5 August – Starlite, Marbella SPAIN (*) 7 August – Cambrils Festival, Cambrils SPAIN 8 August - Summer Sporting Festival, Monte Carlo MONACO (*) 11 August – Fete du Bruit, Landernau FRANCE 13 August – Theatre Antique, Orange FRANCE (*) The previously cancelled UK dates in May will also not be rescheduled; ticket holders should seek refund at point of purchase. 22 M
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter:Lascia un Commento